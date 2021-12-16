Best Sleeping Beauty dress

Princess Aurora has one of the most memorable gowns in Disney history, with a unique neckline, triangular sleeves and petal overskirt. Make your child feel like royalty with an extra special touch of magic in a Sleeping Beauty inspired dress.

Which Sleeping Beauty dresses are best?

Sleeping Beauty has captured the imaginations of children for decades. It’s a tale of magic, adventure and love, with themes of family and the triumph of good over evil at its core. Princess Aurora has several iconic looks in the 1959 film, but her blue, which is sometimes pink, gown with the gorgeous neckline, petal skirt and triangular sleeves is chief among them.

The ReliBeauty Girls’ Princess Beauty Dress Up Costume provides an excellent reproduction of the classic ball gown and ensemble look for a reasonable price, including accessories like a crown, a wand, gloves, earrings, a ring and necklace, along with a four-layered skirt with an organza overlay.

What to know before you buy a Sleeping Beauty dress

Blue or pink

Princess Aurora’s famous dress is somewhat unique. In the original film, Aurora’s dress is depicted as blue, but it’s pink in other merchandise and later representations. During the film, the fairies Merryweather and Flora argue over which color the dress should be, magically changing it back and forth. When dressing up as Aurora for a costume party, Halloween, in imaginative play or cosplay, either color dress will work equally well.

Briar Rose

Before Princess Aurora learned her true identity, she was raised by three “aunts,” or the good fairies Flora, Fauna and Merryweather, in the woods and was called Briar Rose. Briar Rose wore a beautiful peasant-style dress inspired by medieval fashion with a darker corseted piece over a tan three-quarter length sleeve collared frock. It’s one of her two signature looks and makes a wonderful option for cosplaying as Sleeping Beauty without wearing the ballgown.

Costumes

If you’re creating a dress-up wardrobe for your children, there are many other Disney Princess costumes and other characters’ costumes that will help you complete the theme. Options range from Moana, Belle, Tiana and Cinderella, to Captain Hook, Aladdin, Buzz Lightyear, the Mandalorian and so many more. Boys and girls both love to dress up and play; a costume wardrobe is a wonderful gift that highlights creativity and imaginative play.

What to look for in a quality Sleeping Beauty dress

Accessories

Some Sleeping Beauty princess dresses and costumes also include accessories like a crown, wand, gloves, necklaces, earrings, hats, scarves, headbands, rings and more. A higher-quality Sleeping Beauty dress set will include at least one of those accessories to complete the outfit.

Fabric

The fabric of a Sleeping Beauty dress, particularly if you are selecting a costume, is likely to be made of 100% polyester and will sometimes come with a light cotton lining. For the most part, this means the dresses are meant to be pulled over your child’s existing outfit as a costume and aren’t suitable for frequent washing or for use as regular wear.

Sleeping Beauty prints

Suppose you’re also looking for dresses featuring a Sleeping Beauty print rather than a costume. In that case, there are many options available, featuring Princess Aurora or the three good fairies. There are also pajamas available with Sleeping Beauty prints as well as T-shirts, pants and accessories.

How much you can expect to spend on a Sleeping Beauty dress

Plan to budget for approximately $25-$45 for most Sleeping Beauty dresses or Princess Aurora costumes and dress-up sets. Typically, the more the dress set costs, the more accessories can be expected to be included.

Sleeping Beauty dress FAQ

Are Sleeping Beauty princess dresses machine-washable?

A. Due to the nature of the material and the intricate details added to most princess dresses, it is recommended to wash them by hand and lay them flat to dry to avoid losing beads, glitter and accessories in the washing machine.

Are Sleeping Beauty princess dresses durable and able to hold up to frequent wear and tear?

A. Sleeping Beauty princess dresses are well made and should last during hours of imaginative play and be worn beautifully for your child’s next costume party. That said, they are also made with fine detailing, lighter fabric and accessories that could be damaged during very rough play or outdoor play.

What’s the best Sleeping Beauty dress to buy?

Top Sleeping Beauty dress

ReliBeauty Girls’ Princess Dress Up Costume

What you need to know: This gorgeous Princess Aurora dress-up costume is extremely well made, includes a ton of adorable accessories and features a four-layered skirt with organza overlay.

What you’ll love: The voile sleeves with sequin cuffs and the crown, gloves, wand and jewelry make this Aurora princess costume stand out as a dress of superior quality for a good price.

What you should consider: There is some glitter on this dress which may shed a little.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Sleeping Beauty dress for the money

iTVTi Girls’ Princess Dress up Costume

What you need to know: This adorable, soft princess Aurora dress includes tulle in the five-layered skirt, which makes it a puffy and gorgeous dress for your child to wear.

What you’ll love: This costume set is sold for an excellent price and includes accessories like a wand, crown and jewelry.

What you should consider: Some customers felt the sizing ran a little small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Little Adventures Sleeping Beauty Day Dress with Headband

What you need to know: This soft and sweet Briar Rose peasant dress is a wonderful alternative to Aurora’s princess ball gown look and is easier to wear while playing.

What you’ll love: Unlike most costume dresses, this Briar Rose option is machine-washable. This dress also includes the Briar Rose headband to complete the look.

What you should consider: This dress isn’t available in a wide variety of sizes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

