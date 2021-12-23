Best sage green dress

Sage is an earthy green hue with a touch of gray, but sage green dresses can range from pale, almost off-white hues to darker tones closer to olive green.

Which sage green dress is best?

Thanks to their muted hue, sage green dresses make a nice alternative to neutrals such as cream, beige or tan. They’re ideal for anyone who wants to inject some color into their wardrobe without going too bright.

Choosing the perfect sage green dress can be a challenge, especially if you aren’t sure exactly what you want from a dress. If you want a casual sage maxi dress, Zattcas V Neck Smocked Maxi Dress is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a sage green dress

Everyday dresses vs. occasion dresses

The first factor to consider is whether you want a sage green dress for everyday wear or an occasion dress, such as a bridesmaid dress or a prom dress. This will make a big difference to the type of dress you ultimately choose and will therefore narrow down your options significantly. A dress you can wear to the grocery store or out for a coffee with friends is a far cry from a dress you can wear to a cocktail party or the opera, so bear this in mind when deciding.

Common styles

Dresses come in a wide range of styles, and you might already have one in mind. If not, considering some common types of dresses might help you find your dream garment.

Maxi dresses are long dresses that reach the ankle.

are long dresses that reach the ankle. Mini dresses are short dresses that sit around mid-thigh, and midi dresses fall around the knee or high calf.

If you’re looking for a super casual sage dress, consider something like a T-shirt dress, sweater dress or loose-fitting button-down dress.

Fit-and-flare dresses fit closely at the waist and flare out to the hem, while empire-line dresses are fitted under the bust and hang loose or flare out from there.

Size

Dresses can either have numerical sizes or named sizes, such as small, medium and large. A common complaint is that dresses don’t run true to size or vary widely between brands. Therefore, it’s a good idea to measure yourself and consult the size chart before buying.

What to look for in a quality sage green dress

Machine washability

Dresses that can only be hand washed or dry cleaned add an extra chore to your schedule that you’d probably rather avoid, so you’ll thank yourself for buying a dress that’s machine washable.

Embellishments

Sage green dresses can have a range of embellishments, such as sequin detailing or embroidery on the bodice. Whether you want embellishments is down to your personal style.

Sleeve style

Consider the length and style of any sleeves on your dresses. These can range from tiny cap sleeves to full-length long sleeves and billowy puff sleeves to flowing butterfly sleeves. Then you have dresses with straps, be they thick tank straps or flimsy spaghetti straps, and those that are completely strapless.

How much you can expect to spend on sage green dresses

Depending on the style and brand, an average off-the-rack sage green dress costs roughly $15-$150. If you’re looking for a high-end designer dress, you could pay anywhere from $500-$5,000.

Sage green dress FAQ

What colors go with sage green?

A. Learning which colors go with sage green will help you figure out what to pair with a sage green dress on days when you need a cardigan, jacket or tights. Neutrals such as tan, taupe, beige and cream look great with sage green when you want to opt for a muted look. You can also pair sage green with pastel pink for a bolder look and, of course, everything looks good with black or white.

How should I accessorize a sage green dress?

A. How you choose to accessorize your sage green dress is how you let your personality and individual style shine through in your outfit, and your choices are endless. If your fashion sense veers toward the edgy or alternative, you could accessorize your sage green dress with a black choker, chunky black boots and a black leather jacket. Or you might want to go for a more understated look with a simple gold chain and taupe pumps. This is a chance to inject your style into your look, so if you love leopard print, you might wear some leopard print shoes, for instance.

What’s the best sage green dress to buy?

Top sage green dress

Zattcas V Neck Smocked Maxi Dress

What you need to know: This is a casual yet stylish dress with a high-low hemline that adds a twist to the classic maxi dress.

What you’ll love: This dress has a lovely smocked bodice, butterfly sleeves and a v-neck. It’s available in sizes x-small to xx-large and runs true to size, plus the bodice is elasticated to offer some sizing leeway.

What you should consider: Wearers on the taller side may find it’s too short for them.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top sage green dress for the money

Daily Ritual Sweatshirt Dress

What you need to know: This affordable sweatshirt dress is a relaxed choice that comes in sage green heather.

What you’ll love: Great for casual occasions, this dress is extremely easy to wear. It has a crew neck, long sleeves and elasticated cuffs and hems. You can pair it with sneakers for casual wear or dress it up.

What you should consider: Despite looking like a sweatshirt, the material is much thinner.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

The Drop Yasmin Midi Tank Dress

What you need to know: This is a stretchy, close-fitting pale sage tank dress that’s great for summer wear.

What you’ll love: This dress reaches a little below the knees but features a slit in the side to offer a better range of motion. The pale desert sage hue is extremely versatile and looks great with a range of colors.

What you should consider: The sizes run slightly big, so consult the sizing chart before ordering.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

