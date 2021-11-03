Best maxi dress for fall

Maxi dresses are always in season and make a great choice for any event. With so many options, selecting the perfect one is a breeze.

Which maxi dresses for fall are best?

The maxi dress has become a wardrobe must-have for all seasons. Because of its length, it can provide some shield from the summer sun, as well as keep the legs from getting cold in the winter. You can’t go wrong with adding a maxi dress to your fall fashion line-up, as this is a versatile piece that is sure to be worn all year long.

What to know before you buy a maxi dress for fall

The most important thing that you’ll want to consider is the length of the dress. By definition, the maxi dress is long, so if you’re shorter, a dress that does not fit right might drag on the floor. In contrast, if you’re tall, be sure to check the measurements of the dress so that the hem does not hang at an undesirable spot.

Cut

How the dress is cut can make all the difference in the way the dress looks and fits. For a look that highlights the waist but has a full skirt, an A-line option would be a great choice. If you’re looking for something a bit tighter and more tailored-looking, a tunic look might be the best cut. One of the most popular styles is the empire waist, which is fitted at the top and cascades into a flowy skirt.

Material

The maxi dress is usually made from cotton, and that is the optimal fabric for this type of dress. Styles that are made up of a blend might not breathe as easily but can still be a great option for keeping warm. Semi-formal maxi dresses could be satin, silk or lace and turn a simple sheath into something stunning that can be worn for special occasions.

Neckline

Although many maxi dresses are made with low necklines or an off-the-shoulder silhouette, those styles might not be ideal for fall. A higher neckline offers more versatility for the season and will provide a bit more insulation. There are several styles available, including a scoop neck, crew neck and cowl neck. Most importantly, choose the one that lets you feel and look your best.

What to look for in a maxi dress for fall

Choose something that expresses your personality and feels as good as it looks. You’ll want it to sit at the right length, be comfortable and keep you warm on a chilly fall day or night.

Color

Fall lends itself to richer shades on the spectrum of colors. Selecting something dark, such as a deep maroon or navy blue, is a safe bet. Don’t shy away from patterns or festive prints. A fall floral maxi dress is also a viable option.

Straps or sleeves

With so many different styles available, there is a lot to choose from when it comes to sleeves and straps. Although you’ll see more strappy versions of the maxi dress in the warmer months, it’s not uncommon to see fall maxi dresses with straps instead of sleeves. Many versions of those are created for dressy events and have a more formal finish. Long sleeve fall maxi dresses are ideal for keeping your arms and legs warm.

Occasion

Maxi dresses can range from extremely casual all the way to formal attire. The event you’re attending will play a big role in the type of dress that you select. A fancy maxi dress will usually be a bit flashier and might include some adornments. Casual fall maxi dresses for women will typically be lightweight and designed to wear for anything from running errands to lunch with friends.

How much you can expect to spend on a maxi dress for fall

If you are looking to find a new dress, the prices can vary depending on the fabric, detailing and occasion it was designed for. On average, you can expect to spend anywhere from $40-$250.

Maxi dress for fall FAQ

Can anyone wear a maxi dress?

A. Yes. The maxi dress has made its way into closets everywhere and it’s not going to leave anytime soon. It’s become a timeless piece that works for any age, size or season. It’s perfect for elongating shorter legs and accentuating long legs.

What shoes should you wear with a maxi dress this fall?

A. The shoes you select will more than likely correlate with the length of the dress. If it runs a bit long on you, a heel or wedge can raise the hem so that you won’t trip over it. Since fall temperatures can range, a sandal or open-toe flat shoe could complement the look nicely on a warmer day. If the maxi dress lands a little bit higher on the legs, a bootie or kitten heel is a good option.

What are the best maxi dresses for fall to buy?

Formal maxi dress for fall

Adrianna Papell Metallic Printed Maxi Dress

What you need to know: This floral print is perfect for fall. Accentuated with flutter sleeves and a flattering v-neck, anyone who wears it is sure to be the belle of the ball.

What you’ll love: The pleated waistline and bodice create a complimentary look.

What you should consider: The lining is polyester, so it will keep you warm but might not breathe as easily as some other materials.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Casual maxi dress for fall

White Mark Long Sleeve Maxi Dress

What you need to know: This tunic style dress comes in four solid, dark colors, making it easy to dress up or down.

What you’ll love: It has long sleeves, so it will insulate your arms and keep your legs warm on a crisp fall day.

What you should consider: This dress tends to fit a bit tight, so you may consider sizing up.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

Dressy maxi dress for fall

Kranda Vintage Floral Lace Long Sleeve Maxi Dress

What you need to know: The lacy sleeves provide coverage for the arms while allowing a bit of airflow. It’s available in several fall colors, including basic black.

What you’ll love: The faux wrap and tie closure give the dress a unique look.

What you should consider: This maxi runs on the longer side, so you’ll want to plan on wearing taller shoes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

