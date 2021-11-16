Best flower-girl dress

Tulle is a popular fabric for flower-girl dresses because it adds volume, creates texture and is fun to wear.

Which flower-girl dress is best?

Weddings are always exciting events filled with happiness and love. It’s a day for the bride, groom and bridal party to be pampered. Prior to the big day, choosing the perfect flower-girl dress shouldn’t be rushed.

First and foremost is style. If you’re unsure of this, try different lengths, fabrics, colors and embellishments. Additionally, these factors can alter the price. If you’re looking for a cheap yet high-quality flower-girl dress, the Ibotm Castle Vintage Floral Lace Gown is the top choice. Whichever flower-girl dress you decide on, comfort is key.

What to know before you buy a flower-girl dress

Flower-girl dresses can be costly, so it’s a good idea to set a budget. Once you have an estimated price point, consider style and dress length. Style and dress length go hand-in-hand; some styles may only look good at certain lengths.

Style

A dress’s style often depends on the season and occasion, and when it comes to weddings, formality. Lace, embroidery and pearls are a great choice for luxurious weddings. Additionally, many flower-girl dresses are designed in tulle and chiffon to add volume.

Dress length

In parallel with style, dress length is another element to consider. Many flower-girl dresses fall above or below the knee. Floor-length dresses are a great option if you’re searching for something unique and usually, they’ll have more versatility when it comes to the skirt.

Price

Setting a budget should be a top priority before purchasing a flower-girl dress. Like wedding dresses, these can get expensive. While style, dress length and embellishments are features that can alter price, make sure it’s comfortable and durable.

What to look for in a quality flower-girl dress

Weddings are typically an all-day event, and it’s known that all dresses aren’t the most comfortable. Fabrics such as silk, satin and cotton are a great choice. Color and embellishments are other factors to keep in mind. If you stick with white, try exploring the different shades. If you want a pure white on the other hand, embellishments are a fun way to dress up the look even more.

Embellishments

Many flower-girl dresses are designed with embellishments. They’re a fun way to add style and add a touch of uniqueness. Popular embellishments include rhinestones, glitter and pearl belts, bows and brooches.

Color

While white is the most popular color for a flower-girl dress, ivory, cream and other pastels are becoming popular. If you’re set on white, consider looking for dresses with different materials such as lace, sparkles and tulle. If you don’t want white, choose a dress that matches the bridal party.

Quality/comfort

Clothing should be comfortable, especially when it comes to weddings. For kids, comfort is even more important. Whichever dress you choose, it should be breathable so the flower girl doesn’t feel too hot or too cold.

How much you can expect to spend on a flower-girl dress

Flower-girl dresses can be costly, just like wedding dresses, ranging up to $500 or more. The average price of a high-quality dress is between $50-$100, with less expensive dresses around $25-$30.

Flower-girl dress FAQ

Do you have to get a white flower-girl dress?

A. The most popular color is white, but ultimately, the dress color is up to the bride. Aside from white, blush-colored dresses are becoming more popular. They fall in the pastel family and complement white nicely.

Is there a specific length flower-girl dresses have to be?

A. This is simply up to the bride’s (and sometimes flower girl’s) preference. Typically, they fall just above or below the knee. Season and venue can be factors when purchasing a dress too.

What’s the best flower-girl dress to buy?

Top flower-girl dress

Rare Editions Embroidered Pleated Dress

What you need to know: The fit-and-flare style is fun for your little one.

What you’ll love: The bodice features floral embroidery and a crew neck illusion. The waistline has pearls and the skirt is pleated to provide a little volume. There is also a zipper closure on the back and the length falls just above the knee.

What you should consider: It’s only made in three sizes.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top flower-girl dress for the money

Ibotm Castle Vintage Floral Lace Gown

What you need to know: Designed as a vintage style, this flower-girl dress can be worn to more than just weddings.

What you’ll love: It is sold in over 15 colors and the skirt is floor-length. The sleeves are elbow-length and are lace chiffon, just like the bodice. The skirt hollows out and is tulle to add volume.

What you should consider: Sizing may not be accurate.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Ekidsbridal Ruffled Organza Flower Girl Dress

What you need to know: This dress is all about sparkles and wanting to make a fashion statement.

What you’ll love: Sold in bright and neutral colors, the organza material is sparkly and creates an elegant look, while the ruffled skirt and diamond emblem is a great addition that adds some edge.

What you should consider: The straps are spaghetti-style, so a jacket or shawl may be needed if worn in cold environments.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

