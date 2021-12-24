Best cardigan dress

The cardigan is named after the 7th Earl of Cardigan, James Brudenell, a famous British general in the 1850s.

Which cardigan dresses are best?

Cardigan weather is upon us, so it’s time to fill your wardrobe with warm clothes. A cardigan dress is ideal for the fall and winter months because it’s thick enough to keep you cozy, but it’s also sleek, so you can stay stylish as you bundle up. Cardigan dresses can be paired nicely with leggings, boots and other cold-weather wardrobe-essentials. You can wear them as a top layer over a shirt or as a bottom layer under a sweater.

One stylish and affordable option is the Viottiset Batwing Sleeve Midi Knit Dress. It has a classy v-neck design that you can lower to go off the shoulder or raise for more coverage and warmth.

What to know before you buy a cardigan dress

Style

Cardigan dresses come in a variety of styles. Lengths can range from mini to maxi, while common necklines include cowl neck, turtle neck, and cutouts. Some dresses are button-down, while others are plain. Another common style is the double-side slit. The dress is versatile, so you can wear it with heels to the office or with chunky boots for a fun night out. Whatever your personal preference is, you will find a cardigan dress style that meets your needs.

Material

The cardigan dress gives you the best of both worlds in fashion and warmth. This aim is achieved by using various materials that either stand alone or are combined to make the ideal dress. Most cardigan dresses are made with viscose for a soft and luxurious feel. Others are made with nylon, ramie, bamboo, polyester, spandex, cotton, acrylic, wool and cashmere.

Viscose is an affordable and lightweight material sometimes used to substitute for silk. It retains heat but is also very breathable. Viscose is usually blended with spandex and other fabrics for a better fit.

Polyester is a long-lasting material that provides good insulation. It's stain and weather-resistant and it doesn't shrink when washed. All this and more make it a great material for cardigan dresses.

Cashmere is high-end wool made from the soft undercoat hairs of cashmere goats. It is softer and warmer than traditional wool. Clothes made from cashmere are extremely durable and can last up to 10 years if you take care of them properly.

What to look for in a quality cardigan dress

Size and fit

A cardigan dress is necessary to your winter wardrobe because of how elegant it is. However, you must choose the correct size and fit to maximize that elegance. The right dress will flatter your figure by being snug and having a fluid drape. There should be a clear contrast between the dress and your regular sweaters and cardigans. Choose a cardigan dress with a cinched waist or an added belt for a slinky look. It’s also important to check the manufacturer’s size chart before buying a dress.

Fabric weight

The dress should be bulky enough to keep you warm but not so much that it swallows up your figure. Light-weight cardigan dresses are easier to clean than heavier ones. They also fit better and are more comfortable to wear. Look out for dresses with a soft and loose-knit, as these tend to be lighter than tightly woven ones.

Ease of cleaning

Cardigan dresses are usually thick, so they might be difficult to hand-wash. Consider getting a dress that is machine-washable, so it’ll be easy to clean. Dresses in a delicate fabric require more intentional care than others. The information on the care labels of each dress will specify how it should be cleaned.

How much you can expect to spend on a cardigan dress

The cost of cardigan dresses varies based on the brand, style, and fabric. Prices can be as low as $35 and as high as $750.

Cardigan Dress FAQ

Can I wear a cardigan dress to work?

A. Cardigan dresses come in various styles, some of which are appropriate for work as they are. Choose a style with long sleeves or a longer hem for a more formal look. You can also add on a blazer, a waist belt or heeled boots for a dressier look.

Can I wear a cardigan dress in summer?

A. Cardigan dresses are versatile and can be worn in any season. To wear a dress like this in summer, choose lightweight and breathable fabrics, like cotton. It’s also best to wear it on cool evenings or for a walk on the beach. A dress with side slits and a cold shoulder or off-the-shoulder style will be great to wear in the summertime.

What is the best cardigan dress to buy?

Top Cardigan Dress

Viottiset V-neck Batwing Sleeve Wrap Midi Knit Dress

What you need to know: This is an elegant, wrap knit dress with batwing sleeves and two side slits.

What you’ll love: The fabric is soft and flattering to the figure. The dress is so comfortable that it feels like you’re wearing a bathrobe. It’s also available in various eye-catching colors.

What you should consider: The dress’s material is not as thick as some reviewers expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Cardigan Dress for the Money

Nina Leonard Bell Sleeve Ribbed Sweater Dress

What you need to know: It’s a classy shift dress with pleated bell sleeves and a scoop neck design.

What you’ll love: It’s suitable as a formal outfit, and you can easily dress it up with the right accessories. It has a great fit and is machine-washable.

What you should consider: The actual color of the dress might be different from how it looks online.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

Worth Checking Out

Rocorose Turtleneck Ribbed Knit Sweater Dress

What you need to know: It is a long-sleeved midi dress that comes in a wide range of colors and designs.

What you’ll love: It’s thick enough to keep you warm on cold days and nights. It’s stretchy, so it accommodates and flatters all figures. It’s a well-made dress.

What you should consider: It’s a bit clingy, so order a size up if you want a looser fit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

