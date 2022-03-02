Which bodycon homecoming dress is best?

As the leaves begin to change and football season returns, high schools around America celebrate homecoming. The right homecoming dress should be specific to your style as well as the theme of the dance, if any. The most important feature of any dress is comfort, as you’ll be dancing all night and moving around a lot. Bodycon dresses work to highlight the best assets of every figure while providing maximum comfort. In pursuit of the perfect bodycon homecoming dress, consider the fabric it’s made with, the length of the dress and your school’s dress code.

If you’re looking for a comfortable bodycon homecoming dress that features a stylish design and can be worn to multiple events, the NBD Donte Mini Dress is a top choice.

What to know before you buy a bodycon homecoming dress

Fabric

The fabric of a bodycon homecoming dress determines its level of warmth and how comfortable it will be. For example, a bodycon homecoming dress made from jersey fabric will be breathable and lightweight but may not provide the warmth necessary for comfort if your homecoming dance is later in the fall. Lightweight fabrics can also be layered with a jacket. A dress made from cotton will be warmer but may feel constricting, depending on the design.

Length

There are two styles of dresses worn at homecomings. Mini dresses are shorter in length and are good summer dresses. You may choose to wear a short bodycon homecoming dress depending on the season and your school’s dress code. Midi dresses provide the same styles as mini dresses, but they go down past the knee rather than above the knee. These dresses are also appropriate and provide more warmth.

Dress code

Before purchasing a bodycon homecoming dress, make sure it meets all the requirements of your school’s specific dress code. For example, if your school requires dresses to reach the bottom of your fingertips, choose a dress that follows these length guidelines. If you’re second-guessing whether the dress will meet your school’s regulations, choose a more modest cut and style. There are many flattering bodycon homecoming dresses that will abide school dress codes.

What to look for in a quality bodycon homecoming dress

Colors

Bodycon homecoming dresses come in various colors. Unless there’s a theme at your dance, the color of your dress is up to you. It’s nice to have the option to match your partner’s outfit if you go with a date, but this isn’t necessary. Having multiple color options when choosing a dress can help the decision-making process and help you find the dress you like best. When in doubt, a black bodycon homecoming dress is a classic choice that will go with everything.

Straps

Since you’ll be moving around in your homecoming dress, purchase a style that allows for added adjustability. For example, a dress with wide straps that are able to be adjusted can be more supportive to the bust than thin straps. If you want a dress with added support, consider a long-sleeve dress, depending on the season. Other options for sleeves and straps include cap sleeves, spaghetti straps and puff sleeve designs.

Ribbing

Some bodycon homecoming dresses feature a ribbed design. This is not only a trendy style of fabric, but it works to add durability and warmth to the garment. In most cases, ribbed items are less see-through and are a practical alternative to an item that’s unlined. Many bodycon dresses are ribbed due to its flattering appearance. If you’re searching for a dress that’s form-fitting but also breathable, consider purchasing a ribbed bodycon dress.

How much you can expect to spend on a bodycon homecoming dress

A bodycon homecoming dress costs anywhere from $60-$200, depending on fabric and brand. Dresses with thinner fabric that feature less adjustability cost $60-$80, while high-end dresses with all the best features cost $90-$200.

Bodycon homecoming dress FAQ

Can I machine-wash my homecoming dress?

A. This depends on the fabric of the dress. Some bodycon homecoming dresses are machine-washable, while others require dry cleaning or hand washing. This information is located in the product description on the website or on the garment’s tag. Check this information before compromising the fabric of your dress. Sometimes, putting a dress in the washer and dryer with other clothes can ruin it.

How do I know the homecoming dress I order online will fit me?

A. To know if the dress you ordered online will fit you perfectly, check the reviews and size measurements on the website. Reviews from others who have worn the dress will tell you if it runs small or large.

What’s the best bodycon homecoming dress to buy?

Top bodycon homecoming dress

NBD Donte Mini Dress

What you need to know: This dress is fully lined to provide added comfort and warmth. It features a stylish racerback design for needed support.

What you’ll love: This dress features a hidden zipper closure for comfort and style and is made from lightweight ribbed fabric for durability and breathability.

What you should consider: This dress doesn’t come in multiple colors and requires dry cleaning.

Where to buy: Sold by Revolve

Top bodycon homecoming dress for the money

Micheal Costello x Revolve Catherine Mini Dress

What you need to know: This dress features a stylish front neckline cutout. It’s good for those who have homecoming in the early fall due to its lightweight, unlined fabric.

What you’ll love: This dress features pull-on styling for added comfort and is made with ribbed jersey fabric, making it easily paired with a jacket, depending on the month.

What you should consider: The fabric of the dress can stretch and may be too thin to wear to fall or winter homecoming without a jacket.

Where to buy: Sold by Revolve

Worth checking out

NBD Shanaya Mini Dress

What you need to know: This dress is fully lined to provide the user with added warmth and support. It’s unpadded and features underwire cups for additional chest support.

What you’ll love: This dress features an adjustable shoulder strap for added comfort and has a hidden back zipper closure for a more form-fitting look, if desired. The fabric is ruched to flatter the body and features mesh for breathability.

What you should consider: The fabric can easily ride up due to its gathered nature.

Where to buy: Sold by Revolve

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Logan DeLoye writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.