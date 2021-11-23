Best white bike shorts

Which white bike shorts are best?

If you are looking to buy a pair of white bike shorts, there are a number of important factors to take into account, such as where you intend to wear them, and your preferred length and fabric. If you are looking for a high-quality pair of white bike shorts, Alo Yoga Women’s High Waist Biker Shorts is a top choice. These shorts have a sculpting high waistband, flattering cut and moisture-wicking material to minimize stains on the white fabric.

What to know before you buy white bike shorts

Bike shorts come in a variety of designs, fabrics and patterns, so choosing the right pair can be overwhelming. These are the things to consider.

Use

Whether you want a pair of white bike shorts for exercise, style or simply to laze around in, your intended use will play a role in which pair you select. Bike shorts were originally designed to be worn by cyclists, so a lot of expensive features are targeted for high exercise use. If you are looking to buy shorts purely for style or comfort, a cheaper option may be better.

Fabric

Most modern bike shorts are made of a combination of nylon spandex and polyester, though the percentage of each material used, as well as their quality, will vary. If you are looking for shorts specifically for exercise, consider a pair made with spandex, as they will be more likely to stay in place as you move your legs, minimizing rubbing or chafing.

What to look for in quality white bike shorts

Length

White bike shorts come in a variety of lengths for different levels of comfort and use. If you are looking for shorts that will protect your legs from chafing, you should look at a pair with an inseam between 9 and 10 inches to protect your thighs. If you want a pair with minimal coverage for warmer weather, ook at shorts with a shorter inseam.

Pockets

Pockets can be a useful and convenient addition to a pair of shorts, particularly if you are wearing them to exercise. Some shorts will include pockets on the outer leg, underneath the waistband, while others offer hidden pockets inside the waistband or on the inner thigh.

Waistband height

White bike shorts can come with low-, mid- or high-rise waistbands. High waistbands often provide more support for your stomach while you exercise, and are less likely to roll down with wear. If you prefer not to have the band around your waist, low- or mid-rise shorts are a better choice.

How much you can expect to spend on white bike shorts

High-quality white bike shorts can vary in price considerably depending on factors including brand name and fabric. However, they usually range from $30-$80 per pair.

White bike shorts FAQ

How do you avoid shorts appearing sheer or see-through?

A. The ratio of polyester to spandex and the overall thickness of the fabric both contribute to whether a pair of white bike shorts will appear sheer or see-through when worn. Look for a pair that have at least 10% spandex to help ensure that your shorts do not appear see-through, though the thickness and quality of the fabric will be more critical. Also, make sure your shorts are the correct size and not overstretched, as shorts that are too small are likely to look sheer.

Why do some white bike shorts have padding in the seat?

A. As bike shorts were originally designed to be used by cyclists, some more costly shorts include padding in the seat to provide comfort on a bicycle seat. If you want to wear your shorts for long-distance cycling, that’s the time to consider a pair with padding, though these are often substantially more expensive than non-padded options.

What are the best white bike shorts to buy?

Top white bike shorts

Alo Yoga Women’s High Waist Biker Shorts

What you need to know: Alo Yoga is a great choice because its signature Airbrush fabric is comfortable, flattering and won’t become sheer as you sweat. These shorts are 87% nylon and 13% spandex.

What you’ll love: The high waistband has a sculpting effect, and the moisture-wicking material minimizes sweat stains on the white fabric.

What you should consider: The shorts do not have pockets.

Top white bike shorts for the money

Adidas Men’s Training Alphaskin Sport Short Tight

What you need to know: Adidas is a popular and respected brand in fitness wear. These shorts are 93% recycled polyester and 7% spandex, keeping them lightweight and well-ventilated.

What you’ll love: The shorts are perfect for long-distance cycling, with Polygiene permanent odor protection and a snug fit that stretches as you move.

What you should consider: These shorts do not have pockets, and some users reported that the waistband may roll down while you exercise.

Worth checking out

Baleaf High Waist Biker Shorts

What you need to know: These shorts are 87% polyester and 13% spandex, offering a breathable, moisture-wicking design.

What you’ll love: These shorts feature side pockets low enough from the waistband to not interfere with the flattering fit and cut, as well as a hidden pocket inside the waistband.

What you should consider: The fabric is not as durable or long-lasting as some more expensive options.

