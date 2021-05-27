Best joggers 2021

Sweatpants were created in France in the 1920s, brought into mainstream America in the ’80s, shunned as a “sign of defeat” by Karl Lagerfeld and brought back with a vengeance once the coronavirus pandemic rocked 2020.

What makes a great pair of joggers?

There’s no question that joggers are the comfiest, easiest way to end a long day or just throw on and zip out to the store. They can also be great for working out. Designs and materials have definitely come a long way from the bulky, baggy styleless joggers of the past.

This guide discusses their features and showcases some of the top picks out there today for men and women.

Features of the best joggers

There are different things to consider when choosing the best joggers — fit being high on the list. Sizing can vary depending on the cut and material, so it’s best to take measurements and check the brand’s sizing guide if they have one.

Of course, comfort, style and function are also key considerations. Whether you’re lounging around the house, running a 5-miler or picking up groceries, there’s a jogger out there for every body and purpose.

Best joggers

Best women’s joggers

Adidas Women’s Essentials 3-Stripes Tricot Joggers

These slim-fit, machine-washable joggers come in 13 colors and are made from 100% polyester. The legs are tapered for a comfy yet stylish fit. The waist is elastic with a drawcord so you can adjust the coverage, and you can conveniently stash small items in the side pockets.

Sold by Adidas, Amazon, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Kohl’s

Hanes Women’s French Terry Capri Pant

As the weather warms up, you might want a capri-length jogger to keep you cooler. This is a cute option from Hanes made from a poly/cotton blend that’s extra soft. The drawstring closure and wide ribbed waistband mean ultimate comfort.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Tommy Hilfiger Women’s Logo Jogger Pant

These tapered fleece joggers are comfy with their elastic hem and adjustable waist. They’re perfect for any leisurely or active part of your day. Made from a poly/cotton blend, they’re machine-washable and come in 23 colors.

Sold by Amazon

Nike Women’s Sportswear Gym Vintage Capri Pants

You’ll love these vintage-style capris from Nike, with their distressed logo and knotted raw edge drawcord. Made from lightweight organic cotton and recycled polyester, these fun joggers are super comfy and soft, perfect for whatever your day brings.

Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Champion Women’s Powerblend Logo Joggers

These quality poly/cotton blend joggers are simple and comfy for whatever active or relaxing things you get up to. The drawstring closure adds comfort, and front pockets are convenient to grab your things and go.

Sold by Amazon, Macy’s and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Mesily Women’s Athletic Joggers

Mesily’s four-way stretch polyester/spandex blend fabric and tapered legs give these joggers a smooth, flattering fit. They come in 14 styles and colors. They’re comfy and perfect for workouts since they don’t chafe, and the elasticized, wide waistband offers tummy control. Perfect for at-home lounging, or enjoy the convenience of the large pockets and small inner pocket for items of all sizes while you’re running errands or exercising.

Sold by Amazon

Best men’s joggers

Under Armour Men’s Hustle Fleece Joggers

You’ll love these lightweight, soft joggers with their elastic waistband and drawstring closure for extra comfort. The material wicks away sweat as you work out so you’ll stay cool and dry. They include side pockets, so you can grab your things and go.

Sold by Amazon

Southpole Men’s Active Basic Jogger

Choose from an impressive 34 colors of these versatile polyester joggers from Southpole’s active sports line. They’re machine-washable and come with a ribbed ankle and elastic closure for added comfort. Big and tall sizes are available, too.

Sold by Amazon

PUMA Men’s P48 Core Pants

Work out in style with these Puma joggers that are made from a functional poly/cotton blend material that wicks sweat away to keep you cool and dry. Plus, the elastic closure and seamed side pockets are super convenient.

Sold by Amazon

Leapparel 3D Joggers

Technically, these fun graphic joggers are unisex. They come in 32 bright and funky styles that won’t fade in the wash and are made of soft cotton, polyester and spandex blend. The elastic waist and pockets are comfy and convenient.

Sold by Amazon

Polo Ralph Lauren Big & Tall Double Knit Jogger Pants

If you’re on the taller or larger side, these joggers are a great option. They come in seven sizes and 10 colors. The elasticized drawstring waist is convenient and comfy, and three pockets make it easy to carry various items on the go.

Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Columbia Women’s Pleasant Creek Jogger

Columbia is known for quality, and these soft, breathable joggers made of cotton deliver no less. You’ll enjoy the versatile drawcord-adjustable waist and convenient zippered back pocket, perfect for small valuables.

Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Emma Caplan is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.