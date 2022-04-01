Which gray leggings are best?

There’s a reason leggings moved out of the workout-only drawer and into the everyday-fashion drawer. They’re comfortable, stylish and easy to incorporate into many outfit styles. While black is usually the go-to color for leggings, gray isn’t far behind. It is neutral enough to pair with most colors and doesn’t stain as easily as lighter colors.

The best gray leggings are the Spanx Look At Me Now Seamless Leggings. The fabric is comfortable and stretchy, and the seamless design looks smooth. However, they don’t provide the slimming effect others do.

What to know before you buy gray leggings

Fashion vs. athletic gray leggings

Gray leggings come in two types: fashion and athletic.

Fashion leggings are all about looks. Gray is neutral enough to pair with any color, and they’re thin so that you can pair them with any clothing type. However, they can be transparent if they’re too thin. They are usually machine-washable.

Athletic leggings are meant to be put through their paces at the gym. This means they're all about flexibility and stretch. They're also thick to prevent transparency issues while moving. They usually have stricter wash instructions.

Size

Gray legging sizes are slightly different than standard bottoms. Luckily, most brands have their own sizing chart. The usual measurements on these charts are height, waist, hip, inseam and weight.

Length

Gray leggings have variable lengths. The classic legging length is ankle-long, but some options end up just below the knee. Anything shorter is, well, shorts.

What to look for in quality gray leggings

Materials

Gray leggings are typically mixed with one main material and some spandex. The most common main materials are polyester, cotton and microfiber.

Polyester is stretchy and has an easy dyeing process, but it has limited breathability.

Cotton is soft and breathable but stretches out quickly.

Microfiber materials vary, but the small fiber length leads to softness and stretch. However, they tend to have low breathability. They retain warmth as well, making them popular for cool climates.

Fleece lining

Fleece-lined gray leggings can be fashion- or athletic-focused. The fleece aids in warmth retention, and as such, they are intended for cold weather. They can feel bulkier than standard leggings, which may take some getting used to. The extra thickness doesn’t mean they can’t still be transparent.

Transparency

One of the biggest problems with leggings is their transparency, which worsens the more they’re stretched. Thinner leggings are more likely to be transparent, but leggings aren’t devoid of the issue either. You can test how transparent leggings can be by stretching them by hand or doing some squats in front of a mirror. The color gray doesn’t do much to aid or worsen overall transparency.

How much you can expect to spend on gray leggings

Gray leggings can be as cheap as $10 or as expensive as $100-plus. Budget options cost less than $25, while top-of-the-line options cost $75 or more. Most gray leggings cost $20-$50.

Gray leggings FAQ

How should I wash gray leggings?

A. Leggings of any color require special care due to the stretchiness of the material. Most are machine-washable, though you’ll need to run them through cool water with a bleach-free detergent and no fabric softener. You can wash gray clothes with darks or lights. Most do need to be air-dried, as the extended high temperatures of a dryer will negatively affect the stretch.

What should I do about loose ankle cuffs?

A. You have four options. Firstly, you could have a tailor fix the cuffs. However, this can be just as expensive as the second option: buy a new pair of leggings. The third option is to hide the loose cuffs with socks or high-top shoes. Finally, you can roll up the leggings for a unique look.

Can I wear thermal underwear under gray leggings?

A. That depends on your combination of leggings and thermal underwear. The best fit would be if you had ultra-thin thermals and leggings that aren’t too tight. That said, a better option is to wear fleece-lined leggings. They provide most of the warmth an ultra-thin thermal would with all of the comfort and style of standard leggings.

What are the best gray leggings to buy?

Top gray leggings

Spanx Look At Me Now Seamless Leggings

What you need to know: These are excellent everyday leggings.

What you’ll love: These are made of 94% polyester and 6% spandex for flexibility and comfort. The seamless design looks sleek and doesn’t stand out (in a good way) like others. The high waist smooths out the midsection. They’re available in a wide range of sizes, and they’re machine-washable.

What you should consider: These don’t provide the same slimming compression effect as most leggings. Some consumers found them to be too transparent. Others had issues finding a size that fit properly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top gray leggings for the money

Satina High-Waisted Leggings

What you need to know: These budget leggings are still plenty stylish.

What you’ll love: These leggings come in three styles: full length, full length with pockets and capri. They’re 92% polyester and 8% spandex for comfort and stretch. They are high-waisted to enhance the body’s natural shape. Additionally, they are machine-washable.

What you should consider: Some consumers were unhappy with how thin and transparent these leggings can be, while others had issues with legs that were too long for their size.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Dimore Fleece-Lined Leggings Pack

What you need to know: This combo pack gets your leggings collection started.

What you’ll love: This pack includes six leggings: one gray, one dark blue, one deep red, one chocolate brown and two black. They’re fleece-lined for warmth in the winter or cold gyms. They’re 92% polyester and 8% spandex for comfort and fit. They’re high-waisted and ankle-length for full coverage.

What you should consider: Some consumers had issues with the waistbands and legs being too wide. Others felt the material was too thin and transparent.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Jordan C. Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

