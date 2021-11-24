Best denim skirt

The best way to take care of your denim skirt is to hang it on a garment or skirt hanger or lay flat in a drawer. When cleaning, wash in cold water with like colors and hang to dry or dry on the low heat setting in your dryer.

Which denim skirt is best?

Denim skirts are a fan favorite among many and it’s easy to see why. Similar to jeans, denim skirts are comfortable and just about compliment every body type. If you are looking for a denim skirt that can be dressed up or down, the Lexi Womens Super Comfy Perfect Fit Stretch Denim Skirt is the top selection to add to your wardrobe. This pencil skirt is a classic style that hugs your curves and offers some stretch with a spandex fabric blend.

What to know before you buy a denim skirt

Denim wash shades

Denim skirts come in a wide array of shades, also called a wash. These denim washes range from whitewash to deep blue denim. The various wash colors provide you with denim to match any top in your current wardrobe. In addition, denim skirts come in all colors, not just the denim wash shades. With endless color options, you’re bound to find one or two skirts to add to your closet.

Popularity and versatility

Just like jeans, denim skirts are popular for similar reasons, with the main one being effortless versatility. It’s easy to throw on a pair of jeans and the same can be said for skirts. As mentioned before, denim skirts come in numerous colors and washes but also various styles. It’s this vast range that gains so much appeal and attraction to denim skirts, not to mention how well they flatter every body type.

Length and style options

Denim skirts add a different sense of style and sophistication compared to jeans; they are more chic and feminine. The most common styles you’ll find are mini, above the knee, maxi and pencil skirts. Mixed in those styles are many other variations that range from patchwork denim, designs on back pockets, pleats and more just to name a few. The lengths correspond to the skirt styles, with shorter skirts that work well in warmer months for casual or night-out wear and longer skirts being more conservative and roomy.

What to look for in a quality denim skirt

Belt loops and pockets

First and foremost, skirts should be no different from pants. You’ll want pockets and belt loops for many reasons, but frankly, denim skirts look odd without these features. Some skirts may not have functioning back pockets or any at all, so remember to think about how often you use back pockets and if that feature is important to you. Belts are great accessories with denim skirts and add a lot of character to an outfit. A belt does not need belt loops to be held in place necessarily, but belt loops help hold a skirt in place when a belt is added.

Stylish accents

Accents like rhinestones or decorative button snaps are just some of the ways a denim skirt can stand out from all the others. These skirts can also have designs on the pockets or even the skirt panels themselves, including different patterns and prints. Whether you are looking for something daring or more subdued, there is a skirt out there that matches your mood.

Bold and casual

Certain styles of denim skirts can define your outfit with its uniqueness or they can tie your look together. A denim skirt can be the statement piece of clothing you wear depending on the styles and designs you pick. On the other hand, it can also be more casual and relaxed with simpler, timeless traditional designs. Denim skirts can have a mix of both or be one or the other, but your taste and preference will determine the best match.

How much you can expect to spend on a denim skirt

Denim skirts can cost anywhere between $16-$80, with most priced around $35.

Denim skirt FAQ

What tops and shoes look best with a denim skirt?

A. Denim skirts can be worn with many clothes and shoes. Popular tops that are often worn are blouses, polo shirts and crop tops. The most commonly worn shoes include denim skirts with heels, combat boots, cowboy boots, sandals and flats.

Is a denim skirt professional enough for the office?

A. Depending on the type of work and the atmosphere, denim skirts that come in colors other than blue or denim washes can look professional enough to be worn at work. If you are unsure, defer to your human resources department’s dress code.

What’s the best denim skirt to buy?

Top denim skirt

Lexi Womens Super Comfy Perfect Fit Stretch Denim Skirt

What you need to know: A classic fitted pencil skirt that comes in a variety of denim shades.

What you’ll love: Stretchy spandex fabric is combined with cotton in this denim skirt, so it hugs your body nicely and moves with you.

What you should consider: Be cautious when washing, as the darker denim could transfer to other clothing in your wash cycle. Washing alone in cold water should alleviate this issue.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top denim skirt for the money

Women’s Croft & Barrow Classic Denim Skort

What you need to know: This straight-style skort has hidden cotton shorts underneath that make this skirt easy to wear for both work and play.

What you’ll love: This skirt has an elastic waistband and is made to smooth out your midsection for a sleeker and casual figure.

What you should consider: It runs a bit large in the hip and thigh sections.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

Worth checking out

Jessica London Women’s Plus Size Classic Cotton Denim Long Skirt

What you need to know: This casual, long skirt that hits right above the ankle is a must-have staple piece in any wardrobe.

What you’ll love: This skirt comes in a variety of colors aside from the traditional blue denim, and comes with functional front and back pockets. The long length makes it appropriate for office, travel or everyday wear.

What you should consider: It is not very stretchy and is not made with spandex.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

