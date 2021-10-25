Best fall clothes for women

To stay warm and stylish this fall, be sure you have plenty of layering options in your wardrobe such as a classic jacket, unforgettable sweater and comfy ankle boots.

Which fall clothes for women are best?

Autumn contestably requires the most planning when it comes to style. While you need a reliable barrier from chilly weather, you also must prepare for unpredictable warm spells. Adaptable pieces and calculated layering are key to effective fall fashion.

Rather than collecting dozens of new cute fall clothes, a few tactical choices that fit with the rest of your wardrobe sets you up for success. Make sure you have a chic jacket, such as the London Fog Women’s 3/4 Length Double-Breasted Trench Coat, and you’ll be well on your way to a stylish season.

What to know before you buy fall clothes for women

Your style comes first

Consider your style first and foremost when shopping for fall aesthetic clothes. Trending styles are fleeting. Don’t allow current fashion movements to limit your options. If you prefer dresses and skirts, find creative ways to layer them for fall. If you feel most comfortable in loungewear, there are plenty of chic ways to style outfits for fall. The best cute fall clothes will support your style rather than tweaking it to fit contemporary fads.

Comfort and fit are key

Autumn attire requires lots of layers. This gets stifling if the pieces you choose are uncomfortable or poorly fitted. Choose pieces that fit and flatter your body type while making you feel comfortable and confident. Something that lays well on a mannequin may not be ideal for you. Experiment with your preferences and embrace what makes you feel authentic.

Don’t be afraid to invest

While some quality fall pieces shouldn’t dent your bank account, some essentials require more of an investment. Finding a good fall coat, for example, will be pricier than a pair of cozy socks or a scarf. Consider how long the piece will last and how often you might wear it to determine if it is a worthwhile investment. For example, something you only wear once or that falls apart after a couple of washes isn’t worth as much as an item you plan to wear daily, which may last years.

What to look for in quality fall clothes for women

Durability

The durability of a garment is crucial. Check the sheerness of a fabric. Even lightweight items should not be see-through. All the hems should be properly finished, and you shouldn’t see any edges coming undone (unless for stylistic purposes). When you pull at the seams, you shouldn’t see any gaps. Thicker materials should feel heavier. Watch out for anything that looks glued since the most durable clothes will have features sewn on.

Lined-up patterns

Patterns and plaids are common in fall attire. What some consumers don’t realize is how these patterns line up betrays the garment’s quality. Matching stripes and patterns at the seams and pockets of a piece of clothing requires extra labor and time. This is a step only the most skilled craftsmen take. Before purchasing a piece, check the seams and pockets to see if the patterns align. If they don’t, this could be a sign that the manufacturer skimped during production.

It keeps its silhouette

When shopping for high-quality fall clothes for women, test how well the item holds up to stress. The best fall clothes will maintain their form through normal wear and tear. You can test clothing by gently pulling on a small section. Then give it a firm tug and watch how well it recovers. The fabric should pull back into shape and not become drab or limp. If it doesn’t respond well, it is likely a lower-quality garment that won’t last long with regular wearing and washing.

How much you can expect to spend on fall clothes for women

High-quality clothing options are always pricier than fast fashion, but the price depends on what type of item you choose. For example, many quality autumn coats are from $100-$200, while you can get a good sweater for under $30.

Fall clothes for women FAQ

What are fashion must-haves for fall?

A. Choosing fall boutique clothing you can layer is the best choice. You can’t go wrong with various sweaters, jackets, boots, socks, scarves and dark-wash jeans.

What’s the easiest way to add fall layers?

A. Capes are in style right now, largely for how easy they are to layer. You can also add interest to your outfit by experimenting with vests, different-length sweaters, button-up shirts and necklaces.

What are the best fall clothes for women to buy?

Top fall clothes for women

London Fog Women’s 3/4 Length Double-Breasted Trench Coat

What you need to know: This timeless trench coat is perfect for many diverse style preferences, body types and outfit choices.

What you’ll love: This 100% polyester coat is water-resistant and machine-washable. Expect it to keep its shape without unraveling even through the soggiest, windiest fall days. Pockets and metal trim add tasteful style and functionality.

What you should consider: This coat only comes in two colors.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top fall clothes for women for the money

Madison Trends Beautiful Fall Sweater

What you need to know: You can’t have a stylish fall without a great sweater, and this unique, trendy hooded sweater offers six perfect color options for fall.

What you’ll love: Well-made and lightweight, this sweater makes a statement by itself but is great for layering without weighing you down. Style it your way and enjoy the soft cotton-polyester fabric blend.

What you should consider: This sweater runs small, so consider sizing up if you purchase.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Worth checking out

Cliffs by White Mountain Pathfield Women’s Ankle Boots

What you need to know: Fall is incomplete without a great pair of boots, and these comfortable combat boots will give your outfit the final touch it’s been missing.

What you’ll love: With seven color options, this lace-up combat boot is both comfortable and contemporary. It has sweater ankle trim and a comfortable footbed, so you’ll be happy to wear them all day.

What you should consider: Some users say the sweater ankle trim loses its shape quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s and Macy’s

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Abbey Ryan writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.