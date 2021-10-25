Before buying new fall clothing, consider pieces you already own, so you can find clothing that complements your existing wardrobe.

Which fall clothes for men are best?

The crisp fall weather usually signals the need to pack away your shorts and t-shirts and break out the flannels and sweaters. While fashion trends are constantly changing, there are some staple fall clothes for men that always seem to remain in style.

Whether you’re looking for more practical, utilitarian fall outfits or you want to choose pieces to highlight your autumn wardrobe, the main considerations — including material, comfort and durability — still remain the same. The Levi’s Signature Men’s Trucker Jacket is a top outerwear choice that offers a timeless appeal with modern touches.

What to know before you buy fall clothes for men

Fall essentials

When dealing with men’s fall clothing, the term “fall essentials” covers a wide variety of items. In general, clothing pieces like flannel shirts, lightweight jackets, vests, sweaters, cardigans, jeans and boots are considered essentials. Accessories such as scarves, hats and gloves are also associated with autumn attire.

However, everyone’s style is different, which makes choosing the best fall essentials dependent on personal preference and specific needs.

Layering

Unlike in the summer when warm weather is relatively consistent, fall brings with it unique, often unpredictable temperature swings. Seeing as you’ll most likely have cool mornings, warm days and chilly evenings, dressing in layers allows you to stay comfortable no matter the conditions outside. By wearing a light jacket over a flannel shirt or sweater, you can remove or add layers as needed to ensure you don’t overheat or get too cold.

What to look for in quality men’s fall clothes

Material

As with any clothing you buy, the best fall clothes for men will be made from comfortable, durable materials. Jean jackets, pants and flannel shirts are most often made from cotton, which can be soft and breathable. The best sweaters can be made from either natural or synthetic fibers including wool, cashmere or polyester which will provide extra warmth on chilly days.

If you prefer clothing that can be easily laundered, look for materials that are safe for washing machines to avoid the need for hand-washing or dry-cleaning.

Size

As with material, size and fit are determined by personal preference. However, some people do prefer to purchase jackets, sweatshirts or sweaters with a bit of extra room in order to incorporate additional layers underneath. The best men’s fall clothing won’t feel too restrictive when worn in conjunction with an undershirt or additional layer.

When shopping for boy’s fall clothing, you also may want to size up in order to get more than one season out of particular pieces, especially during growth spurts.

Color

Fall color clothing has traditionally incorporated different shades of browns, red, oranges and yellows. While this is still true, fall clothing doesn’t necessarily have to stick to any specific color theme.

Trends

Fashion trends change each season, meaning something that was trendy last fall may not be as popular this year. You can either choose to follow the latest trends when choosing your fall clothing or opt for clothing pieces that harbor a more timeless appeal.

Durability

Unless you’re planning on getting only a single season of use out of your clothing, you’ll want to find clothing options that will hold up to regular wear and washing. Durability largely depends on material and overall craftsmanship.

Warmth

Depending on where you live, you’ll likely want your fall clothing to be warm enough to protect against those frosty autumn winds. If warmth is a top priority, look for jackets or vests that feature additional insulation.

How much you can expect to spend on fall clothes for men

For basic inexpensive fall pieces, you can find options that cost less than $20, while designer jackets or high-end sweaters can cost several hundred dollars. Expect to spend anywhere from $30-$100 for quality jackets, shirts and pants.

Men’s fall clothes FAQ

When should you start wearing fall clothing?

A. While there is no definitive date, whenever the weather starts to turn and the temperature drops is usually a good time to start wearing your fall clothing. This will likely be towards the end of September or the beginning of October. Fall clothing can be worn throughout the winter months as well.

When is the best time to buy fall clothing?

A. If you buy men’s fall clothing as soon as it is released for the season, which is typically towards the end of summer, you’ll likely have to pay full price, but you’ll have the most options in regards to sizes, colors and styles. By waiting until the off-season, however, you can usually find better deals and items that have recently gone on sale.

What are the best men’s fall clothes to buy?

Top men’s fall jacket

Levi’s Signature Men’s Trucker Jacket

What you need to know: Sporting a classic style, this trucker jacket is the perfect layer for cooler nights and breezy days.

What you’ll love: Made from a blend of cotton, polyester and elastane, this lightweight jacket offers a flexible fit and comfortable stretch. With several different color options available, you can choose the model that best matches your style. It is also machine washable for easy cleaning.

What you should consider: The jacket material can be too thin for some people.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top men’s fall flannel

Legendary Whitetails Men’s Buck Camp Flannel Shirt

What you need to know: This affordable flannel shirt offers premium comfort and durability that will go well with any fall outfit.

What you’ll love: With multiple sizes available and a variety of color options, everyone will be able to find a flannel that meets their needs. The relaxed fit won’t feel too restrictive, and the soft cotton material will keep you warm and cozy on the chilliest fall days.

What you should consider: Not everyone will be a fan of the slightly wider and longer design.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top men’s fall sweater

Club Room Cashmere Crew-Neck Sweater

What you need to know: The Club Room cashmere sweater can easily be worn in professional settings or as casual fall attire.

What you’ll love: Designed to be both soft and warm, this sweater can quickly elevate any autumn outfit. The classic design and texture won’t go out of style any time soon and the lightweight design won’t feel too stiff or heavy. You can also choose between eight different colors.

What you should consider: The cashmere material can start to pill after some time.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

