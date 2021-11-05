Best toddler bathrobe

Whether they’re coming straight from the bath or it’s getting chilly indoors, a bathrobe is the perfect way to keep toddlers and other young kids warm, cozy and comfortable.

Which toddler bathrobe is best?

Bathrobes aren’t just for adults. Toddlers and other young kids love them, too. If you have a young son or daughter at home and want to get them a bathrobe, choose something that’s warm, cozy and all their own. For an ultra-soft bathrobe that comes in different designs that are perfect for any toddler, check out Echery’s Boys and Girls Hooded Bathrobe.

What to know before you buy a toddler bathrobe

Material

Just like with adult bathrobes, toddler bathrobes come in different materials. Here are some of the most common options.

Fleece: Nothing is quite as soft, warm and cozy as a fleece bathrobe. Fleece bathrobes are plush and designed to keep out the cold after a bath, or in the winter. However, this material isn’t very absorbent, so it’s best to only use a fleece bathrobe after a thorough drying off.

Cotton: Cotton is a great choice if you want something natural that’s also breathable and hypoallergenic. Since cotton bathrobes are also lightweight, they’re ideal for warmer climates and smaller children.

Terry cloth: Some bathrobes for toddlers are made from terry cloth. This material is soft and highly absorbent, which makes it perfect for stepping straight into after a bath or shower. Terry cloth is tightly woven and is often made from cotton, polyester or linen.

Silk or satin: Made with luxury in mind, these materials are soft, comfortable and lightweight. They’re best for warmer climates and are more popular amongst adults.

Polyester: Polyester is one of the most popular synthetic materials used in clothing and bathrobes. It is durable, lightweight and resistant to moisture and heat. This makes it perfect for areas that don’t get too hot or cold.

Design

Toddler bathrobes may have a simple design, or they may be colorful with different patterns, animals and other fun prints. These bathrobes may also be personalized with the child’s favorite things or their initials. Just like with any other clothing item, the bathrobe you choose should fit the child’s personality and interests.

Another popular feature for kids’ bathrobes is a hood. A hood keeps any potential chill off the child’s wet hair and adds to the overall cozy feeling of the robe.

Some bathrobes for children come with large front pockets for them to fit their hands into or carry toys or other things in. They may also have a soft, removable belt that loops around the entire robe for a custom fit.

Size and length

Bathrobes made for toddlers and other young kids use their own sizing chart. Sizes usually range from 2T (2 years old) to 4T (4 years old). Some manufacturers may use 24mo instead of 2T, while others may also use 5T (5 years old). Bathrobes made for babies up to 1 year old are typically measured in months.

As for length, most toddler bathrobes range from knee- to ankle-length. Although it may be tempting to choose an oversized bathrobe, it’s best to get a bathrobe that fits the child as well as possible. If the robe is too long at the legs, for instance, it may become a tripping hazard. If it’s too long in the sleeves, you may have to constantly roll them back up for the toddler.

What to look for in a quality toddler bathrobe

Texture

Some bathrobes, such as those commonly found in standard hotel rooms, are scratchy or itchy to the touch. But if you’re looking for a toddler bathrobe, you’re going to want something soft and gentle enough for their sensitive skin. Avoid scratchy fabrics like linen.

Durability

Although a toddler is bound to outgrow their new bathrobe, that doesn’t mean you should choose something that isn’t durable. When picking out a new bathrobe, make sure it isn’t coming apart at the seams or likely to tear.

If you have a toddler who is prone to running around or getting into things, then you may want a polyester bathrobe or another synthetic blend that’s both elastic and durable.

Accessories

Add a pair of cozy pajamas, fuzzy slippers or soft booties to make bath time or bedtime more of a luxury experience for your toddler.

How much you can expect to spend on a toddler bathrobe

Toddler bathrobes range from around $15-$40.

Toddler bathrobe FAQ

Is there a one-size-fits-all toddler bathrobe?

A. Some toddler bathrobes are one-size-fits-all. However, most manufacturers use their own sizing chart, which you should reference when choosing a bathrobe.

Can a toddler bathrobe double as a towel?

A. This depends on the material. Cotton bathrobes, for example, are especially good for drying off a toddler. Satin or fleece, meanwhile, do not wick away moisture well.

What’s the best toddler bathrobe to buy?

Top toddler bathrobe

Echery Hooded Bathrobe

What you need to know: This unisex, hooded bathrobe is made from soft fleece and polyester, making it perfect for cool or chilly temperatures.

What you’ll love: It comes in multiple patterns and colors, including blue with polka dots, multicolored with animal prints and solid white. It’s machine-washable and soft enough for children with sensitive skin. The robe also comes with a button on the collar that helps keep it in place.

What you should consider: Some of the patterns in the images online may be different from the patterns on the actual robe.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top toddler bathrobe for the money

Ruogu Coral Fleece Bathrobe

What you need to know: Perfect for fall and winter, this unisex bathrobe is cute, comfortable and warm.

What you’ll love: This bathrobe doubles as a robe and sleepwear for kids. It comes in two adorable options, one of which is a hooded pink cat while the other is a hooded green dinosaur. The robe has a button closure and a soft, wrap-around robe for extra warmth. Plus, it’s durable and retains its soft texture even after multiple washes.

What you should consider: Although there are several sizing options, the robe may be too large for smaller toddlers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Silly Phillie Creations Terry Velour Bathrobe

What you need to know: Made from high-quality cotton terry velour, this hooded bathrobe is stylish and extremely soft and warm.

What you’ll love: Along with being ultra-cozy and comfortable, this robe comes with the option to personalize it with an embroidered name or initials. The robe also comes with a matching belt and hook and loop closure to keep out the chill.

What you should consider: It only comes in two sizes, one for 18-month-old children and one for 3-year-olds.

Where to buy: Sold by Buy Buy Baby

