Which wireless subwoofer is best?

Those looking to up their audio game will undoubtedly want to add a subwoofer for low frequencies, and choosing a wireless model can further simplify any setup. Ultimately, choosing the best wireless subwoofer requires individuals to consider the sound system they plan to use it with, as well as what features and sizes they may want in a sub. This Sonos Gen 3 Wireless Subwoofer pumps out excellent bass tones for how small it is, and it works particularly well for owners of Sonos sound systems.

What to know before you buy a wireless subwoofer

Your sound system

Even the best subwoofers need to be compatible with your sound system or they won’t be very useful. Depending on your sound system, it may be easier or harder to match a wireless subwoofer with your setup. For some, buying the same brand of subwoofer as their speakers can make setup seamless and straightforward, while others may need to do just a little extra work to make their subs function with their sound systems. If you plan to add the sub to a car’s sound system, that will also affect which products work best for you compared to those working on a home theater.

Wireless subwoofer types

Wireless subwoofers can vary from model to model, mostly depending on how they connect wirelessly. Most units will include a built-in wireless transmitter or at least a method of connecting to the sub via a mobile app or the sound system itself. You can also find subwoofers that are made for a specific speaker lineup, or others that are meant to work with nearly any sound system.

Subwoofer size

The overall size of your subwoofer will determine how well it handles low frequencies and how clear the tones come off. While many compact subs will do the trick, they won’t be able to express as nuanced of a frequency spectrum as larger subwoofers. However, choosing a model with a speaker between 12 and 24 inches is a great way to ensure top-notch audio quality from your sub.

What to look for in a quality wireless subwoofer

No latency

Some wireless technology, especially in the audio department, can cause latency issues between devices. This can sometimes cause a frustrating gap between when the TV’s characters talk and when you hear the sound that makes your screen unwatchable. Most wireless subwoofers are made to reduce or eliminate latency entirely, while those purchasing low-end Bluetooth transmitters for converting wired subwoofers to wireless may be subject to higher levels of latency.

Fine-tuning controls

Most subs include some means of equalizing and fine-tuning their sound, which is an absolute must since you’ll be working in a unique space with other speakers around. Newer smart subwoofer and speaker systems will often allow users to do so through the use of a phone app or through the sound system’s soundbar, though others may also include rotary knobs for controlling things like gain and high-frequency cutoffs.

Smart features

Many newer wireless subwoofers will include smart features that can make them worthwhile. These can include smart features like auto-tuning audio to a given room, auto-sync with nearby devices, sound modes and other features still.

How much you can expect to spend on a wireless subwoofer

Depending on their quality, wireless subwoofers span a wider range of prices than many other audio products. In general, cheap wireless subwoofers may cost as little as $80, while most units will usually cost between $100-$1,500.

Wireless subwoofer FAQ

How does a wireless subwoofer work?

A. Each model is a little bit different, though most wireless subwoofers work using a Wi-Fi connection or a built-in Bluetooth transmitter to sync up with other speakers, TVs and other devices you plan to use. Some name-brand subwoofers will also include transmitting hardware to automatically link to other speakers of the same line and company, making them even easier to hook up.

Can I add a wireless subwoofer to my TV?

A. You can add a wireless subwoofer to most TVs, depending on your current audio setup. Buying a wireless subwoofer is a great way to go, though those that already have a wired subwoofer can also purchase a signal transmitter separately to be able to use the sub wirelessly.

What are the best wireless subwoofers to buy?

Top wireless subwoofer

Sonos Gen 3 Sub Wireless Subwoofer For Deep Bass

What you need to know: This excellent subwoofer offers very clear bass tones, and is compatible even with wireless sound setups from companies other than Sonos.

What you’ll love: This Sonos subwoofer boasts clear and precise bass tones, and when used with other Sonos speakers, it automatically diverts bass frequencies to the sub. It also includes an automatic tuning feature and increased Wi-Fi connection speeds from the last model.

What you should consider: This wireless subwoofer was too expensive for some buyers’ budgets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top wireless subwoofer for the money

Klipsch 12-Inch 400-Watt Wireless Subwoofer

What you need to know: This affordable wireless subwoofer from Klipsch features a bold sound as generated by the unit’s 400 watts of power and 12-inch spun copper sub speaker.

What you’ll love: This unit includes a robust 2.4Ghz pre-paired wireless transmitter connection that makes it easy to use with a variety of sound systems. In addition, it includes a removable front grill and control interfaces for the speaker’s gain, a low pass filter and phase controls.

What you should consider: This subwoofer struggles a little bit with frequencies lower than 30Hz, with some users reporting an unwanted floppy quality with notes around there.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Bose Bass Module 700 Compact Wireless Subwoofer

What you need to know: This powerful subwoofer is made to pair with the Bose 700 soundbar, offering an impressive clarity for low-end frequencies and a wireless range of 30 feet.

What you’ll love: Along with its deep bass sound, it’s easy to set this subwoofer up with Bose soundbars. This wireless subwoofer can also be purchased in white or black, or with a variety of different bundles, including those with cables, mounting brackets, stands or other speakers.

What you should consider: This subwoofer only works wirelessly with Bose products, though it does have a bass in port for wired connections.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

