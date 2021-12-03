Which winter gear is best?
If you partake in outdoor winter activities, you need a lot of specialized gear. It’s certainly worth it to invest in a quality winter gear, as it keeps you and your kids playing outside even through the coldest months without the recurring cost of renting equipment you use year after year.
However, with the high up-front cost, it’s also best to know exactly what equipment you are looking for.
Quality winter gloves for kids will keep them warm and engaged in the outdoor activities. Warm wool scarves and winter hats for adults will allow you to keep going even in the cold and windy weather.
It is important to invest in quality equipment so it lasts for many winters. That’s why we found some of the best winter gear out there, like this Slippery Racer Sled, 3-pack, it come in set of three so multiple people can slide down the slope at the same time. This fun racer sled will keep kids and adults entertained for hours.
What is the best winter gear to buy?
Top gear for outdoor activities
No winter season would be complete without sled riding adventures, so stock up now on the gear you’ll need when the snow finally falls. The Slippery Racer may have an uncomplicated design, it’s built for speed down snow-covered hills. You’ll get three per pack at a low price.
Sold by: Amazon
HelloMew Snow Tube, Heavy Duty Inflatable Snow Tube Sled for Kids and Adults
If riding a snow tube is more your speed, check out the durable model by HelloMew that’s also super fast in the snow and large enough for kids and adults to take part in some classic wintertime fun.
Sold by: Amazon
Top warm jacket
The North Face Men’s Aconcagua Insulated Hooded Jacket
Whether you’re an outdoor adventurer or simply like to spend time in the snow, chances are you already own weather-resistant gear by The North Face. Now is a great time to look for winter coats by the brand, like this attractive men’s puffer jacket that has insulation to keep warm for hours in the cold.
Sold by: Amazon
The North Face ThermoBall Insulated Jacket for Women
The women’s ThermoBall jacket from The North Face is also insulated to lock in warmth, and it provides a slim fit that’s ideal for layering. It mimics the feel and packability of down but is made of synthetic material.
Sold by: Backcountry
Top winter gloves
Hand Out Lightweight Ski Gloves
The right ski gloves will not only keep your hands warm but will also give you the flexibility to excel at your favorite winter sport. For women, we like Hand Out’s easy-access back zipper and grippy microsuede palms.
Sold by: Backcountry
RabGuide Lite GTX Glove – Men’s
These midweight, sporty men’s gloves by Rab offer superior insulation combined with a high pile lining so you won’t be distracted by cold hands when you’re ripping up the slopes or going ice climbing.
Sold by: Backcountry
Top winter weather shoes
UGG Women’s W Bandara Ankle Fashion Boot
These UGG boots prove that you don’t have to sacrifice style when you step out this winter. From work to casual outfits, the subtle western design and bootie structure will pair nicely with many cold-weather looks in your wardrobe.
Sold by: Amazon
Sperry Men’s Watertown Waterproof Duck Boots
Duck boots look great with casual styles but are more than just attractive footwear. When the weather gets nasty, these classic boots keep feet dry with their waterproof construction. This handsome pair by Sperry also has reliable traction to keep you upright on slick surfaces.
Sold by: Amazon
Skechers Little Girls Lights – Sweetheart Lights – Love To Shine Casual Boots
These girls’ winter boots serve two important purposes: they’re constructed to keep little feet warm and look stylish while they do. We love the lights that can be switched on and off whenever your child feels like it.
Sold by: Macy’s
Top skis
Skiing isn’t just for grownups. Little kids can start learning the skills they need to navigate snowy hills with these skis that are made just for ages 3 to 4. Although scaled-down in size, they have characteristics that are just like adult skis, including secure bindings and ski poles to get little ones on the right track to learning the popular winter activity.
Sold by: Amazon
These stable skis are built to perform. The unique big-mountain charger excels in deep snow conditions. They feature an asymmetrical sidecut and wood core so you can navigate mountainous slopes and show off your speedy turns and pivots.
Sold by: Backcountry
Top winter camping gear
Marmot CWM Sleeping Bag -40F Down
Just because it’s winter and the temperatures are freezing doesn’t mean you have to give up sleeping outdoors. From camping to hiking to mountain climbing, the -40F down sleeping bag by Marmot will protect you from the cold thanks to the 800-fill goose down, 30D nylon construction, and wrap-around footbox that work together to keep you warm from head to toe.
Sold by: Amazon
Black Diamond Spot 350 Headlamp
If your outdoor adventures don’t stop just because it’s cold, chances you’ll need a reliable light during the shortest days of the season. Keep your hands free with this feature-packed headlamp and shine a light on your activities with the multiple modes that include strobe, dimming, and red, blue and green lights for night mode.
Sold by: Backcountry
Top snow gear
You can’t shred the slopes or hike snow-covered trails with the sun glaring in your eyes. That’s why we were thrilled to find some styles of these popular goggles at Backcountry. These goggles enhances color and reduces eye fatigue. From the comfortable foam padding to the reliable sun protection, they won’t disappoint.
Sold by: Backcountry
This helmet’s foam and polycarbonate construction will provide the protection you need so you can focus on your skiing technique instead of worrying about safety. With a versatile ventilation system and adjustable fit, it’s as comfortable as it is protective.
Sold by: Backcountry
Top snow shoes
Winterial 30 Inch Light Weight Snow Shoes
Take your snowy adventures to the next level with these snowshoes that have the features you need to navigate snow-covered terrain. You’ll get adjustable poles, tough bindings, and a carrying case.
Sold by: Amazon
Top ski boots
Dalbello Sports Chakra 95 ID Women’s Ski Boot
Ski boots can be a pricey investment but a must-have if you look forward to hitting the slopes each winter. The boots have features that have made them top-sellers, including thermo-moldable liners, flexible material, and a snug, comfortable fit.
Sold by: Amazon
