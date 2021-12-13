Best white bodycon dress

Kim Kardashian often wears ruched bodycon dresses that highlight her waist and accentuate her hips, exaggerating her iconic hourglass body.

Which white bodycon dresses are best?

Little black dresses are always in season and always in style, although their counterpart, little white dresses, are often snubbed in comparison. White bodycon dresses have the same minimalistic class as black dresses and are just as essential. If you’ve been wearing too much black and you’re ready to mix things up, the L’VOW Women’s Sexy Long Puff Sleeves Dress is the perfect addition to your wardrobe. This dress makes you feel gorgeous and secure, its skin-tight style held in place by adjustable puff sleeves and anti-slip strips along the bust.

What to know before you buy a white bodycon dress

A bodycon outfit is meant to show off your body, not hide it. With just a bit of shapewear and confidence, anything from a maxi to a mini dress shows off your curves and makes you feel like the most beautiful person in a room.

What is bodycon?

The first hint that wearing this dress requires confidence is in the name itself — the term bodycon is short for body-conscious. These dresses hug your figure, tracing your silhouette and showing off your natural shape, whether you are rectangle, round, triangle, inverted triangle or hourglass-shaped. No matter how thick or thin you may be, shapewear and pumps are worthwhile assets.

Styles

Depending on your preference and the occasion, you can choose any style of these tight-fitting dresses.

Necklines are high neck, round neck, square neck, V-neck, sweetheart, off-shoulder and strapless.

are high neck, round neck, square neck, V-neck, sweetheart, off-shoulder and strapless. Back necklines are closed, opened, crossed, U-shape and V-shape.

are closed, opened, crossed, U-shape and V-shape. Sleeve length ranges from short, half-length and long. Sometimes the sleeves are not as tight as the rest of the dress and may be puffed or flared out.

ranges from short, half-length and long. Sometimes the sleeves are not as tight as the rest of the dress and may be puffed or flared out. Hemline lengths are mini, above-the-knee, midi or maxi in length. Shorter dresses are great for clubbing, bars and other late-night activities, while longer bodycon dresses are better suited for formal events and workplace attire.

Shapewear and shoes

You may have heard these myths about shapewear; they’re uncomfortable and only used to flatten your stomach. On the contrary, shapewear is the comfortable rival of a corset and is soft and stretchy. If you buy quality Spanx in the right size, it fits snugly but not painfully, smoothing and tightening your appearance while giving you an upright posture. Given the unyielding fit of a bodycon dress, shapewear is advisable so you don’t have to worry about bloat peeking out around your dress.

Heels are another recommended resource to pair with your bodycon dress. Your heels, whether kitten or stilettos, elongate your figure and give you an hourglass shape. Bodycon and heels rely on each other like a needle and thread.

What to look for in a quality white bodycon dress

Buying an ivory-colored dress, even one that is not bodycon, is a precarious endeavor. If not made with the right material, white dresses easily become transparent when stretched for a skin-tight fit. Remember, you are looking for an enticing dress that highlights your figure and does not reveal it completely.

Fabric blend

True bodycon dresses are made from elastane fabrics such as spandex. Aim for a dress made from a medium-weight blend, such as polyester and 3%-5% stretchy synthetic. Keep an eye out for textured fabric designs, like a ribbed pattern, which provide more flexibility, durability and opaqueness. If skillfully sewn, the perfect bodycon dress molds to your body without bunching unevenly or becoming sheer.

Liner

The one downfall of white bodycon dresses is that their light color and sleek material are naturally prone to transparency. To fix this, your dress may come with an inside liner that ensures your underwear and shapewear are invisible.

Of course, buying skin-colored underwear and shapewear eliminates this stress entirely.

Ruching

Ruching is a common detail in many bodycon dresses. This is a sewing technique in which the fabric is gathered and sewn into ripples. The wavy fabric works as a subtle tactic to make the dress hug your curves and accentuate certain assets. Depending on your body shape, you may want to aim for a different style of ruching. Round body shapes look best with diagonal ruching, while triangle and rectangle body shapes should look for ruching centered around their waist.

Regardless of your body type, ruching looks best in solid colors. Floral and geometric patterns may negate the slimming effects of any ruching.

How much you can expect to spend on a white bodycon dress

A white bodycon dress costs between $18-$50.

White bodycon dress FAQ

How to style a white bodycon dress?

A. In the spring and summer, these dresses are worn on their own. In the fall and winter, layer over them with oversized coats, scarves and other cozy accessories.

Is a white bodycon dress work-appropriate?

A. On their own, white bodycon dresses are not deemed appropriate for the office. If the dress has a conservative neckline and a below-the-knee hemline, it could be made appropriate by pairing it with a coat, scarf and/or belt. However, removing your coat, even while sitting at your desk, may not be work-appropriate.

What’s the best white bodycon dress to buy?

Top white bodycon dress

L’VOW Women’s Sexy Long Puff Sleeves Dress

What you need to know: This is a white bodycon dress with long mesh puff sleeves and a sweetheart neckline.

What you’ll love: This dress is made of polyester and spandex and has a hidden back zipper for easy dressing. It has a low neckline, adjustable sleeves and an open back and is great for dates or going out with your friends.

What you should consider: The dress has cups that may not fit if you have a smaller bust.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top white bodycon dress for the money

Velius Women’s Sexy Spaghetti Strap Backless Lace Up Bodycon Party Dress

What you need to know: This white satin bodycon dress has an asymmetrical hemline and a lace-up back.

What you’ll love: The fabric is made of stretchy satin that hugs your curves. The lace-up back is not only for aesthetics but is adjustable to better tailor the dress to your body type.

What you should consider: Shapewear is recommended.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Just Quella Women’s Bodycon Dress

What you need to know: This is a tight-fitting white bodycon dress with ruching in the skirt.

What you’ll love: This dress has a high-neck top with long mesh sleeves for a classy and sexy design. There is ruching around the waist and hips to emphasize those features.

What you should consider: You may need shapewear even though the dress has a liner.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Gwen Swanson writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.