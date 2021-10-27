Vertical mice are known for their ergonomic grips, which many users find more comfortable for their wrists – especially when gaming or performing other high-precision computer tasks.

Which vertical mouse is best?

Narrowing down the best vertical mouse to buy is tricky, especially if you have never bought one before or don’t know exactly what you need. Along with being more ergonomic than your average mouse, many vertical mice come with added benefits like adjustable tracking on levels of dots per inch, wireless connectivity and a range of other options. So deciding what you need in a mouse will be a helpful place to start.

Depending on what you’re looking for, most buyers find the Logitech MX Vertical Mouse extremely useful and comfortable, and durable enough to last for years to come.

What to know before you buy a vertical mouse

How you plan to use your vertical mouse

The activities for which you’ll use your vertical mouse are important to consider. A vertical mouse will be the best ergonomic mouse for most users. Differing button configurations and layouts will vary in usefulness depending on your needs.

Vertical mouse vs. regular mouse

The biggest difference between a vertical mouse and a regular optical mouse is the angle at which the mouse lays. While a traditional computer mouse lays flat, forcing users to rotate their wrists slightly to the left, vertical mice stand at a more natural wrist angle, typically alleviating stress and discomfort. They are particularly useful for those concerned about arthritis, carpal tunnel or other wrist-related issues common among people who use a mouse regularly.

Wired vs. wireless

Vertical mice come in a variety of both wired and wireless configurations, though many users prefer the latter. Wireless vertical mice usually come in either Bluetooth or USB-receiver configurations, though a number of models include the option for both, or even for a wired connection.

What to look for in a quality vertical mouse

Comfortable grip

The main purpose in buying a vertical mouse is to improve your grip and decrease wrist strain, so finding a comfortable model is ideal. While vertical mice are generally angled similarly, the angles do vary a bit, along with the way the mouse is constructed — both of which can significantly affect how comfortable a vertical mouse’s grip is.

Adjustable DPI

Since they’re optical mice, all vertical mice track at a specific number of dots per inch (DPI), which determines the sensitivity of the cursor’s movement. Some let the user adjust the mouse’s tracking sensitivity among two, three or four settings, particularly helpful for gaming, editing or other high-precision activities.

Interchangeable buttons and other features

A few vertical mice let the user change out button panels, letting them customize the mouse’s controls. In addition, users may prefer mice with specific kinds of buttons or interfaces, like those with built-in trackballs, scroll wheels or other auxiliary button types.

How much you can expect to spend on a vertical mouse

A cheap vertical mouse usually ranges from $13 to $40, while others may cost between $50 and $120.

Vertical mouse FAQ

Is a vertical mouse good for gaming?

A. Vertical mice are usually terrific for gaming. This is both because of their ergonomic, stress-reducing grip, and because many include high-precision tracking with a higher DPI than most optical mice — so users move their hands less for the same amount of in-game movement.

Are vertical mice better than regular mice?

A. While the term “better” depends on what the user prefers, many gamers, graphic designers, video editors and other mouse-heavy computer users elect to go with vertical mice to decrease the strain on wrist and hand that’s commonly associated with long hours of use.

What are the best vertical mice to buy?

Top vertical mouse

Logitech MX Wireless 4000 DPI Optical Vertical Mouse with Bluetooth or USB Connection

What you need to know: For those gaming or performing other tasks that require precision, this vertical mouse has an amazing 4,000 DPI, offering comfortable, ergonomic and minimal movement requirements.

What you’ll love: Along with its super-comfortable grip and high-precision tracking, this mouse comes with three ways to connect to computers, including Bluetooth, a USB-A wireless receiver or a USB-C cable, which is also used to charge the unit.

What you should consider: Some buyers said this model was too expensive, and that they didn’t want to spend the extra money for high-precision tracking.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top vertical mouse for the money

Anker Ergonomic Optical Wired USB Vertical Mouse with 1,000 or 1,600 DPI and Five Buttons

What you need to know: While it isn’t quite as precise as many models out there, this affordable vertical mouse lets you choose between 1,000 and 1,600 DPI.

What you’ll love: One of the more affordable vertical mice, this unit includes a comfortable grip with five buttons. The USB cable is 4.9 feet, and the purchase comes with an 18-month warranty.

What you should consider: Some buyers preferred a vertical mouse that was wireless.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

J-Tech Digital V638 Ergonomic Optical Wireless Vertical Mouse with Adjustable DPI

What you need to know: This reasonably-priced vertical mouse comes with a beautiful red-green-blue, or RGB, LED contour line.

What you’ll love: This wireless vertical mouse features a USB receiver, and you can choose between 800, 1,200, 1,600 and 3,200 DPI to customize your experience. It comes with a one-year manufacturer warranty.

What you should consider: While it is wireless, some users would have preferred being able to connect to their computers via Bluetooth, rather than USB.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Peter McGuthrie writes for BestReviews.

