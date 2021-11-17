Best utensil holder

It’s common to buy more than one utensil holder or a set of matching holders when you need to store a deluxe utensil collection.

Which utensil holders are best?

If there’s one accessory every kitchen needs, it’s a utensil holder. After all, there’s no better place to store spatulas, whisks, ladles and more.

There are three main categories of utensil holders: crocks, racks and drawer organizers. They’re available in countless designs, capacities and colors, making it simple to find one that suits your kitchen. If you’re looking for a durable design that will last through years of use, Le Creuset Utensil Crock is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a utensil holder

Why you should use utensil holders

Utensil holders are ideal storage accessories that function as organization hubs for essential kitchen utensils. They keep these tools accessible, especially when they’re close to kitchen prep areas. Utensil holders also offer aesthetic value; many of them are ornate or decorative, making them attractive additions to walls or kitchen counters.

Types of utensil holders

Each type of utensil holder has its benefits and drawbacks, and it’s worth examining these in depth to find the best option among the three most common varieties.

Utensil crocks are available in a broad range of prices, designs and shapes. Some crocks even come with their own set of utensils. However, being on countertops means they often accumulate dust and grease, which means they require regular cleaning.

Utensil racks optimize space because they're installed on walls near to kitchen prep areas. Many of them feature unique designs that add character to kitchens. One of the drawbacks of utensil racks, though, is that they require assembly and installation.

Utensil drawer organizers offer better visibility of cooking tools by arranging them horizontally. They keep utensils tidy and dust-free, too. Unfortunately, it may be challenging to store a deluxe set of utensils inside these organizers.

Space considerations

One of the primary considerations when it comes to buying a utensil holder is space. It’s essential to measure the space where you intend to place one, especially if you need to fit other items around it, like countertop blenders or spices.

In fact, the available space may impact the type of utensil holder you buy. Limited counter space, for example, could mean you need a smaller utensil crock — or you’ll need to opt for a wall or drawer organizer instead. Conversely, if you have plenty of room to spare, it’s worth getting a utensil holder in a size that complements the space.

What to look for in a quality utensil holder

Popular materials for utensil holders

Utensil holders are made with durable materials like ceramic, marble, stainless steel, wood, bamboo and wrought iron. Most of these materials are stable and heavy, which means they’re less likely to be knocked over or damaged when you retrieve utensils. There are a few utensil holders that incorporate other materials for decorative accents, namely cork, wire or copper.

Capacity

Generally speaking, most utensil holders are advertised with their dimensions and not necessarily their capacities. Instead, most packaging and product images can help you infer how many utensils they hold. The average utensil holder has enough space for six utensils with room to spare. Larger utensil holders, on the other hand, may hold as many as a dozen utensils, including bigger ones like tenderizers and extra-wide spatulas.

Modular designs

A few utensil holders have modular, adjustable or expandable designs. They’re suitable for spaces with unique shapes or dimensions, such as drawers. Additionally, they make it simple to customize storage based on the sizes and shapes of different utensils. Because these types of utensil holders have moving parts, it’s important to examine them closely to make sure all components and mechanisms function properly.

Nonslip details

Several quality utensil holders have nonslip details made with silicone or rubber. Utensil crocks, for example, may have nonslip bases to prevent them from traveling across countertops. Utensil racks may have nonslip hooks to secure utensils, while a few drawer organizers have nonslip linings to minimize how much the utensils are jostled when drawers are opened and closed.

How much you can expect to spend on utensil holders

Basic utensil holders made with affordable materials cost $20 and below, whereas those with better construction run closer to $30-$40. Utensil holders made by premium kitchenware brands may cost anywhere from $40-$150.

Utensil holder FAQ

How do I clean a utensil crock?

A. Some utensil crocks are dishwasher-safe, but for the others, you’ll need to select cleaning supplies based on the crock’s materials. Stainless steel crocks, for example, may require cleaning with stainless steel polish or wipes. Marble crocks can be wiped clean or cleaned by hand with a mixture of lukewarm water and gentle dish soap.

Can I get better mounting equipment for utensil racks?

A. Yes. Utensil racks come with basic mounting equipment, like brackets and screws, but some of them may be low quality. Instead, many people upgrade to heavy-duty brackets and longer screws. Not only does this boost the rack’s durability, but it may also increase the maximum weight capacity.

What are the best utensil holders to buy?

Top utensil holder

Le Creuset Utensil Crock

What you need to know: This stoneware crock by a favorite kitchen brand has a made-to-last design that will hold up through decades of use.

What you’ll love: The crock features a durable design with a shock- and chip-resistant enamel and high temperature resistance. It has a heavy base that won’t travel or tip over when retrieving utensils. Best of all, it’s easy to keep clean since it’s dishwasher-safe.

What you should consider: It’s better suited for utensils with smaller handles, such as simple bamboo or plastic sets.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top utensil holder for the money

Love-KANKEI Floating Shelf Rustic Utensil Rack

What you need to know: Besides being affordable and easy to install, this utensil rack frees up valuable counter space.

What you’ll love: The bar has removable sliding hooks that can be spaced out to accommodate utensils of all sizes. It’s available in several finishes and coordinates well with most kitchen aesthetics. The rack’s upper deck is ideal for storing essential spices or mugs.

What you should consider: Assembly is somewhat challenging, which is in part due to unclear instructions.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Pipishell Bamboo Expandable Drawer Organizer for Utensils

What you need to know: If you prefer keeping kitchen utensils in drawers, this expandable organizer is a wise investment.

What you’ll love: The expandable design makes it simple to fit into any drawer, including older ones with odd dimensions. Its compartments are spacious enough to hold more than one utensil apiece. The organizer is waterproof for easy care and cleaning.

What you should consider: It has eight compartments, which may not be enough to accommodate all of your kitchen utensils.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

