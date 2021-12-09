Best travel jewelry case

Which travel jewelry cases are best?

Jewelry is more than just baubles and adornments. Jewelry is mementos of special occasions, heirlooms handed down from previous generations and irreplaceable memories. When you travel, you want to keep your rings, necklaces, bracelets and earrings organized by theme, type or occasion.

When your jewelry is well organized, you never have to worry if you leave anything behind in the bath or on a nightstand. If you are looking for a roll-up travel case and jewelry organizer, take a look at the Travel Jewelry Roll Up Organizer with Zippered Storage.

What to know before you buy a travel jewelry case

Jewelry cases are also called jewelry boxes. Jewelry boxes, bags and cases for traveling are generally smaller versions. They are suitable for packing inside a suitcase or carry-on bag. Jewelry cases keep your favorite jewelry and your old standbys safe from scratches, secure from loss and well organized.

Soft cases

Soft cases are about the size of a cell phone or large wallet, with zip closures all the way around. These open like a book and lie flat.

Rolling bags

Rolling bags use soft fabric or water-repellent synthetics. They are also called folding bags and jewelry rolls. You lay them flat on a counter or vanity and roll them open. They close with a flap or tie with a ribbon.

Hanging bags

Hanging bags look like smaller versions of toiletry bags.

What to look for in a quality travel jewelry case

Linings

One of the standard components of a jewelry case is a soft lining. This helps protect your personal ornaments from scraping and scratching each other.

Pockets

Pockets are great places to stash watches and tiny items like an eyeglass repair kit you will never lose.

Cushioned tab ring trays

Cushioned tab ring trays with open slots keep items pinched in an upright position.

Hooks

Hooks are ideal for hanging bracelets and necklaces, so they drape naturally, as they would on your wrist or neck. This avoids the common problems of tangling and knotting.

Closing mechanism

Lids are attached to actual boxes by small hinges. Ensure the hinges are sturdy and operate smoothly because the hinges are the weakest point on a jewelry case.

Flaps are the easiest way to open a jewelry case because they are made to fold over and stay in place. To keep your jewelry even safer, look for flap closures that are secure with magnets or hook and loop fabrics like Velcro.

Zippers are great all-purpose devices for closing compartments swiftly and securely. Look for well-made zippers that operate smoothly and have pull tabs that are easy to grasp.

Added security

Most jewelry cases made for traveling fit inside suitcases. If you keep your jewelry travel case in your checked luggage, make sure your bags have locks that are compliant with Transportation Security Agency directives.

Aesthetics

You could keep your costume and real jewelry in a plain bag or case, but where’s the fun in that? If your jewelry case will be sitting out on a counter, dresser or vanity, it is even nicer if it has a pleasant and stylish look. Look for fabrics and designs that complement your sense of style.

How much you can expect to spend on a travel jewelry case

You can buy simple travel cases for a few small pieces of your jewelry for anywhere from $10-$20. Higher-end cases with more compartments and more features go up to $50 or so.

Travel jewelry case FAQ

What is the most important factor when buying a jewelry case for travel?

A. Size is a primary consideration for most travelers who do not bring along their entire jewelry collection. Another is having the right number of separate compartments.

What is a two-in-one jewelry case?

A. Two-in-one cases have a removable compartment that slides out of your main at-home jewelry case. That way, it is easy to slide right back into its home when you get back from your travels.

What are the best travel jewelry cases to buy?

Top travel jewelry case

Travel Jewelry Roll Up Organizer with Zippered Storage

What you need to know: This vegan faux leather organizer and travel case is small enough to pack in a wheelie bag and large enough for extended stays.

What you’ll love: This case looks like a tri-fold travel wallet on the outside and is secured with a magnetic closure. The exterior is water and scratch-resistant and wipes clean with a damp cloth. It has pockets with secure zipper closures, cushioned tabs for your rings and a removable earring panel.

What you should consider: At this price, some expect real leather.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top travel jewelry case for the money

Bagsmart Velvet Travel Jewelry Organizer Bag

What you need to know: This jewelry case has five kinds of compartments in a compact zippered bag.

What you’ll love: The outer fabric of this case is made of soft-feel poly material and the inside of even softer velvet. This case has five padded compartments on the inside for your earrings, rings, bracelets and more. The elastic bands in the necklace compartment keep your necklaces separate and untangled. There are two zippered inner compartments for special items. This travel jewelry case comes in your choice of seven colors.

What you should consider: Be careful when cleaning the velvet on the inside.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Vlando Viaggio Small Travel Jewelry Case

What you need to know: This round rollup travel case is a small handbag.

What you’ll love: The unique circular design of this travel case stacks, creating vertical lidded compartments. The structure is layered, and the storage rotates for ease of access. The design goes from handheld to a stand-up countertop display with a flick of the wrist. The outside is pink synthetic leather, and the lining inside is shocking pink flocking. The case opens with a tasseled quick-release stud.

What you should consider: Make sure the snap closure closes securely.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

