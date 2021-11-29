Best travel accessory for cat owners

Help prepare your cat for travel and add positive reinforcement to planned shorter excursions before setting out on a long trip.

Which travel accessory for cat owners is best?

Traveling can be a fun, memorable experience with your cat. You can ease their transition into a new environment with accessories such as toys or blankets that help lessen their tension by smelling like home. Cats have different personalities and interests, so remain vigilant about your pet’s needs and stress level when traveling for an extended period.

How can you prepare your cat for travel?

Preparing a cat for travel takes time and preparation. You can get a cat used to car travel by starting a few minutes at a time. Introduce the cat to the car when it’s stationary before proceeding on to short drives around the immediate neighborhood.

Consider using positive reinforcement such as treats and toys to teach them traveling is fun and safe. Bring items that smell like home and place them near your cat to help offer a sense of comfort in an unfamiliar setting.

Check with your vet before extended travel and make sure you have any additional items such as medication that your pet might need.

What documents do you need for traveling with a pet?

Have identification documents, health certificates and identification tags available for your cat. If traveling internationally, research the rules about bringing pets into the country. Some places require pet quarantine.

What else do you need to consider?

Some cats can grow agitated or skittish with a change in environment, so they may run or hide when in an unfamiliar place. Consider a microchip to help increase the chance of being reunited with your cat if they’re lost.

And of course, there are certain basics your cat will need while on the road.

Best portable litter boxes for cat owners

Pet Fit For Life Collapsible Portable Cat Litter Box

This pop-up litter box has an outer canvas layer and an inner poly liner to stop waste from leaking. It can fold into a compact size of 8-by-6 inches and opens to 16-by-12 inches. It can hold about 5 pounds of litter and includes a collapsible bowl to promote hydration.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Petleader Collapsible Portable Cat Litter Box

The black litter box looks similar to a duffel bag and includes carrying handles to increase portability. It can zip closed during transport to avoid spills and can open from two different sections to offer better cleaning access. It is made from waterproof material to avoid harsh smells and leaks.

Sold by Amazon

Best portable food bowls for cat owners

The stress of a change in the environment can alter your cat’s appetite. Keep a reliable source of water available when traveling to prevent dehydration. Bring along favorite foods and treats to encourage your cat to eat in an unfamiliar setting.

Slson Collapsible Water Bowls

The collapsible bowls come in a package of two, with your choice among four pairs of colors and two sizes. The small size can hold up to 12 fluid ounces and the large can hold 34 fluid ounces. The bowls can be cleaned in a dishwasher and collapse for storage or travel.

Sold by Amazon

Winsee Collapsible Bowls with Mat

The set comes with two bowls and a mat that provides strong suction to keep the bowls in place, helping prevent spills during travel. The bowls come in a small and large size in black, blue, pink and gray. The bowls are made from silicone that is free of lead and bisphenol-A, also known as BPA. The set includes a carabiner so that it’s easier to travel with and transport the set.

Sold by Amazon

Best carriers for cat owners

The best cat carriers have durable and breathable design elements such as strong walls with either an enclosed window or air holes to promote easy circulation. If your cat needs to leave the carrier in a hectic environment, consider purchasing a cat harness to help prevent your feline friend from getting lost.

Keep in mind that the carrier should provide enough room for the cat to move in a circle and stand. Measure your cat, then add an additional half so that the carrier is 1 1/2 times the length of your furry companion.

Petmate Two Door Pet Kennel

This pet carrier is ideal for larger cats as it can hold up to 15 pounds and offers two size options: 24 and 19 inches long. It’s made of plastic and offers two doors, one on an end and the other on the top to let you scoop up your cat from above. The door on the end is made of steel mesh and provides easy airflow. The carrier works with most airline specifications and complies with highway requirements.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Vceoa Carriers Soft-Sided Pet Carrier

The pet carrier is soft-sided and can hold up to 16 pounds. There is a removable insert that adds stability to the bottom of the carrier and helps your cat have a sturdy place to rest. The case can be stowed under the seats of most airlines. The mesh offers air circulation and includes anti-scratch properties to mitigate tears or possible escapes.

Sold by Amazon

Best cat harness

A cat harness should be tight to prevent a cat from wiggling out. It should not press too firmly into the cat, so a good measurement is to be able to snugly fit about one finger between the cat and the harness. If you are unsure how your cat will behave in a harness during a trip, consider a carrier instead. Consult your vet about harness options if you have concerns.

Kitty Holster Cat Harness

This washable harness comes in six sizes and 10 colors, and it closes with a hook and loop system. Its lining is made from undyed cotton so it’s forgiving on fur. The material works with a wide range of climates and weather. Leashes are sold separately.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

