To avoid problems with the face shield fogging up, select a helmet with a breath guard piece that directs your exhalations downward.

Which snowmobile helmets are best?

When riding an open-seat vehicle like a motorcycle or snowmobile, having the right safety gear is extremely important. That gear should include a high-quality helmet. Like this 509 Altitude Carbon Fiber Helmet with Fidlock, it is DOT approved and meets federal motor vehicle safety standard.

A snowmobile helmet protects your head should you crash, but it also protects your head from flying debris. Twigs or chunks of ice might be harmless at slow speeds, but they could injure you at a high rate of speed. A helmet also helps to keep you warm, minimizing the cold wind that reaches your skin.

Beyond that, helmets look really cool, and it’s fun to personalize one with artwork. We’ve collected the information you need to know to find the best snowmobile helmet for you.

What to know before you buy a snowmobile helmet

Types of snowmobile helmets

Before purchasing a snowmobile helmet, think about how you plan to ride your vehicle. Doing a bit of planning can help you find just the right one.

Full-face helmet: The full-face snowmobile helmet covers your entire head and eyes, providing you with the highest level of wind and cold protection. It doesn’t have a lot of loose parts, so it stays in place, but it’s also not all that flexible.

The full-face snowmobile helmet covers your entire head and eyes, providing you with the highest level of wind and cold protection. It doesn’t have a lot of loose parts, so it stays in place, but it’s also not all that flexible. Modular helmet: This helmet also covers the entire head and face, but it has a chin bar that swivels away from the face. This makes it easier to wipe your face when taking a break because you don’t have to remove the helmet. However, it isn’t quite as safe as a full-face helmet because of the swiveling chin strap. Trail riders need more impact protection from trees or rocks should they fall and so will usually use a full-face or modular helmet.

This helmet also covers the entire head and face, but it has a chin bar that swivels away from the face. This makes it easier to wipe your face when taking a break because you don’t have to remove the helmet. However, it isn’t quite as safe as a full-face helmet because of the swiveling chin strap. Trail riders need more impact protection from trees or rocks should they fall and so will usually use a full-face or modular helmet. Snocross helmet: Racers will want a snocross helmet, which is similar to a motocross helmet. It has a wide, open area around the eyes that enables you to use your own goggles. (You’ll sometimes find a snocross-style helmet that includes a face shield, but this is rare.) A snocross helmet also has additional ventilation holes because racers sweat more than trail riders. Racers need more peripheral vision than what the full face or modular helmet provides, so a snocross helmet design works better.

What to look for in a quality snowmobile helmet

Anti-fogging face shield

Fogging of the face shield can affect your vision, which creates a significant driving hazard. Motorcycle helmets aren’t designed for use in cold weather, so they don’t need antifogging capabilities in the face shield and can use a single pane. To prevent fogging in the cold, snowmobile helmets have dual panes in the face shield. Always select a snowmobile helmet and not a motorcycle helmet for this winter sport.

Other features

More expensive helmets often provide a few extra features, such as full-face protection, clear peripheral vision, and plenty of padding for comfort. A helmet with a face shield typically costs more than one that has an open space for your own goggles. A helmet with an antifogging face shield will be at the high end of the price range.

How much you can expect to spend on a snowmobile helmet

When figuring out what your snowmobile hobby will cost, always include the price of a high-quality helmet. You can expect to pay anywhere from $50 to $250 for one. Even inexpensive helmets usually meet federal safety standards, so you can feel comfortable buying a helmet at the lower end of the price range.

Snowmobile helmet FAQ

What safety standards do snowmobile helmets need to follow?

A. The Department of Transportation (DOT) sets the minimum standards for snowmobile helmets. These standards involve shock absorption, penetration, and peripheral vision. Additionally, the Snell Memorial Foundation, a nonprofit organization, sets safety ratings for these helmets that are even stricter than the DOT standards.

Why would I want a snowmobile helmet that has ventilation slots?

A. Although it would seem like ventilation slots would make you cold while snowmobiling, these slots have a purpose. You need a bit of ventilation in the helmet to minimize fogging of the shield.

What are the best snowmobile helmets to buy?

Top snowmobile helmet

509 Altitude Carbon Fiber Helmet with Fidlock

What you need to know: Good all-around helmet with a durable carbon fiber shell. It is DOT approved and meets federal motor vehicle safety standard.

What you’ll love: Comes with universal camera mount. The helmet has 8 sizes and 3 outer shell molds that ensure perfect fit.

What you should consider: Some costumers say that the sizes are not accurate and when choosing a bigger size there is slight increase in the price of the helmet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top snowmobile helmet for the money

ILM Motorcycle Snowmobile Full Face Helmet

What you need to know: This helmet can be used for snowmobiles and motorcycles. It is DOT approved.

What you’ll love: The helmet comes with fog resistant Pinlock30. It has communication system speaker pockets and it is eyewear friendly.

What you should consider: Some users say that the helmet is not fog resistant and had to return the item.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Typhoon K27 Snocross Snowmobile Helmet Adult

What you need to know: This helmet features a removable liner, adjustable breathe box and lightweight shell. It is DOT approved.

What you’ll love: It is a high quality snorcross helmet and it is very affordable.

What you should consider: The sizing differs per manufacturer so be sure to check for the right fit and size for you.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

