Best smart hula hoop

Smart hula hoops feature a weighted ball that’s attached with a rope, using centrifugal force to keep the body in motion and the heart rate elevated.

Which smart hula hoops are best?

If you enjoyed playing with a hula hoop as a child, you’ll be pleased to know that the activity is actually a great way to burn calories and improve your cardiovascular health. Smart hula hoops expand upon the idea by adding a weighted gravity ball that continuously swings around the user, providing an exercise that’s fun, effective and easy.

There are many smart hula hoops on the market today, but the Dumoyi Smart Weighted Infinity Hoop is the top pick for its adjustability, quiet rotation and durable construction.

What to know before you buy a smart hula hoop

Smart hula hoops vs. weighted hula hoops

The smart hula hoop seems to have become a viral sensation overnight, but weighted hula hoops have been around for years. These two products work in a similar way, but there are some key differences between them.

A weighted hula hoop is essentially the classic hoop toy with added weight, usually about 1-5 pounds. If you aren’t used to the exercise, the impact produced by a weighted hoop could cause injury or bruising to your midsection. Smart hula hoops stay fixed in one position on your body, so you’re able to get the same workout without any impact discomfort. Unlike most weighted hula hoops, smart hoops also feature adjustable size components, or knots, so you can customize the device to perfectly fit your body shape.

On the other hand, smart hula hoops can be considerably louder than traditional weighted hoops, particularly when the gravity ball begins to spin quickly. Smart hoops are also exclusively torso exercise tools, so you won’t be able to perform hula hoop tricks or use the device on other body parts like the neck or arms.

How smart hula hoops work

A smart hula hoop is worn like a belt and comes with a weighted ball that’s attached with an adjustable rope. Once the wearer moves their hips like they would with a traditional hula hoop, the ball begins to spin around the belt. Centrifugal force keeps the weighted ball spinning, and the user receives all of the benefits of hula hooping as detailed by Mayo Clinic but with considerably less effort.

What to look for in a quality smart hula hoop

Quality

Smart hula hoops became extremely popular in a short period of time, which means a lot of questionable manufacturers rushed to produce their own devices. To ensure product quality, look for a smart hula hoop that’s constructed from solid materials that will stand the test of time. Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene or ABS plastic is commonly used because it’s durable and non-toxic.

Counter

Some high-tech smart hula hoops feature a digital counter that keeps track of how many rotations your weighted ball is making. This can be a great feature for setting workout goals and monitoring progress.

Quiet rotation

Smart hula hoops are notoriously noisy devices, so look for one that advertises quiet rotation or silent bearings in its product details.

Adjustability

Most smart hula hoops are constructed with individual plastic knots that can be added or removed as needed until you find the perfect size. Plus-sized individuals concerned about sizing can also choose to purchase two hoops and combine them for a more comfortable fit.

How much you can expect to spend on a smart hula hoop

The cost of a smart hula hoop usually depends on its construction and any high-tech features like digital counters. Most people can expect to spend around $20-$60 for an exercise device that’s comfortable, reliable and fun to use.

Smart hula hoop FAQ

Are smart hula hoops easy to learn?

A. While the first time using a smart hula hoop can be tricky, many users state that it’s easier and more enjoyable than exercising with a traditional hula hoop.

How long should I use my smart hula hoop per day?

A. While the recommendations vary depending on your current health and lifestyle, most manufacturers recommend using your smart hula hoop for 30 minutes a day. The Mayo Clinic states that men using a hula hoop for 30 minutes burn an average of 200 calories, while women doing the same activity burn an average of 165 calories.

What’s the best smart hula hoop to buy?

Top smart hula hoop

Dumoyi Smart Weighted Infinity Hoop

What you need to know: This smart hula hoop is constructed from high-quality materials and features silent rollers.

What you’ll love: Available in blue, black and pink, this durable smart hula hoop is made with ABS plastic and features shock-absorbing massaging rings to reduce impact discomfort during your workout. The interlocking plastic knots are easy to remove and adjust.

What you should consider: Some people had issues with the ball getting stuck on the track during their workout.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top smart hula hoop for the money

Okusky Smart Weighted Hula Hoop

What you need to know: This colorful hula hoop is easy to assemble and comes with a free jump rope.

What you’ll love: This smart hula hoop is constructed from non-toxic ABS plastic and comes with 24 detachable sizing knots to fit most body types. The manufacturer also sells knots separately if you need a bigger hoop.

What you should consider: The weighted ball is a bit noisy compared to other models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Zanoty Weighted Smart Hula Hoop with Counter

What you need to know: This high-tech hula hoop comes with detailed instructions and a digital counter.

What you’ll love: The digital counter keeps track of your rotations so you can set your own workout goals. The rope that holds the weighted ball can be adjusted as needed, and the 24 sizing knots have magnetic buckles for extra stability.

What you should consider: There were a few reports of users receiving a device with a broken digital counter.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Patrick Farmer writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.