Best silicone straw

While plastic is made using petroleum, food-grade silicone uses no plastic or petroleum, making it safe to use around food.

Which silicone straws are best?

Silicone straws are great reusable alternatives to plastic and paper straws. They are also easy to clean and can withstand hot temperatures without conducting any heat. Silicone straws let you drink your favorite hot beverages without worrying about your straw possibly melting. Most silicone straws are highly flexible, making them easy to store in a purse, bag or pockets.

Our favorite silicone straws are the Softy Straws, which come in fun colors and are easy to clean and store.

What to know before you buy a silicone straw

Length

Reusable straws come in various lengths. Which length you choose depends on the drinks you plan on using these straws for and the vessels you usually drink out of. The standard length of a straw is 210 mm, and this length fits most standard glasses or cups.

Width

Silicone straws have regular measurements of around 9.5 mm, and thicker straws measure approximately 12 mm. The width you decide on using depends on the drinks you plan on using them for. If it is a thick milkshake, choose a straw that can handle the creamy drink, not a thin straw that will reward you with very little liquid after a big effort.

Flexibility

These straws bend to any shape and spring back to their original shape as soon as you let go. This feature makes storage relatively easy. However, it may take some time to get used to a straw that bends so easily while you are drinking. You don’t want to accidentally bend the straw and send hot coffee toward your date or keyboard.

What to look for in a quality silicone straw

Easy cleaning

Silicone straws are easy to clean since they are dishwasher safe. Some straws come with a cleaning tool that helps you clean out any chunks or dried bits of smoothie at the end of the day. Keep an eye out for silicone straws made from nonstick silicone, as this will make your cleaning process a lot easier. Just throw the straws in the dishwasher and let the machine do all the hard work.

Shape

The most common shapes include straight and slightly bent, but this material can take whatever form the molds are set to. Some high-end brands play around with shapes, and many kid-friendly silicone straws come in fun shapes.

Color

Silicone straws almost always come with color options. Having a set of colored straws could be a great way to add an abstract element to the kitchen or tie in any theme throughout the utensils.

How much you can expect to spend on a silicone straw

Silicone straws are cheap and easy to manufacture, costing a lot less than most other reusable straw options. A pack of four to eight straws costs around $10, while some high-end brands may charge you approximately $30 for a fun or creative pack.

Silicone straw FAQ

Will a silicone straw melt in hot drinks?

A. Silicone straws are made from food-grade silicone that has been approved as nontoxic and nonstick, and can withstand higher temperatures. These straws won’t absorb any of the heat from the drink.

How often should you replace your silicone straws?

A. If looked after well, silicone straws won’t need to be replaced too often. These straws should be replaced a minimum of one year down the line.

What are the best silicone straws to buy?

Top silicone straws

Silicone Straws – Slender Size BPA Free Non-Rubber

What you need to know: These collapsible straws that are easy to clean and carry.

What you’ll love: These straws are very flexible and easy to pop in your bag or purse. The straws are a standard size and are 8.25 inches long. The silicone is food grade and dishwasher safe.

What you should consider: The straws have a strong plastic smell at first.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top silicone straws for the money

Kitchen Up Regular Size Reusable Straws

What you need to know: A set of eight silicone straws, it also comes with two stainless steel straws.

What you’ll love: These straws are 10 inches long. These straws are made from food-grade silicone and are dishwasher safe. These straws are suitable for 30-ounce tumblers.

What you should consider: The straws can have a strange taste at first, but that will wash out eventually.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Koffie Straw Pink Set of 2

What you need to know: You can purchase either two straws or four straws.

What you’ll love: This set comes with two different-sized straws measuring 8 inches and 10 inches. The straws are dishwasher safe.

What you should consider: The straws are pretty narrow.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

