Best Samsung soundbar

An “upfiring” speaker is set at an angle so that sound bounces off of the ceiling, the walls, or the floor, creating a simulated surround-sound effect.

Which Samsung soundbar is best?

As a worldwide electronics manufacturer, Samsung’s products are present in almost every home. That goes for its soundbars, too. Built to augment their line of high-quality 4K television sets, Samsung soundbars work great with other television brands as well as its own and, with Bluetooth capability, even connect to smartphones for music streaming.

Read this shopping guide to find the Samsung soundbar that’s just right for your entertainment setup. We’ve included our top recommendations, like the Samsung Sound+ Premium Curved Soundbar, which combines sleek design with top-notch audio output and controls.

What to know before you buy a Samsung soundbar

Speaker configuration needs to be taken into account when selecting a Samsung soundbar. Your needs are different if you’re looking to fill a large home-theater space versus a small apartment living room — satellite speakers and a dominating subwoofer may be needed to get that immersive experience in the larger space, while a good onboard arrangement of direct and upfiring speakers may be ideal for smaller environments.

Knowing the speaker format of soundbar models also helps in the purchasing decision. For example, a soundbar with 2.1 audio has two speakers and a subwoofer, while a soundbar with 3.0 audio has three onboard speakers but no subwoofer (indicated by the “0” in 3.0). Surround sound format is typically 5.1 audio — three speakers, two rear satellite speakers, and a subwoofer.

What to look for in a quality Samsung soundbar

A Samsung soundbar is similar in appearance to other soundbars on the market. Buyers can expect a long, rectangular soundbar cabinet that houses two or three speakers. An external subwoofer is offered with many soundbar models and provides deep, rich bass output. Two or more satellite speakers intended for rear-facing sound output may be included as well.

Each soundbar has a remote control that allows users to not only adjust volume but fine-tune the audio channels for the best mix of sound. Samsung’s Bluetooth-enabled soundbars may also work with Samsung TV remotes or even a remote-control app on a user’s smartphone.

How much you can expect to spend on a Samsung soundbar

For between $100 and $249, Samsung soundbars with 2.1 or 3.0 audio are an economical choice. Those wanting a more comprehensive setup will find options between $250 and $799, while sound mavens and those building the ultimate home theater will find feature-heavy soundbars between $800 and $1,500.

Samsung soundbar FAQ

The Samsung soundbar that I bought doesn’t sound as good as it did in the showroom. Is something wrong with it?

A. Don’t panic. All soundbars need to be calibrated when they’re set up in a new space so that they provide optimum sound. Open the soundbar’s menu on your TV (or smartphone app, if that’s the option) and look for a built-in or auto calibration setting. Run that first. If that doesn’t do it, or the soundbar doesn’t have built-in calibration, manually calibrate each channel by listening to different settings at different points in the room.

Does a soundbar have to have a separate subwoofer?

A. No, a subwoofer isn’t a requirement — soundbars can put out compelling sound through the onboard speakers alone. If you’re looking for deep, gut-shaking bass though, a subwoofer is an excellent addition.

Which Samsung soundbar is best to buy?

Top Samsung soundbar

Samsung Sound+ Premium Curved Soundbar

Our take: Great overall sound and a design that complements room décor.

What we like: That beautiful curved design looks great underneath Samsung’s curved 4K TVs or any flat-screen. Offers full, clear sound and surprisingly decent bass from its onboard speakers. Easy to set up and calibrate.

What we dislike: Manual settings can only be controlled through the included remote, not through Samsung’s app.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon.

Top Samsung soundbar for the money

Samsung HW-R450 Soundbar

Our take: Budget-minded users and gamers will find this soundbar provides a more-than-satisfying audio experience.

What we like: Clear, high-range tweeters elevate the audio, and the included subwoofer provides the oomph you’re looking for in bass-heavy soundtracks. Setup is fast and easy, too.

What we dislike: Sound quality diminishes in larger rooms.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon.

Worth checking out

Samsung HW-950 Soundbar

Our take: Audiophiles rejoice: this is the surround sound system you’ve been looking for.

What we like: 5.1 audio surround sound creates a true home theater experience, while its Alexa integration makes controlling the volume easy. Its wireless satellite speakers are almost lag-free thanks to Samsung’s included Sync feature, and provide clear, distortion-free sound.

What we dislike: The included remote is a little bit kludgy, as is the user interface.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon.

