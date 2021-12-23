Reishi is a rare mushroom once reserved for use by royalty and the upper class.

Which reishi mushroom teas are best?

Mushrooms have a wide variety of uses. From an ingredient in your favorite pasta dish to a psychedelic drug, mushrooms are versatile and sometimes even poisonous.

For thousands of years, people have also turned to mushrooms for its medicinal benefits. Reishi mushrooms are known as the “mushroom of immortality.” They boost your immune system and have a range of benefits such as treating cancer, depression and liver disease. Tea made with the mushroom is a great way to incorporate its medicinal benefits into your life.

If you’re looking for the best reishi mushroom tea to use medicinally at home, Ganoherb USDA Organic Reishi Mushroom Tea features organically raised reishi mushrooms without any added flavors and contains 1,500 milligrams of mushroom per serving to help boost your mood and immune system.

What to know before you buy reishi mushroom tea

What reishi mushrooms are

Reishi mushrooms have been used medicinally for over 2,000 years, dating back to the Han Dynasty in China around A.D. 78. They are most commonly found in Asian countries and are scientifically known as “ganoderma lingzhi.” “Lingzhi” roughly translates to “divine mushroom” or “spirit herb” and ties to reishi’s reputation as the mushroom of immortality. Reishi mushrooms contain polysaccharides and triterpenoids that have mood and immune boosting properties, says Examine.

Reishi mushrooms are typically red on top and white on the underside and around the edges of the mushroom. They are most commonly found growing at the bottom of old-growth trees and are extremely rare to find in the wild. Most reishi mushrooms are farmed rather than foraged.

Uses of reishi mushroom tea

Reishi mushroom tea has a range of health benefits, including improving mood, reducing stress, slowing the progress of cancer cells, boosting immunity and enhancing physical performance in athletes. It also is known to promote a good night’s rest.

Immune-boosting: Reishi mushrooms have powerful antioxidants that can act as antivirals in your immune system. They have been used in treating cancer patients with compromised immune systems and may increase the number of white blood cells known as natural killer cells. These cells fight cancer and other infections. Reishi mushrooms are also known to help reduce inflammation. (It’s important to note that most studies used animals to examine health benefits. More research is needed to know the exact benefits of reishi mushrooms in humans.)

Mood-boosting: Studies show that ingesting reishi mushrooms alleviates stress, anxiety and depression. These mushrooms have long been associated with promoting feelings of overall well-being and can be a natural alternative to antidepressants. (If you deal with severe depression or have thoughts of self-harm, talk to your doctor right away. Reishi mushroom tea is not intended to treat severe depression.)

Relaxation: Many people rely on the benefits of reishi mushrooms to aid in a good night’s sleep. Its soothing effect helps reduce fatigue by balancing your sleep cycles, says Examine. Alleviating stress and anxiety is a great way to help you feel more rested and have a higher quality of sleep.

What to look for in a quality reishi mushroom tea

Organic ingredients

When looking for a reishi mushroom tea, consider choosing a blend made with organic, sustainably farmed ingredients. Organic means the herbs are free from preservatives, chemicals and pesticides. This boosts the tea’s overall quality and makes it safer to consume.

Dosage

The most common dosage for reishi mushroom tea is anywhere from 1,000 milligrams to 2,000 milligrams per tea bag. 2,000 milligrams, or 2 grams, of reishi mushroom in a tea bag is ideal for potency and feeling its medicinal effects.

Tea vs. powder

Reishi mushroom tea may taste earthy or bitter, which some consumers may not like. If you find the taste of the tea too bitter, consider a reishi mushroom powder. When mixed in coffee, the taste of the powder is not very noticeable. Keep in mind that the dosage for reishi mushroom powder is higher than the dosage in tea. It is roughly 5 grams of reishi mushroom extract or 20 grams of whole mushroom powder.

How much you can expect to spend on reishi mushroom tea

Reishi mushroom tea costs anywhere from $12 to over $15 depending on quality and dosage.

Reishi mushroom tea FAQ

How long does it take reishi mushroom tea to work?

A. It varies. As with any health supplement, reishi mushroom tea needs time to settle into your system. Allow the tea anywhere from 10 to 14 days to take full effect.

Does reishi mushroom tea help your skin?

A. Yes. Because reishi mushroom tea reduces mental and emotional stress, your skin will feel the benefits. Less stress means happier skin and fewer fine lines. Plus, reishi mushrooms have hydrating properties to keep skin moisturized.

What are the best reishi mushroom teas to buy?

Top reishi mushroom tea

Ganoherb USDA Organic Reishi Mushroom Tea

What you need to know: This certified organic tea is sugar-free and features 1,500 milligrams of immune-boosting reishi mushroom tea per serving.

What you’ll love: It’s vegan, gluten-free and satisfaction-guaranteed. It’s made with reishi mushroom without any added ingredients.

What you should consider: 1,500 milligrams is on the low side of reishi mushroom dosage and it may take longer to feel the effects.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top reishi mushroom tea for the money

Traditional Medicinals Organic Reishi Mushroom Tea

What you need to know: This cost-effective organic tea features rooibos and orange peel for added flavor.

What you’ll love: Traditional medicinals is a high-quality, trusted brand. Each tea bag has roughly 1,500 milligrams of reishi mushroom extract.

What you should consider: Some consumers may find this tea weak when brewed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Ganoherb Organic Reishi Mushroom Green Tea

What you need to know: This organic tea incorporates the antioxidant properties of green tea to create a unique, immune-boosting blend.

What you’ll love: The tea is made with leaves farmed in one of the oldest tea growing regions in the world. The blend of green tea’s antioxidants and the polysaccharides and triterpenoids found in reishi mushrooms benefit overall health.

What you should consider: It’s more expensive than other reishi mushroom teas and features less of the mushroom per serving.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lilliana Winkworth writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.