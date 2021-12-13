Selecting the right weight of a Prince tennis racket is about more than just control; choosing a racket that’s too heavy can lead to fatigue and injury.

Which Prince tennis rackets are best?

When playing a sport like tennis or golf, choosing the right equipment is paramount for maintaining a high level of performance. Tennis rackets especially have many aspects to consider when picking one. With the Prince brand, you can rest assured that whichever racket you pick will be a solid option.

The best Prince tennis racket is the Prince Tour 100 Tennis Racquet. This Prince tennis racket is perfectly situated on the divide between beginner and intermediate, making it an excellent choice for a long-term investment.

What to know before you buy a Prince tennis racket

Head

The size of the head of a Prince tennis racket is given in square inches. The head refers to the total surface area of the strings. Larger heads (105+ square inches) are more forgiving when you are trying to control the ball.

Length

The length of a Prince tennis racket affects your ability to control the ball and how hard you can hit it. The length also indicates the age range racket is intended for. Rackets measuring fewer than 21 inches are for preschoolers while lengths of 22 to 24 inches are for preteens. Those measuring 25 to 27 inches long are for anyone older who wants to focus on control. Rackets measuring 28 inches or longer are for anyone older who wants to focus on power.

Weight

The weight of a Prince tennis racket mostly affects how hard you can hit the tennis ball. Weights of 310 grams or fewer are better for control while weights of 320 grams or more are better for power. It’s recommended to use heavier weighted Prince tennis rackets for intermediate and above skill levels, as the increased weight can be too difficult and too tiring for beginners.

What to look for in a quality Prince tennis racket

Frame

The frame of a Prince tennis racket generally comes in one of three material types: graphite, aluminum or a composite of materials.

Graphite: Graphite frames are one of the more expensive options. These types of tennis rackets are both light and strong.

Graphite frames are one of the more expensive options. These types of tennis rackets are both light and strong. Aluminum: Aluminum frames are the most affordable, but you receive low durability and less accuracy in return.

Aluminum frames are the most affordable, but you receive low durability and less accuracy in return. Composite: Composite frames typically combine graphite with other materials like fiberglass. They’re typically middle of the road in most aspects, including cost.

Grip

The grip of a Prince tennis racket is given in circumference with larger grips being better for larger hands. They can be made of rubber (low durability but strong grip), synthetics (midrange) or leather (comfortable and durable but low grip).

How much you can expect to spend on a Prince tennis racket

Prince tennis rackets are available at many price points for all skill levels. You’re just as likely to find a cheap high-level Prince tennis racket as an expensive low-level one. Prince tennis rackets are generally available between $50-$200.

Prince tennis racket FAQ

Which aspects of a Prince tennis racket will allow me to hit more powerful shots?

A. The three main aspects of a Prince tennis racket that provide more power are the head size, handle length and weight. Larger head sizes combined with longer handle lengths and heavier weights mean you can put more force into your swing. Just keep in mind that with more power comes less ability to control the ball. Heavier weights will slow down your swing (lessening your power) if you don’t have the strength to swing it properly.

What can I do to prevent my Prince tennis racket from breaking?

A. Sadly, the more you use your Prince tennis racket, the likelier it will be to break. You can slow this inevitability by resisting the urge to throw, slam or scrape your racket.

What’s the best Prince tennis racket to buy?

Top Prince tennis racket

Prince Tour 100

What you need to know: This Prince racket is an excellent choice for players who’ve had some experience and are looking to level up their game.

What you’ll love: The dimensions of this Prince tennis racket are perfectly calibrated to straddle the line between beginner and intermediate aspects with a light weight and short length but smaller head size. It’s available in two grip sizes: 4.25 inches and 4.375 inches.

What you should consider: This is one of Prince’s most expensive tennis rackets at over $200 after tax, though Dick’s Sporting Goods does offer an installment payment option.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top Prince tennis racket for the money

Prince 110 Thunder 2020

What you need to know: This is a great starting Prince tennis racket for those interested in learning the game but aren’t ready to invest in the long term.

What you’ll love: Each aspect of construction is tailored to help beginning players hit and control the ball reasonably well, with a large head, light weight and short length. It is especially good for young players.

What you should consider: Some consumers reported that the grip tape and strings begin to loosen after a few hours of playing.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Worth checking out

Prince 2020 Thunder Bolt

What you need to know: This is a great midrange Prince tennis racket option for the intermediate player who isn’t looking to spend hundreds of dollars on equipment.

What you’ll love: The large head dimension (110 square inches) and medium length (27 inches) make it easy to control the ball. The ultralight weight (253 grams) makes it easy to curve and spin the ball when you hit it. It’s available in 4.25-inch and 4.375-inch grip sizes.

What you should consider: Because this racket is so light, you won’t be able to hit powerful shots. Plus, you may outgrow this Prince tennis racket before you get the full value out of it.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.