Best mushroom coffee

While it may be the newest trend on social media, the ingredients found in mushroom coffee have been used in Chinese medicine for centuries.

Which mushroom coffee is best?

If you want a morning pick-me-up without the jitters, consider mushroom coffee. This trendy beverage uses a blend of ground mushrooms and coffee beans to provide a gentle energy boost with natural health benefits, making it the perfect morning beverage for people with sensitive stomachs or anxiety.

Some java lovers may be hesitant to switch to mushroom coffee, but if you’re up for trying this healthy elixir, California Gold CafeCeps Organic Mushroom Coffee is the top pick.

What to know before you buy a mushroom coffee

What is mushroom coffee?

Mushroom coffee is the combination of an adaptogenic mushroom, such as chaga or reishi, with conventional ground coffee beans. By cutting the amount of coffee in half and replacing it with natural ingredients, the drinker gets a milder caffeine boost and supplemental benefits provided by the mushrooms. When brewed, it tastes like regular coffee with a slightly nutty or earthy flavor profile.

Mushroom types and benefits

Instead of familiar culinary mushrooms like portobello or chanterelle, mushroom coffee brands typically use adaptogenic mushrooms in their formulas. These medicinal plants are prized for their many health benefits, including immune-system support and stress reduction. A mushroom coffee blend may feature three or four of the following adaptogenic mushrooms or just one. Blends that feature a single adaptogenic mushroom in their formulas will typically have a higher concentration of the extract.

Reishi: This antioxidant-rich mushroom is known for its ability to boost the immune system and may reduce the risk of heart disease.

This antioxidant-rich mushroom is known for its ability to boost the immune system and may reduce the risk of heart disease. Chaga: Studies have shown that this strange-looking fungus may have anti-allergy benefits and could even lower your risk of cancer with regular consumption.

Studies have shown that this strange-looking fungus may have anti-allergy benefits and could even lower your risk of cancer with regular consumption. Lion’s Mane: This mushroom received its name because of its unusual fur-like appearance. Studies using lab mice have shown that Lion’s Mane could protect against dementia and might reduce symptoms of anxiety or depression.

This mushroom received its name because of its unusual fur-like appearance. Studies using lab mice have shown that Lion’s Mane could protect against dementia and might reduce symptoms of anxiety or depression. Cordyceps: This creepy parasitic fungus may be known for preying on insect larvae, but studies have shown that it may also have anti-aging properties and could be used to improve performance during exercise.

What to look for in a quality mushroom coffee

Forms

Like other types of coffee, mushroom coffee can come in the form of instant coffee, ground coffee or even pods for your Keurig machine. Instant blends can simply be stirred into hot water, while ground coffee blends can be prepared with a traditional coffee maker or a French press for a particularly rich, earthy brew. Some drinkers even scoop the grounds into their morning smoothie.

Potency

Before deciding on a product, check out the nutritional facts to see how potent and energizing your mushroom coffee is going to be. Most blends have around 250-500 milligrams of each mushroom type per serving, with around 50 milligrams of caffeine. For perspective, an average cup of regular brewed coffee contains about 100 milligrams, so look for this information if you’re trying to cut back on caffeine with a mushroom blend.

Ingredients

Most mushroom coffee blends are naturally vegan, but look for a product that’s certified organic and free of genetically modified organisms, or GMOs. Some companies may use ingredients like cocoa or sugar for a sweeter flavor, while others include additional adaptogenic or Ayurvedic plants like rhodiola rosea or ashwagandha root.

Quantity

If you’re new to mushroom coffee, consider buying a small quantity to start. Once you begin enjoying the earthy beverage daily, many companies sell blends in large quantities or cartons of 30 or more instant coffee packets.

How much you can expect to spend on mushroom coffee

The cost of mushroom coffee will typically vary depending on quantity. Most drinkers can expect to spend around $10-$30 for a medium amount.

Mushroom coffee FAQ

Who should not drink mushroom coffee?

A. While mushroom coffee is generally safe, check with your doctor if you’re pregnant, breastfeeding or if you have digestive issues.

What does mushroom coffee taste like?

A. Most drinkers say that mushroom coffee tastes just like regular coffee. Others may experience a beverage that’s earthy, nutty and dark in flavor. It’s also smoother than regular coffee because of the reduced acidity.

What’s the best mushroom coffee to buy?

Top mushroom coffee

California Gold CafeCeps Organic Mushroom Coffee

What you need to know: This instant-coffee blend comes with two different types of adaptogenic mushrooms.

What you’ll love: This mushroom coffee is certified by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as organic, GMO-free and gluten-free. The formula uses reishi and cordyceps for a particularly balanced and energizing blend. Many users enjoy the smooth, nutty flavor profile.

What you should consider: The company does not provide information about mushroom dosage or the amount of caffeine per serving.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb

Top mushroom coffee for the money

Four Sigmatic Mushroom Ground Coffee 12-oz Bag

What you need to know: Mushroom coffee fans can get a great bang for their buck with this large bag of a popular dark roast blend.

What you’ll love: Each serving contains 500 milligrams of lion’s mane and chaga mushroom powder. The mushroom coffee blend is vegan, organic and gluten-free, and the coffee beans are fair trade and single origin.

What you should consider: A few users did not enjoy the taste of this mushroom coffee blend.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb

Worth checking out

Longreen 4 in 1 Reishi Coffee

What you need to know: For curious coffee lovers looking to try a small amount of mushroom coffee without the commitment, this might be the top pick.

What you’ll love: This affordable mushroom coffee blend uses reishi mushrooms and a non-dairy creamer to produce a particularly tasty and silky smooth beverage. The purchase comes with 10 packets of instant coffee.

What you should consider: The blend has added sugar, which may or may not be a plus depending on the drinker.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb

