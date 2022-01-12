Best Monster Bluetooth speaker

The very first loudspeaker was invented by German physicist Johann Philipp Reis in 1861 during his development of early hearing aid technology.

Which Monster Bluetooth speakers are best?

If people count on you to get the music started as a professional DJ or dedicated partygoer, having a dependable and powerful Bluetooth speaker can be the difference between your being the person who saves the party or committing a party foul. If you need a dependable speaker that can take a beating and still dish out amazing tunes, consider making your next purchase a Monster Bluetooth speaker. In fact, with the rugged and reliable Monster Nomad Portable Indoor/Outdoor Bluetooth and NFC Speaker as a part of your party equipment, indoor and outdoor events have never been as fun.

What to know before you buy a Monster Bluetooth speaker

Make sure your portable speaker actually lives up to the name

While almost all of us are guilty of accidentally ordering a product in the wrong size on the internet, you should always exercise caution when purchasing a product that advertises itself as being portable. For example, a Bluetooth speaker that weighs six pounds and a Bluetooth speaker weighing in at 28 pounds are both technically portable, but one is certainly much easier to carry than the other.

Thankfully for you, the selected models of Monster Bluetooth speakers have been specifically selected for their excellent portability options regardless of weight. Whether you’re looking for a handheld unit for personal enjoyment or a larger unit for indoor and outdoor functions, you will be able to easily take and carry your device with you as needed.

Overall battery life and power bank functionalities

Monster Bluetooth speakers allow you to take music with you wherever you go, so you would be understandably disappointed if your new device ran out of power with little use. Furthermore, if you’re going to the trouble of taking a portable Bluetooth speaker along with you on your travels, why not invest in a model which can power your other devices in case of emergency?

As such, the selected models of Monster Bluetooth speakers offer anywhere from 30 hours of playtime all the way up to 100 hours before needing to be recharged. In addition, two of them also possess the ability to charge other devices with built-in power banks via USB charging ports.

Durability, level of waterproofing and overall quality of performance

Whether you are the type to keep the volume at a manageable level or create a “wall of death” with speakers, the last thing you want is a cheap model that will shake apart under its own power. When considering the possibility of inclement weather and clumsy party guests with beverages in hand, it is also worth investing in a unit with suitable weatherproofing and waterproofing included.

Finally, you should also make sure your Monster Bluetooth speaker fulfills its primary function without causing excessive distortions during playback at louder volumes. Before you finalize your purchase, you should ideally inspect it in-store to determine any issues with audio as well as look for models that offer IPX waterproofing and use quality materials during manufacturing.

What to look for in a quality Monster Bluetooth speaker

Offers far more capabilities than just a simple Bluetooth speaker

Since developments in technology and affordability have rendered Bluetooth speaker technology nearly ubiquitous, it is always worth looking for a model that stands out from the crowd. As an example, any aspiring musician may be delighted to discover that their Monster Bluetooth speaker offers 3.5mm inputs for easily connecting microphones and electrical guitars.

If you happen to prefer all of your technology to be as wireless as possible, why not take advantage of near field communication or NFC readers to create, upload and manage playlists as needed? Finally, in the event that you experience any issues with Bluetooth connectivity, it’s always nice to have an auxiliary input to physically connect your speaker to a compatible device as needed.

Provides a suitable level of protection from water and inclement weather

Given that extreme weather events are becoming increasingly common and seasonal weather seems more random than ever before, it only makes sense to invest in a Monster Bluetooth speaker with suitable protection. After all, no one wants to spend their hard earned money and electronic device that becomes useless after even minor exposure to water and other liquids.

Depending on the general climate you live in and any concerns over damage from wind and water, it is highly advisable to purchase a Monster Bluetooth speaker with suitable levels of IPX or ingress protection to keep your device safe. Whether you need your unit to resist full submersion at 3 feet for up to 30 minutes or just be able to withstand occasional splashes of water, you can find a model that suits your needs.

Multiple audio input options including true wireless systems or TWS

Though you are likely purchasing a Monster Bluetooth speaker with the intention of being able to wirelessly play music as desired, it’s always nice to have options when it comes to technological inputs. As such, the selected models of Bluetooth speaker offer the ability to receive input from a variety of sources, including Micro SD cards, USB slot and others.

Furthermore, many Monster Bluetooth speakers come with TWS or true wireless systems which purely use Bluetooth signals to send music as opposed to any cabled or wired connection. In addition to making the transfer of music much easier, TWS is also a superior method for easily pairing speakers for an enhanced audio experience.

Monster Bluetooth speaker cost

Depending on your desired features and any budget constraints, a quality Monster Bluetooth speaker can cost between $80-$259.

Best Monster Bluetooth speaker FAQ

Is it OK for me to leave my Bluetooth connection on continuously?

A. While leaving your Bluetooth connection open will cause no long-term or short-term damage to the speaker, leaving any open wireless connection could leave you and your network vulnerable to malware and other risks.

What is the difference between Bluetooth speakers and wireless speakers?

A. Bluetooth speakers are generally designed to operate off batteries and create a wireless connection by pairing directly with another device. Wireless speakers tend to require powered connections and connect to your home stereo system through the use of Wi-Fi.

What’s the best Monster Bluetooth speaker to buy?

Top Monster Bluetooth speaker

Monster Nomad Portable Indoor/Outdoor Bluetooth and NFC Speaker

What you need to know: A rugged and reliable Monster Bluetooth speaker, this is ideal for musicians and music lovers.

What you’ll love: This unit offers 30 watts of powerful sound as well as a 3.5 mm improvement for microphones and guitars. In addition, this unit offers IPX4 levels of waterproof protection, 30 hours of continuous operation on a single charge, auxiliary inputs and built-in FM radio.

What you should consider: Some users have reported issues with the unit experiencing battery failure within five to nine months.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Monster Bluetooth speaker for the money

Monster Bluetooth Speaker, Adventurer Force IPX7 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker 5.0 with Microphone Input

What you need to know: This is an affordable Monster Bluetooth speaker with great connectivity options for karaoke.

What you’ll love: This unit features 40 W of power as well as two full-range drivers and two passive radiators. In addition, this unit offers IPX7 certification for submersion in three feet of water for up to 30 minutes as well as accepting input from USB, Micro SD cards and many other sources.

What you should consider: Some users have reported issues with adapters not working properly and distortion at high volumes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Monster Rockin’ Roller 270 Portable Indoor/Outdoor Wireless Speaker

What you need to know: A professional grade Monster Bluetooth speaker with True Wireless Pairing and charging, this unit offers 100 hours of continuous playtime on a single charge

What you’ll love: In addition to 100 hours of continuous playtime on a single charge, it also offers 200 watts of power. You can also wirelessly charge other devices with the built-in Qi charger and easily prepare other speakers using TWS.

What you should consider: Some users have reported issues with the unit ceasing to work within months of purchase.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Daniel Martin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.