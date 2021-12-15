Some knee braces for arthritis are built to be used in conjunction with water-based exercises or have moisture-wicking materials for use in hot climates, whereas others shouldn’t be used around much moisture at all.

Which knee brace for arthritis is best?

Arthritis is a disease that affects the body’s joints by causing them to break down and inflame. This can generate a lot of pain, especially in advanced cases. Thankfully, devices like knee braces can be of great help in managing this pain while assisting in movement.

The best knee brace for arthritis is the Shock Doctor Bionic Knee Brace with Compression Sleeve. This knee brace for arthritis is expensive but offers a highly adjustable fit, plenty of breathing space and a compression sleeve for additional, optional pain management.

What to know before you buy a knee brace for arthritis

Types

Sleeve: Sleeve knee braces for arthritis are one of the simplest knee braces. They’re essentially a tube that you slide up your leg until it rests over the knee. They’re excellent for arthritis, as they provide a considerable amount of compression, which is excellent for pain and inflammation management.

Wraparound: Wraparound knee braces for arthritis are what most picture when they think of a knee brace. They’re placed over the knee and secured into place, usually with Velcro straps, and provide support above and below the knee area.

Wraparound with hinges: Wraparounds with hinges add hinges to provide support to the sides of your knee. Both types of wraparound knee braces can provide some elements of compression.

Weight

Knee braces for arthritis come in many different weights, with the most complex and advanced ones tending to weigh the most. You’ll need to balance this weight against the features you’re looking for, especially if you intend to wear your knee braces for arthritis all day, every day. Heavier knee braces for arthritis will cause increased fatigue until your body gains the extra muscle to offset the added weight.

What to look for in a quality knee brace for arthritis

Compression

One of the biggest aspects to look for in a knee brace for arthritis is its ability to compress the knee and surrounding areas. Compression causes areas of inflammation, one of the main symptoms of arthritis, and swelling to decrease from the pressure, alleviating pain and discomfort.

Adjustability

No matter how long you intend to wear your knee brace for arthritis during the day, comfort is a must. Easily adjustable knee braces for arthritis are the best options for ensuring a custom fit that won’t chafe, slide around, pinch or cause excessive sweating.

How much you can expect to spend on a knee brace for arthritis

Knee braces for arthritis come in many forms and features that greatly affect the cost. They can be as affordable as $20 or, in the most advanced cases, be as expensive as $300. The best arthritic focused knee braces start around $100.

Knee brace for arthritis FAQ

How long can you wear a knee brace for arthritis on a given day?

A. Most knee braces, for arthritis or not, are designed with the intention of being worn for the majority of the day, no matter how active or inactive that day may be. If you intend to wear your brace all day on a daily basis, you’ll want to prioritize comfort and fit; look for lots of padding or smoothed edges and lots of fit adjustability.

Some knee brace for arthritis wearers will even sleep with their knee brace on, but this isn’t recommended without checking with your doctor first.

How can you tell if the knee brace is working?

A. Most wearers will feel a small, though noticeable, positive change by the end of their first week, with more improvement the longer they wear it. However, if you feel like you’ve experienced no improvement after twoi weeks of wear, check with your doctor about selecting a different knee brace or pursuing a different arthritis management system coupled with taking some arthritis supplements.

What’s the best knee brace for arthritis to buy?

Top knee brace for arthritis

Shock Doctor Bionic Knee Brace With Compression Sleeve

What you need to know: If you are looking for a top-of-the-line knee brace for arthritis that’s feature-packed and technologically advanced, look no further than Shock Doctor’s product.

What you’ll love: The exoskeleton of this knee brace for arthritis is lightweight and highly adjustable, plus it has a large range of motion to avoid limiting your natural movements. A compression sleeve assists in battling inflammation, while its removable, moisture-wicking linings are easy to clean.

What you should consider: For some consumers, it may be hard to adjust to this knee brace. It also has a higher price point than most knee braces for arthritis.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top knee brace for arthritis for the money

Mueller Sports Medicine Hinged Knee Brace

What you need to know: Consumers with mild cases of arthritis will reap benefits from this excellent budget knee brace for arthritis.

What you’ll love: Criss-crossed front straps provide compression for inflammation and pain reduction, while side hinges assist in providing comfort and easily adjustable fit. An antimicrobial treatment to the materials in this knee brace for arthritis prevents unpleasant odors.

What you should consider: Some consumers reported dissatisfaction with the hinges’ ability to move fluidly and issues with the brace’s sizing being a little small or large.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

McDavid 429X Knee Brace

What you need to know: This is a great knee brace option for those who need a good amount of assistance but don’t need to go all out.

What you’ll love: It offers one of the widest ranges of motions in a knee brace and high levels of compression and support while doing so. In addition, soft edges help to prevent chafing from all-day use.

What you should consider: The thick design of this knee brace for arthritis can cause a lot of sweating and discomfort in hotter temperatures.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

