Which induction range is best?

In order to create a culinary masterpiece, you need to have the best tools. Induction ranges have come a long way since they hit the market in 1933. While there were initial complaints of slow and uneven cooking, today’s induction ranges are some of the best ranges available.

The Samsung 4-Element Induction Range with Air Fry has a variety of features that bring a professional flair to any at-home cuisine.

What to know before you buy an induction range

Slide-in vs. freestanding

Induction ranges are like any other cooking range in that you can either slide them into a space on the countertop or add it to any other area of the kitchen. Freestanding ranges tend to be slightly less expensive than their slide-in counterparts. They are also more finished on the sides, offering a more aesthetic appeal.

Size of the range

The size of your kitchen will determine what size induction range you can buy. If you have the luxury of designing a kitchen around a stove, you can choose from widths that range from 30-48 inches. Larger induction ranges typically have more burners and may also include other features.

Size and number of elements

The size of your range will determine the number of elements you can cook on. However, there is some variety within this. Look for cooktop elements that fit the pots you generally cook in. Some induction ranges have size-sensing ability, which allows them to detect pot size and heat the appropriate number of coils.

Most standard induction ranges have four elements, but some have a few extra spots. These extra elements are helpful when you need to create complicated dishes.

What to look for in a quality induction range

Pre-programmed settings

Imagine never having to guess if your baked potato is fully cooked or determining the heat setting for boiling a pot of rice. These pre-programmed settings are incredibly helpful, especially for beginner chefs. Make sure to look for an induction stove with pre-programmed settings if you think this would be helpful in your home.

Safety features

You may want to have additional safety features like automatic shut-off or pot detection. These settings keep the stove burners off until they are needed, and turn them off if you leave them unattended. This is a great option for families with small children.

Ample power

One of the ways that manufacturers addressed previous issues with induction ranges was to increase the amount of power in the cooktop. Most induction ranges run 1,000-2,000 watts, but professional-grade appliances can use up to 3,500 watts.

How much you can expect to spend on an induction range

Induction ranges vary in price depending on the brand, size and additional features. You can expect to spend between $1,500-$4,500.

Induction range FAQ

How do induction ranges differ from other ranges?

A. The major difference between an induction range and other ranges is how it heats up. Instead of heating the range’s surface, which then heats a pot, induction ranges only heat the pot. These stovetops use magnetic coils to create a current that heats specialized cookware. This cookware must have a magnetic element in it. Cast iron and stainless steel are compatible with these ranges, but copper, aluminum and glass are not.

Are induction ranges fast?

A. Induction ranges typically heat around 50% faster than electric and gas ranges. This is because it heats the interior of the cookware directly instead of the surface.

Do induction ranges require special care?

A. One of the best parts of this appliance is how easy it is to clean. Spilled food does not bake onto the cooktop’s surface, which makes cleanup easy.

On the downside, the ceramic surface of the cooktop can become scratched if it’s not cleaned properly. There are a few tips to make it easier.

Make sure the stove is turned off and that the stovetop is cool.

stove is turned off and that the stovetop is cool. Use a special cooktop scraper to remove dry food or crumbs.

Wipe liquid spills off with a damp sponge.

Used specialized cleaner and a non-abrasive sponge to gently scrub away stubborn dried food.

Buff the surface with a clean paper towel.

What’s the best induction range to buy?

Top induction range

Samsung 4-Element Induction Range with Air Fry

What you need to know: You can tailor this intelligent, highly functional stove to your preferences.

What you’ll love: It’s a slide-in range featuring smartphone controls. The fingerprint-resistant black stainless steel finish looks great in a variety of kitchens. It has a built-in air fry function for fatless frying. The oven learns how you cook and programs your settings.

What you should consider: Some cooks felt it was a bit loud and expensive compared to other options.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Top induction range for the money

Frigidaire Front Control Induction Range with Air Fry

What you need to know: If you want an induction range with plenty of features at an affordable price, this is a great option.

What you’ll love: The oven has a convection fan and a third heating element to evenly circulate air. The stovetop automatically gauges the size of the pan and heats the appropriate number of coils. Spills won’t burn on the surface, making it easy to clean. The stainless steel finish is smudge-proof and beautiful.

What you should consider: It’s easy to turn on if you lean on the stove accidentally.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Worth checking out

Cafe Smart Slide-In Induction Range with Convection

What you need to know: The smart tech of this stove and connectivity make this a fun appliance to experiment with.

What you’ll love: The cooktop has five elements, one of which boils water in under two minutes. It connects to Amazon Echo or Google Assistant for all of your cooking questions, too. The oven has three racks and an in-oven camera to help you keep an eye on what’s inside.

What you should consider: It can be challenging to connect it to your Wi-Fi.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

