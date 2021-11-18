Best home air freshener

Home air fresheners come in a number of different options, including gels and sprays, and it can help to know the differences between various kinds.

Which home air freshener is best?

When you have children or pets, they can leave behind a ton of stinky smells, and home air fresheners can help fight those offending odors. Home air fresheners come in a number of different options, including gels and sprays, and it can help to know the differences between the various kinds. Our top pick, the Caldrea Linen and Room Spray, is a fantastic home air freshener.

What to know before you buy a home air freshener

Type

There are several different types of home air fresheners, including bead air fresheners, solid air fresheners, liquid air fresheners and air freshener sprays. Many air fresheners come in portable aerosol cans, while liquid air fresheners come in diffusers or electric plug-in refill bottles. Solid air fresheners come in wax-melt products, stick-ups and cones.

Use

Think about which room you are using your home air freshener for. There are some home air fresheners specifically formulated to reduce and eliminate odors in your toilet and bathroom.

Duration

Small tubs of beads last up to two months, while solid cones last up to a month and 4-ounce bottles of natural essential oils usually have about 200 spritzes. Battery-operated automatic dispensers last up to two months before you need a refill.

What to look for in a quality home air freshener

Noise level

Look for automatic dispensers and cans that say they feature quieter and softer mists if you want a quiet or silent spray.

Motion sensor

Some home air freshener dispensers come with motion sensor technology to activate the unit to release the smell. The dispenser creates a burst of spray when the LED light beam is broken as you walk by the home air freshener unit. These units don’t typically have timers.

Timer

Some automatic home air fresheners can be set to a timer to spray a little scent at different amounts of time, including every 10 minutes, every 18 minutes and every half hour.

How much you can expect to spend on a home air freshener

Home air fresheners range in price from about $1 to more than $10. The most basic home air fresheners cost $1-$4, while midrange home air fresheners vary in price from $5-$10. The most high-end home air fresheners go for more than $10.

Home air freshener FAQ

Can you use home air fresheners in a car?

A. You can use car air fresheners to freshen up your household, but you shouldn’t use a home air freshener to freshen up your car. You can spritz or spray some home air freshener in your vehicle for a quick fix, but do not leave an aerosol can under pressure in your vehicle.

Deodorizers and air fresheners meant for home use might be a little too strong when used in a small compact space such as a vehicle. Instead, use car air fresheners that clip to vents to freshen your vehicle. These car air fresheners release small doses to freshen up the 75 square feet in the average car.

Are home air fresheners toxic?

A. Some people have concerns that home air fresheners can lead to health problems if they are allowed to touch the skin. Never swallow air freshener or put it near an open flame. Home fragrance beads are attractive to kids and toddlers who might swallow them thinking they are candy, so read the label if you have concerns.

What is the difference between aromatherapy products and home air fresheners?

A. There is some crossover between aromatherapy products and home air fresheners with essential oils. Most essential oil products with aromatherapy are meant to reduce stress, anxiety and similar conditions. However, if you want to practice aromatherapy, shop for products with therapeutic-grade oils, which are not usually included in commercial fragrances.

What’s the best home air freshener to buy?

Top home air freshener

Caldrea Linen and Room Spray

What you need to know: This premium home air freshener from Caldrea instantly freshens up any garment or room with nature-inspired smells.

What you’ll love: This home air freshener comes with a choice of six distinct premium scents, including rosewater driftwood, lavender cedar leaf and gilded balsam birch. The home air freshener is composed without any animal products, parabens or artificial colors.

What you should consider: This home air freshener smells slightly different than traditional air fresheners.

Top home air freshener

Top home air freshener for the money

Febreze Air Fresheners Spray

What you need to know: This home air freshener from Febreze has an incredible forest scent from a trusted brand.

What you’ll love: This inexpensive home air freshener reduces bad smells in your household and leaves it with a pleasant and subtle bergamot and musk fragrance. The long-lasting formula uses a 100% natural and safe propellant.

What you should consider: The smell of this home air freshener may be too overpowering for some.

Top home air freshener for the money

Worth checking out

Glade Room Spray

What you need to know: This home air freshener from Glade is easy to use with a pleasant floral smell.

What you’ll love: This home air freshener features an ergonomic design and lasts for up to seven hours at a time. There is a large selection of scents, including crisp waters and red honeysuckle nectar..

What you should consider: This home air freshener smells good but it isn’t an air disinfectant.

Worth checking out

Alex Kilpatrick writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

