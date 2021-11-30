Best ‘Harry Potter’ phone case

Most phone cases offer your screen a minimal amount of protection. If you want real protection for your screen, consider getting a tempered glass screen protector.

Which ‘Harry Potter’ phone cases are best?

Are you the world’s biggest Potterhead? Whether you are a casual fan or you can recite every spell from the books in alphabetical order, a great way to show off your love of “Harry Potter” is by getting a magical case for your phone. From your favorite characters to your Hogwarts house, there are many different phone cases to choose from.

A top choice is the Superbcraftstore Custom Wood Harry Potter Phone Case. This case features a hand-cut rendition of the Deathly Hallows.

What to know before you buy a ‘Harry Potter’ phone case

Phone model

As you’re searching for the perfect phone case, check to make sure each case you consider is available for your phone model. Depending on which retailer you purchase from, items are usually sold based on the model they fit or by their design with an option to select your phone model on the product page. Sellers who print their product on-demand often will allow you to make a note if your phone model is not available on their list, and they will customize your order to your phone.

Case material

Phone cases come in a variety of materials, usually with elements of rubber and plastic. The back of the phone is the spot where you’ll have the most choice. Phone backs can come in wood, metal, plastic or rubber. Rubber and plastic are the more common phone back materials. If you want something sleek and modern, opt for metal or wood.

Protection

If you need extreme protection for your phone, you’ll have very limited choices when it comes to how the phone case looks. For example, you probably won’t be able to find a “Harry Potter” case that is waterproof. But if you only need high levels of protection some of the time, consider using a protective case, like the OtterBox, when you need it and switching it out for something more fun when you don’t.

What to look for in a quality ‘Harry Potter’ phone case

Personalization

Some sellers who make their phone cases on-demand offer a personalization option. You can often request custom words be added to the case design. Names, dates, phrases or quotes from your favorite “Harry Potter” book are all good choices.

Characters

Many “Harry Potter” phone cases prominently feature characters from the books. While Harry, Ron and Hermione are the most popular, you can also find cases that feature other fan favorites, like Snape, Fred, George, Luna and Draco. If you can’t choose between all the witches and wizards, some cases have multiple characters.

Houses

It is always popular to represent your Hogwarts house through your “Harry Potter” merch. Whether you are a brave Gryffindor, astute Ravenclaw, kind Hufflepuff or cunning Slytherin, there are plenty of phone cases to choose from. Many feature the seal or mascot of each house.

Patterns

If you are looking for something a little more understated, a “Harry Potter” phone case that features a motif composed of magical objects from the books is a cute option. These often center around a theme, like the Deathly Hallows or Quidditch.

Quotes

If you have a favorite quote from the books, there might be a phone case that features it. These phone cases often have the quote in large text in the center with decorative illustrations surrounding it. If you can’t find the quote you want, check out cases that offer personalization. You might be able to customize a design to include your desired quote.

How much you can expect to spend on a ‘Harry Potter’ phone case

Expect to spend between $15-$30 on a “Harry Potter” phone case.

‘Harry Potter’ phone case FAQ

Do I need a screen protector?

A. Most phone cases offer your screen a minimal amount of protection. If you want real protection for your screen, consider getting a tempered glass screen protector. These will absorb the impact from drops rather than your screen taking the brunt.

What if I want a ‘Harry Potter’ house phone case, but I don’t know my house?

A. Want to join the legions of fans loyal to one Hogwarts house or another? Do a quick online search for “Harry Potter house quiz.” You’ll be treated to many official and unofficial quizzes. If that is too much work, just read the descriptions of each house and choose the one that feels right to you.

What are the best ‘Harry Potter’ phone cases to buy?

Top ‘Harry Potter’ phone case

Superbcraftstore Custom Wood Harry Potter Phone Case

What you need to know: This hand-cut phone case features a beautiful artistic rendering of the Deathly Hallows.

What you’ll love: Choose from eight different types of wood and the option of a custom personalization to make this phone case your own. The design is lightweight and sleek but robust enough to protect your phone from drops. It is available for most Apple and Samsung devices, and Magsafe wood is an option.

What you should consider: Some choices of woods are more expensive than others.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Top ‘Harry Potter’ phone case for the money

PandokShop Hogwarts Phone Cover

What you need to know: These phone cases feature striking artwork of your favorite “Harry Potter” characters.

What you’ll love: Take a glimpse into the world of “Harry Potter” through the silhouette of your favorite character. Choose from Harry, Draco or Snape. The cases are available for most Apple, Samsung and Huawei devices. If your phone model is not available, you can leave a note for the seller with the case type you need.

What you should consider: While the artwork is beautiful, the choice of characters is very limited.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Worth checking out

CasesOnCases Hogwarts Houses Phone Cover

What you need to know: These phone cases will allow you to show off your Hogwarts house pride every time you use your phone.

What you’ll love: Choose from Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, Slytherin or the neutral Hogwarts Express. Each house phone case features a collage of images that fit the mood and aesthetic of each house. Cases are available to fit most devices, and while the default material is soft TPU gel and rubber, hard plastic is available upon request.

What you should consider: There have been rare reports of cases not lining up exactly with the phone buttons, making them difficult to press.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Morgan Freeman writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.