Best glow-in-the-dark dog collar

Most glow-in-the-dark dog collars have rechargeable batteries you can charge using a standard micro USB or type-C USB cable.

Which glow-in-the-dark dog collar is best?

When you walk your dog in the dark, it’s important you maximize their visibility to keep them safe. A glow-in-the-dark dog collar makes sure your dog’s seen by road-users, other dog walkers and by you if you let them roam off leash.

Choosing the right glow-in-the-dark dog collar is easy once you know more about how they glow and what features to look out for. If you’re looking for a bright, colorful and reliable glow-in-the-dark dog collar, the Blazin’ Safety LED Dog Collar is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a glow-in-the-dark dog collar

LED illumination

Although many people refer to them as glow-in-the-dark dog collars, they’re more accurately light-up dog collars. Glow in the dark dog collars aren’t like glow-in-the-dark ceiling stars or similar. This type of glow-in-the-dark material just isn’t bright enough to make your canine companion highly visible and keep them safe. Instead, glow-in-the-dark collars contain strips of LED lights. They’re powered by a rechargeable battery pack so that they can shine brightly for hours at a time.

Size

Like all dog collars, glow-in-the-dark collars come in a wide range of sizes. It’s important to get the sizing right, so the collar isn’t uncomfortably tight or so loose that your dog can easily slip out. Most glow-in-the-dark dog collars come in a range of sizes from small or extra-small to large or extra-large. You may be able to make an educated guess as to which size will fit your dog, but it’s best to measure their existing collar or the circumference of their neck and consult the size chart to make sure you get it right.

Lighting modes

As explained above, glow-in-the-dark dog collars contain LED lights. In many cases, these lights can be set to a range of lighting modes. These include fast flash or strobe settings, slow flash settings and constant glow settings. Any setting will help make your dog easier to spot, but some people find flashing modes more attention-grabbing.

What to look for in a quality glow-in-the-dark dog collar

Adjustability

LED dog collars are usually adjustable with a slider mechanism, like standard nylon dog collars. However, in some cases, the LED strip is too bulky to fit under the slider, which limits adjustability. Ideally, look for a fully adjustable option.

Battery life

Battery life can range from roughly 2-12 hours, depending on the battery and the lighting mode. Flashing lighting modes drain the battery more quickly than a constant glow.

Color choice

You can find glow-in-the-dark dog collars in a range of colors — the LED lights usually shine the same color as the color of the fabric.

How much you can expect to spend on a glow-in-the-dark dog collar

Most glow-in-the-dark dog collars cost $10-$20, but the quality is better at the higher end of the price range.

Glow-in-the-dark dog collar FAQ

Are glow-in-the-dark collars good for dogs?

A. Glow-in-the-dark dog collars are good for dogs because they help keep them safe. When your dog is wearing a glow-in-the-dark collar, it greatly increases their visibility to others when it’s dark or dusky. This means they’re less likely to get hit by a car or encounter any other problems caused by others not being able to see them. If you’re worried about whether they’re bad for dogs, they simply contain harmless LED lights. Most dogs aren’t bothered by them and don’t seem to notice that they’re wearing anything other than a standard collar.

Are glow-in-the-dark dog collars waterproof?

A. This varies between brands, but glow-in-the-dark dog collars are usually weatherproof or water-resistant rather than fully waterproof. This means that they’re fine if they get splashed or rained on but they won’t withstand being fully submerged in water — so no nighttime swimming.

What’s the best glow-in-the-dark dog collar to buy?

Top glow-in-the-dark dog collar

Blazin’ Safety LED Dog Collar

What you need to know: This high-quality LED dog collar is bright and easy to adjust.

What you’ll love: Dogs are visible at up to 1,000 feet away when wearing this collar. It’s easy to recharge via USB and has three lighting modes. It’s water resistant, so it’s fine if you get caught in a shower.

What you should consider: The extra-small size is a little big and bulky for very small dogs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Top glow-in-the-dark dog collar for the money

Illumifun LED Dog Collar

What you need to know: This is an affordable glow-in-the-dark collar with a battery life of up to 10 hours, depending on the mode used.

What you’ll love: You can set one of three lighting modes: quick flash, slow flash or steady glow. It’s quick and easy to recharge with a micro USB cable. It comes in four sizes and several colors.

What you should consider: It only has limited adjustability, so choose your size carefully.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

ILLUMISEEN LED Dog Collar

What you need to know: A bright LED dog collar, it is available in a choice of six colors.

What you’ll love: This collar is illuminated almost 360 degrees and fully adjustable. It charges quickly, with one hour of charging giving you five hours of use. The weatherproof design is perfect for rainy days.

What you should consider: Great for visibility paired with a harness but it doesn’t stand up to pullers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

