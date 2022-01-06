Best globe table lamp

If you want to use a shorter lamp as a bedside lamp, try stacking it on some coffee table books to give it height.

Which globe table lamps are best?

Looking for a distinctive light source to add to your space? A globe table lamp makes a great point of interest in any room. These lamps feature either one or many lighted globes and can be modern, Art Deco or even futuristic in style. A top, versatile choice is the Mercury Row Goodner Globe Table Lamp.

What to know before you buy a globe table lamp

Size

Globe table lamps have a wide variety of sizing options. Some even forgo the traditional pole base and rest the light source right on your table. Think about the needs of your space as you’re considering which globe lamp is best for you. A lamp that is too short will look out of place on some bedside or living room tables.

Location

Taller globe table lamps work great next to your bed or couch. Shorter lamps look good on bookcases where their unique height can add interest among your collectibles or display items. If you want to use a shorter lamp as a bedside light, try stacking it on some coffee table books to give it height.

Power source

Either a plug or batteries power globe table lamps. Which you choose largely depends on where you plan to place your lamp. If it will live in a spot far away from outlets, a battery-powered lamp is the most convenient choice. Battery-powered lamps are also perfect if you are worried about pets or children messing with electrical cords.

While battery-powered lamps are easy to place around the room, there are some benefits to plug-in lamps. Some globe lamps use quite a bit of battery power, and you might find yourself changing batteries fairly often. Lamps that plug into your electrical outlets won’t have this problem.

What to look for in a quality globe table lamp

Resting globe

Many globe table lamps use one large globe that sits directly on your table or attaches to a small base. The globes can be white, clear glass (more like a lightbulb in appearance) or color-changing.

Suspended globe

Globe lamps also suspend their globes in the air from some type of stand or even levitate it using magnets. These are closer to the height of a regular table lamp than the resting globe lamps. Many suspended globe lamps feature unusual modern designs.

Moon lamps

Moon lamps are just what they sound like — lamps that look like the moon. The globe part of the lamp has color and texture that mimics the moon’s surface. The globe typically rests on a wooden or metal stand. If you are looking for a variety of lighting options, a moon lamp is the way to go, as they often have many colors and display options in a single lamp.

Single vs. multiple globes

You’ll have to decide if you’d like a lamp with a single globe or multiple globes. Lamps that use a single globe tend to have one with a larger diameter. Lamps with more than one globe usually incorporate two or three, often facing different directions to shine light into all parts of the room.

How much you can expect to spend on a globe table lamp

Expect to spend between $25-$65 on a globe table lamp.

Globe table lamp FAQ

Which lamps are best for people with small children or pets?

A. Lamps that aren’t made of breakable materials. Also, consider getting lamps that use LED bulbs. These don’t get as hot, so they won’t burn your child or pet if curious hands decide they want to touch it.

How long do light bulbs last?

A. LED bulbs can last anywhere from 40,0000 to 50,000 hours. This is far more than traditional incandescent bulbs, which often last less than 2,000 hours.

What’s the best globe table lamp to buy?

Top globe table lamp

Mercury Row Goodner Globe Table Lamp

What you need to know: The Art Deco style of this lamp is a seamless combination of classic and modern design.

What you’ll love: This globe lamp is available with a black or gold flared base. It stands 17.7 inches and uses LED bulbs. It features an in-line switch on the lamp’s cord and ships with a lightbulb included.

What you should consider: Assembly of this lamp is difficult.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top globe table lamp for the money

Logrotate Moon Lamp

What you need to know: This globe lamp allows you to bring the moon to any room in your home.

What you’ll love: This lamp mimics the appearance of the moon but, unlike the real moon, will shine in 16 different colors. The LED light can flash, fade or strobe at the touch of a button on the remote control that can reach up to 30 feet. It is available in five sizes, with diameters ranging from 4.8 inches to 9.6 inches.

What you should consider: Some customers have noted that this lamp needs to be charged often.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

The MJ Premier Store Battery Operated Lamp

What you need to know: This elegant lamp is powered by batteries which makes it convenient to place anywhere in your home.

What you’ll love: It comes in three colors: beige, blue and green. The globe has a textured surface that resembles the veins of a leaf.

What you should consider: Some reviewers wished the light were brighter.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

