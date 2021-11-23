Best gifts for teen moms

No matter the age, any new mom will get little sleep when they have to care for a baby. Instead of a physical gift, think about offering to babysit so the new mother can take a needed nap or study for school.

Which gift for teen moms is best?

Becoming a mom as a teenager can be stressful. When they become a parent at such a young age, it can be helpful to have loved ones and friends around supporting them with gifts. While there are great gifts for both the parent and the baby, sometimes it is good to get a gift for the parent to let them have something special as well. It is good to think outside of the box and try to buy something no one else has gotten yet.

Top gifts for teen moms

Teen parents may be interested in looking for a gift for themselves but might not have time to think about anyone else besides their baby. There are a lot of gifts people can buy for a teen parent to let them know they are thinking of them as they adjust to parent life. From coffee makers to organizational gifts and more, there are so many great options.

Keurig K-Supreme Coffee Maker

This Keurig coffee maker is easy and quick to use for the busy schedule of a teen mom. This coffee maker will prevent them from worrying about coffee filters, measuring out the right amount, or having to clean a coffee pot. Instead, with the click of a few buttons, they will have their coffee ready.

Sold by Keurig, Amazon, Bed Bath and Beyond and Kohl’s

Crockpot — MyTime Technology, 6-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker

This crockpot makes it easy for a teen mom to put something in to have for dinner that night while being able to still tend to their child if needed. Its simple design and easy-to-use features make sure the user’s meal comes out perfect every time.

Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

The Happy Planner – Daily 12 Month Planner

This planner would be a great gift for a teen mom to help stay organized and on track. This planner would be great for helping keep up with important dates such as appointments, birthdays, work days, and even keeping a to do list for the week to plan days. This planner would give a teen mom some organization and help keep up with what is coming up and what needs to be done.

Sold by Amazon

Gift Card

Whether people aren’t sure what to get a teen mom or they don’t want to purchase something she already has the option to get them a gift card is always a great idea. A good thing about gift card is well is people can choose how much money they might want to give. This would be a perfect gift for a teen mom allowing her to be able to pick out an item or two that she may need or want.

Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath and Beyond, Buy Buy Baby, Sephora, Ulta, Kohl’s and Macy’s

Itzy Ritzy Chill Like a Boss Bottle Bag

This bottle bag would be a great gift for a teen mom because it would allow them to store bottles on the go and even some adult snacks for if they needed to. This bottle bag holds up to three tall bottles, with additional room for food too and an interior pocket that would be good for formula or breast milk on the go. This bag could be snapped onto the diaper bag to always have it close by for when the baby is hungry.

Sold by Amazon, Buy Buy Baby and Bed Bath and Beyond

Top gifts for teen moms and their babies

While it is nice to think of the mom’s individual needs, it’s also important to think of gifts that can make parenting easier. From diaper bags to a carrier to hold their baby, there are a lot of great gifts that would be beneficial for a teen parent to have.

Petunia Pickle Bottom Diaper Bag

The Petunia Pickle Bottom Diaper Bag has a great modern design that can convert from a backpack style to a cross-body bag. The bag includes a spacious main compartment with three pockets, two bottle pockets and a key clip.

Sold by Buy Buy Baby, Amazon, Bed Bath and Beyond and Kohl’s

Ergobaby Baby Carrier

Teen parents might have a busy schedule and need to get things done. Baby carriers allow them to hold their baby while they complete their daily tasks. This baby carrier allows parents to hold their baby facing forward or facing their parent, ensuring the baby has all-day comfort.

Sold by Buy Buy Baby, Bed Bath and Beyond and Amazon

Phillips Advent Natural Newborn Baby Bottle Starter Set

This baby bottle set would be a great gift for a teen mom because bottles are something this parent will be using on a daily basis. Bottles are also a great gift because they will be used everyday, and having more than one set of bottles helps when others might need to be washed. The Phillips Advent set also comes with five bottles, pacifiers and a cleaning brush.

Sold by Amazon, Buy Buy Baby and Bed Bath and Beyond

Pampers Swaddlers Baby Diapers

Buying diapers for a teen mom is always a great idea and a great gift because much like bottles this parent will be using diapers everyday. The swaddlers are soft and absorbent and have a color changing feature to let the parent know when it is best to change the diaper. Buying diapers for teen moms is also great because you know they will be used and will be one less thing the parent has to worry about buying for their baby.

Sold by Amazon, Buy Buy Baby and Bed Bath and Beyond

Baby Breeza Bottle Warmer

This bottle warmer would be a great gift for a teen mom to help her with making bottles. This bottle warmer would help get the bottles at the right temperature for the baby and can warm milk, formula or even baby food up in minutes in a safe way. It even has different settings for what the parent needs to warm up, one for formula or baby food and another for breast milk. This gift would make feeding the baby one step easier for a teen mom.

Sold by Amazon, Buy Buy Baby and Bed Bath and Beyond

