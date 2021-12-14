Best formal jumpsuit

When buying a formal jumpsuit, be sure to get the right leg length, or you’ll end up tripping over your own outfit. A pair of heels can give you the height you need to correct this.

Which formal jumpsuits are best?

The right jumpsuit can be a great look for formal events. They’re comfortable, androgynous and can be easily paired with classy accessories. They’re total showstoppers when worn right. Formal jumpsuits often have long sleeves and low necklines, and typically come in sophisticated solids or shimmery finishes. If you’re looking to add this piece to your formal wardrobe, consider trading out your little black dress for this black jumpsuit from Adrianna Papell One Shoulder.

What to know before you buy a formal jumpsuit

The occasion

This will help you determine the right color and shape for your new jumpsuit. If it’s for a funeral or office event, you might want to go with something black and solid with a modest neckline. If it’s for a party or a nice dinner, you can go with something colorful and shimmery, with as low of a neckline as you like. The occasion will also help you decide how to further dress it up.

What to pair

What you wear with your formal jumpsuit can either add to the sophistication or take away from it. Classy shoes like nice heels or booths will set you up for success, as will a jacket such as a peacoat. Nice jewelry such as pearls will also make your formal jumpsuit great for events such as weddings and cocktail parties. Think about what you already have in your closet to go with it before you decide what color and look to go for. You can get a lot of looks out of neutral jumpsuits, but bright colors can set you up for fun and exciting looks.

The fit

A formal jumpsuit should be well-fitting and never baggy. It should hug your body and end at your wrists and ankles, or they can drag and get dirty and ruin the look. Consider your body type and how the new formal jumpsuit will flatter you best. Whether you go with wide sleeves and legs or tight ones, the fit of the waist should be close but comfortable.

What to look for in a quality formal jumpsuit

Sleeves and shoulders

Some jumpsuits are completely off-shoulder while some have one shoulder or straps but no sleeves. There are lovely strapless jumpsuits as well that can be flattering. They can be long, sometimes mesh or lace. Some even have tails to add to the elegance of the look. Formal jumpsuits don’t necessarily have to have long sleeves to be right for every occasion, but you may consider them for more serious situations.

Belts

Some jumpsuits have a belt or tie in the middle to complete the look. They can also be bunched in the waist. These often make the jumpsuit more form-fitting, but it can look messy if not properly tied or situated around the middle. If you do go with a jumpsuit with a belt, make sure it is tied properly so it looks clean, tight and classy. If you can’t get a smooth knot, it may be best to carefully remove the tie entirely.

Legs

Some jumpsuits have legs that are open, wide and flowy, while others are cuffed or cinched at the ankles. You can also find ones with flyaway designs that open at the knee to create a flowing, flattering look. This may be too revealing for certain formal occasions, so keep that in mind when choosing the right one for you. You should also consider what shoes you would like to wear with your jumpsuit when deciding what style of leg you want.

How much you can expect to spend on a formal jumpsuit

While jumpsuits are typically cheap and affordable looks, formal jumpsuits cost slightly more because of the construction and quality of the fabric. Most cost between $100-$200.

Formal jumpsuit FAQ

Why wear a formal jumpsuit?

A. Jumpsuits are more comfortable and versatile than dresses. They’re warmer and better for winter events while being less trouble than a long skirt, but still not as tight as a suit.

What should you wear with a formal jumpsuit?

A. When wearing a formal jumpsuit, it’s best to let it speak for itself and choose pieces that will subtly complement it. Matching shoes that are solid colors will work with any formal style, but take the shape of the legs into account as well.

What are the best formal jumpsuits to buy?

Top formal jumpsuit

Adrianna Papell One-Shoulder Jumpsuit

What you need to know: This is a slick and stylish single-shoulder jumpsuit with slit legs.

What you’ll love: The fit is relaxed but structured. It’s flowy and draped to one side. The wide-cut legs are perfect for showing off your accompanying footwear. It’s available in both red and black.

What you should consider: It’s heavy with a lot of thick material. It’s too warm to wear in the summer.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top formal jumpsuit for the money

R & M Petite Cold-Shoulder Jumpsuit

What you need to know: This stunning navy blue jumpsuit has gorgeous, delicate rhinestone straps.

What you’ll love: It has a ruched middle for a fitted and textured look. The neckline is straight under the decorated straps. It’s comfortable and true to size, fitting but nonrestrictive. It’s easy to put on and take off.

What you should consider: It’s only available in limited sizes.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Worth checking out

Eliza J Sequin Jumpsuit

What you need to know: This glittery silver full-length jumpsuit with an accent bow is sure to turn heads.

What you’ll love: This jumpsuit is eye-catching and shimmery. It has a straight leg design and a long sash bow to complete the look. It has a beautiful drape and is perfect for a night out. It’s beautiful but not revealing.

What you should consider: It’s somewhat hot and scratchy, so it’s not great for warmer weather. Sizing is limited.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Anabelle Weissinger writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.