Best field hockey stick

There are several factors that determine which field hockey stick is best for you: Your height, age, position and level of play.

Which field hockey sticks are best?

In the United States, field hockey is played primarily by women, but in Europe and Asia where the sport is much more popular, both men and women participate competitively. Wherever in the world you play, the equipment you’ll need is minimal, but there is one piece that’s crucial and it’s your field hockey stick.

Your height, age, position and level of play will determine which stick is best for you, but our top pick is Grays Flare Field Hockey Stick because it’s ideal for both beginners and intermediate-level players.

What to know before you buy a field hockey stick

Skill level

If you’re just starting, you don’t need to spend a ton of money on a field hockey stick. The more advanced and competitive you become, the more you can benefit from a premium stick. There are four main skill levels:

Beginner: If you’re just learning the game, or under the age of 10, you’ll want a beginner stick. They are typically made from fiberglass or wood and lack power but help you hone your skills.



If you’re just learning the game, or under the age of 10, you’ll want a beginner stick. They are typically made from fiberglass or wood and lack power but help you hone your skills. Intermediate: Once you have more than one year of experience, it might be time to upgrade to an intermediate stick. Their construction is a little stronger and they have a little more power.



Once you have more than one year of experience, it might be time to upgrade to an intermediate stick. Their construction is a little stronger and they have a little more power. Advanced: If you’re over 13 and have been playing for more than two years, an advanced stick is probably for you. They have better balance and will help improve your ball control.



If you’re over 13 and have been playing for more than two years, an advanced stick is probably for you. They have better balance and will help improve your ball control. Elite: These sticks are the best of the best. If you’ve been playing for more than three years, you could benefit from an elite stick. They are made primarily of carbon and offer the best in both power and control.

Material

The material used to make a field hockey stick often determines its quality. Wood is good for developing players, but elite sticks are typically made from a significant percentage of carbon. Fiberglass and Aramid are often added to some composite sticks to provide increased durability and strength while limiting vibration.

What to look for in a quality field hockey stick

Toe design

Shorti: These are ideal for offensive players and the most common toe type because they offer the most control.



These are ideal for offensive players and the most common toe type because they offer the most control. Midi: A half-inch longer, these have a bigger striking surface than shorti sticks. They are ideal for midfielders and beginners.



A half-inch longer, these have a bigger striking surface than shorti sticks. They are ideal for midfielders and beginners. Maxi: These have more of a j-shaped curve and are primarily used by defensive players because they are powerful and have a large surface area.



These have more of a j-shaped curve and are primarily used by defensive players because they are powerful and have a large surface area. Hook: These have the most curve and the largest surface area, which gives you the most control.

Bow design

Regular: The 20-22 millimeter curve makes this the easiest to control and ideal for beginners.



The 20-22 millimeter curve makes this the easiest to control and ideal for beginners. Control: The 22-23 millimeter curve is closer to the toe and can help advanced players with dragging and flipping.



The 22-23 millimeter curve is closer to the toe and can help advanced players with dragging and flipping. Late: The 24-25 millimeter curve at the end of the stick is good for elite players and helps with lift and drag.

How much you can expect to spend on a field hockey stick

Beginners don’t need to spend as much, so sticks geared toward them are quite affordable and can be found between $15-$50. Midrange models are usually made of carbon and fiberglass and can cost between $50-$150, while elite models for high-level and professional players can cost up to $400.

Field hockey stick FAQ

How long should a field hockey stick be?

A. It completely depends on your height. The taller you are, the longer the stick. Sticks range between 27-37.5 inches, with players five feet and over opting for sticks at least 35 inches long.

Why can’t I find a left-handed field hockey stick?

A. Aside from custom models, they don’t exist because they are illegal in many leagues. Unlike hockey or other sports with sticks, left-handed players have to use a right-handed stick.

How much does a field hockey stick weigh?

A. Light sticks weigh 21 ounces or less and are often used by offensive players while heavier sticks weighing up to 24 ounces are ideal for defensive players. Midfielders tend to opt for average sticks in the middle.

What are the best field hockey sticks to buy?

Top field hockey stick

Grays Flare Field Hockey Stick

What you need to know: This is an excellent stick for balance and feel and has a maxi toe that allows for players to develop their skills.

What you’ll love: This stick is made from carbon, aramid and fiberglass, so it’s built to last under high impact and is ideal for defensive players. Made with a standard head, these field hockey sticks are a great-looking and solid option for beginner to intermediate players.

What you should consider: If you’re an elite player, this probably isn’t the stick for you.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top field hockey stick for the money

Dragonfly Clothing Gecko Field Hockey Stick

What you need to know: A great budget-friendly option that comes available in bright and fun colors, this is an excellent option for younger entry-level players.

What you’ll love: Available in many sizes and patterns, this wood-core stick offers control and a comfortable feel that is ideal for when honing your skills.

What you should consider: For an introductory stick, it comes at a really good price, but it’s not made with the highest quality materials.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Grays GX1000 Composite Field Hockey Stick

What you need to know: This high-quality composite stick is made from carbon, fiberglass and aramid, which makes it both durable and lightweight.

What you’ll love: This stick is ideal for beginners and those playing defense positions. The design offers optimal shock absorption while helping to improve ball control.

What you should consider: It’s a great beginner stick, so if you’re at an intermediate level or above there are probably better options out there for you.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ryan Dempsey writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.