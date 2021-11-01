Best dust-free cat litter

While cats may care more about having unscented and natural litters, dust-free cat litter is particularly useful for the humans that clean up after their furry friends, by preventing the litter from filling the room and the air.

Which dust-free cat litter is best?

It’s no secret that cats are sensitive creatures, especially when it comes to their litter boxes. And when they’re finished using their bathroom, most cats will bury their waste, which can kick up tons of dust if you’re using normal litter formulas. Thus, many companies have now developed their own dust-free cat litter solutions to avoid this mess.

The best of all dust-free cat litter is the PURINA Yesterday’s News Odor Control Dust-Free Cat Litter, which is made up of recycled paper pellets and is completely natural and unscented, providing the ideal litter experience for even the most sensitive cats.

What to know before you buy a dust-free cat litter

The preferences of your cat

Most importantly, the best cat litter will need to fulfill the needs of your cat, since they’ll be the ones using it. If your cat doesn’t like a given litter, they may resort to peeing or pooping elsewhere in the house, which can be detrimental for obvious reasons. If you know that your cat is especially sensitive, you may also want to avoid scented and unnatural litter for that reason.

Slowly transitioning your cat to a new litter

Another important thing to consider is that cats may have a difficult time transitioning to a different litter. You can aid in this process by mixing the new litter into the old little by little, gradually increasing the content of the new litter over time until there’s no more old litter left. This can help ensure your cat doesn’t have any accidents during the in-between transitional time.

Types of dust-free cat litter

While cat litter at large comes in a wide range of types and formulas, dust-free cat litter is not quite as broad, though there are still a wide range of options for those seeking dust-free litter. Most of all, dust-free cat litter can come in clay or other natural materials, with most natural cat litters being the most preferred by cats. Still, you can also find dust-free cat litters with clumping, odor-control, non-tracking or other useful formulas.

What to look for in a quality dust-free cat litter

Dust-free formula

Ultimately, those seeking dust-free cat litter will want to end up with a litter that does what it says — mitigates dust when cats are using their litter boxes. There are different types of dust-free litter that may be worth considering, and especially dusty litter can be both annoying to clean up after and may even present some health risks to cats and their owners.

Minimal tracking

Another feature many cat owners like in their dust-free cat litters is reduced tracking, since many cats may get a bit of their waste on their paws, thus tracking it around the house later. No-tracking or tracking-free cat litter formulas also come in a number of different types, depending on your cat’s needs and preferences.

Odor-control tactics

Odor control is a risky avenue with some cat litters, though if your cat doesn’t mind fragrances, it may be worth getting a formula that will help cover up the smell of your cat’s litter. Still, fragrance isn’t the only way litter formulas control odor, with many clumping formulas claiming to also help conceal odor. Still, many cats prefer natural litters to odor-controlling formulas, which may simply need to be taken out more frequently to help control odor.

How much you can expect to spend on dust free-cat litter

Dust-free cat litter can span a wide range of prices, depending on what volume and type you’re seeking. In general, cheap dust-free cat litter may cost just $0.40-$0.50 per pound, while higher-end litters and other natural products may cost up to $1.50-$2 a pound. Still, others may find bulk options that are even cheaper in the long run.

Dust-free cat litter FAQ

What if my cat doesn’t like the dust-free cat litter I buy for them?

A. Once again, cats are very sensitive creatures and their avoidance of the litter box or litter may be from a wide range of factors. If your cat doesn’t like their litter, it can be good to switch it out for a different kind, though it might also be worth checking for things like if their waste is being cleaned frequently enough, if there’s enough space in the litter box, if there’s enough or too much litter or if the litter box is hard for them to find, among other potential factors.

How much litter do cats like in their litter boxes?

A. While every cat is a little bit different, the majority of cats prefer between 2-3 inches of litter. Still, figuring out exactly what your cat prefers may require a bit of trial and error.

What are the best dust-free cat litters to buy?

Top dust-free cat litter

PURINA Yesterday’s News Lightweight Odor Control Paper Dust-Free Cat Litter

What you need to know: This recycled, paper-based, dust-free cat litter formula is an excellent pick for most cats, featuring a simple, biodegradable formula that many cats love.

What you’ll love: Not only is this cat litter more environmentally friendly, being made from recycled paper and coming in recyclable packaging, it also offers reduced tracking and dust-free use for most cats. Since it doesn’t have an unnatural deodorizing fragrance, most cats have an easy time transitioning to this type of litter.

What you should consider: Some buyers reported that this dust-free cat litter wasn’t as odor-controlling as they had hoped.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top dust-free cat litter for the money

Fresh Step Multi-Cat Scented Clumping Dust-Free Cat Litter with Febreze Deodorizer

What you need to know: If your budget is tight, this cat litter offers a combination of dust-free and deodorizing elements, including a Febreze scent for maintaining odors from litter box liquids and solids.

What you’ll love: On top of featuring a dust-free formula, this cheap cat litter’s Febreze fragrance is great for hiding and subduing strong cat waste aromas, and it also clumps naturally with use. It can also be purchased in extreme or odor-shield formulas, in addition to this multi-cat formula.

What you should consider: A few buyers of this model said their sensitive cats didn’t like this litter, potentially due to the powerful Febreze scent.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Arm and Hammer Multi-Cat Clump and Seal Platinum Dust-Free Cat Litter

What you need to know: This odor-eliminating and dust-free cat litter formula is great for particularly sensitive cats, and it comes in a huge bulk pack so users can stock up.

What you’ll love: This anti-dust, clumping cat litter formula features a self-sealing formula that helps reduce odor after use. In addition, it’s the perfect litter for large, multi-cat homes, especially since it includes such a strong clumping and sealing component that takes just minutes.

What you should consider: While it may not generate much dust or odor, this litter tracks more than some other cat litters.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Peter McGuthrie writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.