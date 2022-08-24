Which corner kitchen sink is best?

If the kitchen is the heart of the house, then the kitchen sink is arguably the beating pulse of that heart. The best corner kitchen sink takes advantage of every inch of space and puts it to good use.

When it is time to shop for a corner kitchen sink, you’ll want one that can be flexibly mounted and accommodate large pots and pans. The Blanco Anthracite Diamond Silgranit Drop-In Or Under Mount is a good choice.

What to know before you buy a corner kitchen sink

Single bowl vs. batwing

A kitchen sink is an important purchase, and a corner sink has some tricky considerations. The first is the type of sink you want.

Single bowl: Because of the location, these sinks might be narrow in the front and wider in the back. They may also be a plain rectangle, depending on the space. Consider this type when you have a 45-degree cabinet face and more counter real estate to play with.

Because of the location, these sinks might be narrow in the front and wider in the back. They may also be a plain rectangle, depending on the space. Consider this type when you have a 45-degree cabinet face and more counter real estate to play with. Batwing: Batwing (or butterfly) sinks are a type of double sink with two separate bowls that connect in the front and are separate in the back. The faucet sits between the separated bowls. Even with separate bowls, the sink area is small. These are best for very small kitchens with limited counter space.

Materials

Because they are not a high-demand item, you may have fewer materials to choose from. Common sink materials include:

Stainless steel: This sink is durable and affordable. It’s not too heavy and can be mounted any way you choose.

This sink is durable and affordable. It’s not too heavy and can be mounted any way you choose. Stone: Some granite and quartz sinks mix natural stone with a polymer resin. This lightens them up and makes them more resistant to bacteria and staining. Solid granite and quartz sinks are also available but may require reinforced cabinets due to their weight.

Some granite and quartz sinks mix natural stone with a polymer resin. This lightens them up and makes them more resistant to bacteria and staining. Solid granite and quartz sinks are also available but may require reinforced cabinets due to their weight. Enamel or porcelain: This type of sink has a metal core coated with enamel or porcelain. They are traditional and easy to clean, but if the metal core is cast-iron they can be heavy.

This type of sink has a metal core coated with enamel or porcelain. They are traditional and easy to clean, but if the metal core is cast-iron they can be heavy. Copper: Copper brings a high-end, luxe feel to any kitchen. It is durable and antibacterial. However, it does require special cleaning to keep it gleaming. Copper is also very expensive.

Copper brings a high-end, luxe feel to any kitchen. It is durable and antibacterial. However, it does require special cleaning to keep it gleaming. Copper is also very expensive. Synthetic granite: Silgranit is a durable, lightweight material that gives a sleek look with less weight. It can handle high temperatures and is remarkably resilient.

Mounting style

There are three mounting styles to choose from.

Top mount: Top mount sinks drop into the countertop and are fastened below. These have a lip that must be caulked to prevent moisture from draining under the sink and into the cabinet below.

Top mount sinks drop into the countertop and are fastened below. These have a lip that must be caulked to prevent moisture from draining under the sink and into the cabinet below. Under-mount: This sink uses the same hole cut for the top mount sink, but it sits either well below the counter or flush with it. Even with a standard sink, this is a tricky installation.

This sink uses the same hole cut for the top mount sink, but it sits either well below the counter or flush with it. Even with a standard sink, this is a tricky installation. Cabinet mount: These sinks are popular in farmhouse-style or country kitchens. The sink sits on a shorter cabinet.

What to look for in a quality corner kitchen sink

Cutout template

A cutout template serves as a guide for precise measurements and no-fuss installation. This is especially important for batwing sinks that can be tricky to orient.

Easy cleaning

The last thing you want is a sink that requires a special cleaning regimen. Unless you choose a specialized material, most corner kitchen sinks should clean up easily with standard products.

Accessories

Some corner sinks come with accessories to make food prep and cleanup a breeze. They might include things such as:

Stainless steel rinse grids

Strainer baskets

Cutting boards

Dish draining boards

How much you can expect to spend on a corner kitchen sink

The price of a corner kitchen sink depends on the size, the type of sink, and the material you choose. Expect to spend $270-$600.

Corner kitchen sink FAQ

Is the installation of a corner sink harder than a traditional sink?

A. It can be trickier to properly orient and mount a corner sink. This starts with the challenge of cutting a hole in the counter that is not rectangular. If this cut is off, everything else will be even more difficult.

Do corner sinks require specialized drains and faucets?

A. No. The sink may be unique, but the faucet and drain can be standard. Even batwing sinks can accommodate a regular, full-size faucet setup.

What’s the best corner kitchen sink to buy?

Top corner kitchen sink

Blanco Anthracite Diamond Silgranit Drop-In Or Under Mount

What you need to know: This sink is sleek, durable and versatile.

What you’ll love: This sink can be mounted as a drop-in or under mount. It resists dents, chips and scratches and can handle temperatures up to 536 degrees. It comes in nine colors and three sizes and is protected by a limited lifetime warranty.

What you should consider: Some people report a white film that develops over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Top corner kitchen sink for the money

Houzer Legend Series Top Mount Stainless Steel Corner Bowl Kitchen Sink

What you need to know: This economical sink is easy to install and very durable.

What you’ll love: With satin-finished 20-gauge stainless steel, this sink is as durable as it is affordable. It has StoneGuard undercoating and comes with a lifetime limited warranty. Clips for mounting and a basket strainer are also included.

What you should consider: This does not include a cutout template.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Worth checking out

Ruvati Undermount Corner Kitchen Sink

What you need to know: This sleek corner kitchen sink is perfect for contemporary or industrial kitchen designs.

What you’ll love: The batwing style is perfect for 90-degree cabinets. It is made of 18/10 premium stainless steel. The satin finish is easy to clean and durable. Sound padding minimizes the noise of the drain. It comes with stainless steel rinse grids to protect the finish of the sink.

What you should consider: Even with two bowls, some people found this sink far too small for their needs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

