Best cheap lamp shades

Which cheap lampshade is best?

The best and brightest of lamps are rarely complete without a good lampshade. Some lampshades can easily cost over $100, but it isn’t necessary to spend that much to still receive a good-quality and effective product that diffuses the light bulb’s glare and better directs the light.

The best cheap lampshade is the Wellmet 13 inch x 13 inch x 10 inch Drum Lampshade. This lampshade comes in five color options and uses a spider fitter for easy installation and maximum enjoyment.

What to know before you buy a cheap lampshade

Shape

Cheap lampshades come in many forms, though there are several that are most commonly made: drum, empire, bell and square.

Square: Square, also known as rectangular, lampshades are almost the same as those that are drum-shaped, only their sides are flat instead of rounded. If a drum shape isn't modern enough for you, then upgrade to a square option.

Bell: Bell-shaped lampshades are essentially the same as an empire-shaped, only their sides are curved instead of straight. Many have specially designed bottom edges as well.

Size

It can be difficult to know exactly what size lampshade you need to purchase to aesthetically match the size of your lamp base, so follow the following steps to discover what you really need:

Find the widest section of the lamp, which is usually, but not always the base, and measure it.

Double that number to estimate the appropriate width for your new lampshade.

Measure the height of your lamp from bottom to top.

Two-thirds that number is an appropriate height for your new lampshade.

What to look for in a quality cheap lampshade

Material

Cheap lampshades can be made from many materials though the price does restrict the choices. Cheap lampshades are typically made of cotton or linen fabrics, which are best for light diffusal, or paper, which is better for customization or style.

Lining

The lining of a cheap lampshade affects how the light is diffused as well as how it looks. Thinner and even unlined lampshades are best for situations where you desire more light, while thicker linings are better for aesthetic-focused lamps.

How much you can expect to spend on a cheap lampshade

Most average lampshades cost between $50-$100, which can make finding a good, cheap lampshade a difficult task. Many lampshades that cost less than $40 are of inferior quality and don’t last long, so when shopping for an inexpensive version — one that’s absolutely no more than $40 — make sure you closely examine the product description and consumer reviews.

Cheap lampshade FAQ

Can I customize a cheap lampshade after I purchase it?

A. Yes, you can. You can customize a lampshade in as many ways as you can creatively think of, from drawing and stitching to even bedazzling. The most common customization method is painting, however, done with either a brush for details or spray-painted for a simple color swap. The easiest cheap lampshades to customize after purchase are paper lampshades instead of cheap fabric lampshades.

Does the fitter really matter when purchasing a cheap lampshade?

A. Unfortunately yes, it does matter which method of fitter your prospective lampshade uses, as using an incompatible cheap lampshade and fitter method can be a safety hazard, especially for high-heat-generating incandescent light bulbs. The most common fitter type is a spider, which uses three metal prongs that meet in the center and attach to an object called a lamp harp. If your lamp doesn’t have a lamp harp or has a differently sized harp for your new cheap lampshade, you can purchase a new lamp harp for not too much money. Other common fitter types are clip-ons, which clip to the bulb, or UNOs, which rest on the socket.

What’s the best cheap lampshade to buy?

Top cheap lampshade

Wellmet 13 inch x 13 inch x 10 inch Drum Lampshade

What you need to know: This lampshade has a classic and simple, though elegant, design.

What you’ll love: It comes in five color and fabric combinations for easy matching to your aesthetics and uses a spider fitter for common lamp compatibility. The fabric is thick enough to be sturdy without blocking too much light.

What you should consider: This cheap lampshade doesn’t come already built, which means you’ll need to carefully construct it by hand once it has arrived.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cheap lampshade for the money

ALUCSET Medium Barrel Fabric Lampshade

What you need to know: This cheap lampshade is available for less than $20 and the barrel style matches with almost any lamp base.

What you’ll love: It is available in eight color options and is made completely by hand from a natural linen fabric. It features a full one-year warranty, which covers any defects or manufacturing issues. This model fits on many lamp types, including table and floor.

What you should consider: Several consumers reported that it arrived with small tears or dents or creases, all of which are covered by the warranty.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Urbanest Softback Bell Lampshade

What you need to know: This beautiful bell-style cheap lampshade is a wonderful selection for many smaller lamp bases.

What you’ll love: It is available in 13 color options, including muted or bright colors, and is also available in single- or double-packs. The spider-style fitter ensures the widest compatibility with lamp types.

What you should consider: This cheap lampshade only measures 9 inches by 9 inches by 7 inches, making it usable only for smaller lamp bases.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

