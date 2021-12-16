Cat blankets are a fantastic way to enrich your cat’s environment and help them feel safe and secure. A properly sized cat blanket can also go a long way toward protecting your furniture from pet hair and damage caused by sharp claws.

Which cat blankets are best?

Whether your cat loves curling up on top of them or snuggling in underneath, there are plenty of cat blankets out there to help keep felines cozy while they nap. Not only do cat blankets keep your kitty comfy, but they can also help protect your furniture from shedding or accidental scratches.

When choosing the best cat blanket for your feline, be sure to keep factors such as size, texture and cleaning ease in mind. The Happycare Textiles Ultra Soft Cat and Dog Blanket ticks just about all the boxes.

What to know before you buy a cat blanket

Size

Cat blankets are available in a wide variety of sizes, ranging from extra small models that are fit for a single cat to extra large blankets that measure 60 inches long and 48 inches wide (or more). If you simply want a cat blanket for your feline to snuggle up with in their cat bed, an extra-small or small model should do the trick. However, if you have multiple cats or need a cat blanket to protect your sofa from shedding or scratches, you’ll likely need a medium to extra-large model.

Texture

Every cat owner knows that felines can be fussy creatures, particularly when it comes to their bedding. Choosing a cat blanket with a soft texture, such as plush microfiber, can help reduce the chances of rejection.

Cleaning ease

Just like any furry family member, cats can be prone to shedding. Another factor to keep in mind is that accidents can and do happen, especially when it comes to cats who are older or dealing with illness. Excessive shedding, hairballs, vomit and incontinence can all necessitate regular cleaning, so it’s a good idea to opt for a cat blanket that’s easy to care for. For the most hassle-free experience, look for a model that’s both washing machine and dryer safe.

What to look for in a quality cat blanket

Water-resistance

Some cat blankets have a water-resistant backing or inner layer. While this generally isn’t necessary for the average cat, it can be helpful if your feline is ill, elderly or suffers from incontinence.

Color and design

Cat blankets are available in a stunning array of colors and designs. While some are neutral to better blend in with furniture, others may have cute patterns printed on the surface. Others are reversible, so you can switch up the color to suit your particular needs. When purchasing a cat blanket to cover a couch, ottoman or other furniture, consider choosing something in a neutral shade that matches your existing color scheme or decor.

Cooling or heating functions

A few cat blankets feature heating or cooling functions. Heated blankets typically need to be plugged into a power source and can provide extra warmth in cold weather. Keep in mind, however, that electrical components can be hazardous for kitties who vomit regularly or suffer from incontinence. Cooling cat blankets, on the other hand, usually incorporate a cooling gel layer to help felines beat the heat during the summer months.

Sets

Some cat blankets come in sets of two or three. These usually tend to be smaller models and can be ideal if you have multiple cats who’d rather not share. Sets can also be convenient if you need to wash your cat blankets frequently, as you’ll always have a fresh one on hand.

How much you can expect to spend on a cat blanket

The cost of cat blankets ranges from as little as $12 for a pack of three smaller models to $30 for larger models made from plush, easy-care fabrics. Cat blankets with heating or cooling functions tend to cost a bit more, with prices generally falling somewhere between $20-$40, depending on the size and overall quality.

Cat blanket FAQ

What should I do if my cat refuses to use a cat blanket?

A. Many cats stubbornly refuse to use specially purchased beds and blankets, so don’t be alarmed if your feline doesn’t take to their new blanket right away. Placing their blanket in their preferred lounging area is a good place to start. A light sprinkling of catnip can also help spark some interest. If your cat tends to gravitate toward your favorite spot on the couch or your bed, wearing the cat blanket for a few minutes to get your scent on it before offering it to your feline can be helpful as well.

What’s the best material for a cat blanket?

A. Ultimately, any material that’s soft and easy to care for is a good match. Most cat blankets are made of polyester, either in the form of fleece, flannel or plush microfiber. Not only are these materials gloriously soft and cozy, but they also tend to be easy to care for and generally hold up well to regular washing.

What are the best cat blankets to buy?

Top cat blanket

Happycare Textiles Ultra Soft Cat and Dog Blanket

What you need to know: This plush flannel and sherpa reversible blanket is popular among both cats and pet parents alike, with many pet owners stating that they purchased an extra one just for themselves.

What you’ll love: It has a reversible design with smooth, soft flannel on one side and fluffy sherpa on the other. Its generous size is ideal for sharing or covering furniture. The paw print pattern is a cute touch. Machine washable materials make for hassle-free cleaning.

What you should consider: This cat blanket is quite large and only comes in one size.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy and Amazon

Top cat blanket for the money

PetAmi Fluffy Waterproof Cat and Dog Blanket

What you need to know: This attractively priced cat blanket has a soft and cozy sherpa exterior and a waterproof membrane in the center to help prevent messes.

What you’ll love: The sherpa material is luxuriously soft and cozy. It features a waterproof membrane in the center, making it an ideal choice for ailing or older cats who suffer with incontinence. It’s also machine washable and is available in a variety of sizes and colors.

What you should consider: A handful of reviewers complained that the waterproof center affected the spin cycle when washing, leaving it wetter than expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy and Amazon

Worth checking out

Best Friends by Sheri Throw Shag Dog and Cat Blanket

What you need to know: If your feline loves snuggling down deep into their blankets, this fluffy shag throw is sure to be a hit.

What you’ll love: It boasts a thick and fluffy shag construction that delivers a sense of comfort and security. Cleaning is a breeze, thanks to its washing machine-safe construction. It also comes in multiple sizes and colors.

What you should consider: A few reviewers complained that the beige models more closely resembled pink. They’re also somewhat expensive.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy and Amazon

