Best cargo jean

With multiple styles and tons of utility, cargo jeans and cargo jean shorts are great choices for any season.

Which cargo jean is best?

Cargo jeans come in many styles, sizes and colors. While cargo jeans are very similar to traditional cargo pants, they do have a few differences, such as their tendency to have even more additional pockets. If you’re someone who likes to work with your hands or spend a lot of time outside, you may want to look into getting a pair of cargo jeans that are rugged and durable enough for any condition. The best work-style cargo jeans for men are the Wrangler Riggs Workwear Men’s Ranger Pant.

What to know before you buy cargo jeans

Material

Cargo pants are usually made from several different synthetic fibers and fabrics. One of the most common materials in traditional cargo pants is cotton. Cotton is a great insulator, which makes these pants warm enough for cooler temperatures and the winter season. It’s also quick-drying.

Many cargo jeans are also made with a combination of cotton and other materials like denim, spandex and polyester. Spandex is known for its flexibility and gives cargo jeans more elasticity than regular jeans. Polyester, meanwhile, is highly durable and lightweight.

The texture of cargo jeans, cargo pants, cargo shorts and similar attire may feel a bit rough to the touch. Fortunately, there are many options available for those who want something softer without losing the practicality or reliability of cargo jeans.

Pockets

One of the key features of cargo jeans, shorts and pants is the pockets. These pockets are often deep and secure enough to hold any valuables or other items. Some pockets have special accordion folds, which are built for maximum storage. These pockets are usually secured with a button, Velcro, clasp or magnet.

Since cargo jeans are designed for function and fashion, any pair you find should have plenty of pockets. Unlike with regular jeans, cargo jeans usually have pockets that go about halfway down the pant legs. It’s also common to find six or more deep pockets in a single pair of cargo jeans.

Size

Whether you’re looking for a pair of cargo denim jeans, cargo skinny jeans or cargo jean shorts, size matters. As with other types of pants, such as hiking pants or traditional jeans, cargo jeans follow a similar sizing convention. Typically, they will have two numbers denoting their size. The first number refers to the width at the waist, while the second number refers to the length of the legs. Examples of these measurements include 32×30, 30×28 and more.

Some cargo jeans don’t use numbers to reflect their size, though. Instead, they follow the standard sizing of XS (extra-small) up to XL (extra-large). These sizes are typically used in jogger style pants or cargo jean shorts.

To find your waist size, use a soft measuring tape and measure around your waist. For the leg length, or inseam, use the measuring tape to measure from the groin down to the ankle.

Sizes may differ across different brands, so keep that in mind when looking for a pair of cargo jeans or cargo jean shorts. Additionally, if you opt for either baggy cargo jeans or cargo skinny jeans, make sure they fit true-to-size. Otherwise, you may experience chafing.

What to look for in a quality cargo jean

Color

Cargo jeans and pants are usually brown, tan, black or dark green. They may also come in certain camouflage patterns to reflect their military origins. Nowadays, there are other colors as well, including brighter options. Most cargo skinny jeans, cargo jean shorts and similar pants come in the original colors, though.

Style

Like other pants, cargo jeans come in many styles. Along with the material, the style may influence the size and color of the jeans. For example, baggy cargo jeans have a standard fit around the waist but flare outward around the legs and ankles. Cargo skinny jeans, meanwhile, are more fashionable with a snug fit around the legs and hips.

Like cargo jeans, cargo jean shorts may have narrow leg openings for a more fitted look, or they may be baggy. The main difference is that they end around the wearer’s knees. This makes them ideal for summer when it’s too hot to wear full cargo jeans.

Accessories

When it comes to accessorizing cargo jeans, here are the most common options:

Combat boots: These complement cargo denim jeans and traditional cargo pants by adding a more rugged feel to the style.

These complement cargo denim jeans and traditional cargo pants by adding a more rugged feel to the style. Leather bags: For style points, pair your cargo jeans with a brown leather bag or purse.

For style points, pair your cargo jeans with a brown leather bag or purse. Clip-on chains: These are another great accessory that allow the wearer to clip their wallet to their pants. They’re also great as a standalone fashion choice.

These are another great accessory that allow the wearer to clip their wallet to their pants. They’re also great as a standalone fashion choice. Belt: Since cargo jeans have large belt loops, a stylish belt that matches the look and design of the jeans can really tie the whole look together. Leather belts are one of the best options since they are sturdy, long-lasting and tend to match in terms of color.

How much you can expect to spend on cargo jeans

Cargo jeans cost $20-$40 on average.

Cargo jean FAQ

Are cargo denim jeans more durable than other jeans?

A. In general, cargo denim jeans are quite durable. However, if you want something extra durable, choose a pair of cargo pants made from canvas. Also, look for double-stitching and reinforced knees. These features can help make the cargo jeans more durable and comfortable for outdoor work and frequent kneeling.

What are cargo jeans good for?

A. Cargo jeans, pants and shorts are primarily meant for utility. Along with having multiple deep pockets, these pants are durable enough for prolonged outdoor wear. Some cargo pants are also water resistant.

What’s the best cargo jean to buy?

Top cargo jean

Wrangler Riggs Workwear Men’s Ranger Pant

What you need to know: Made for those who love to work outdoors, these cargo jeans are resistant to normal wear and tear, snags and tears.

What you’ll love: Available in a few colors, such as dark and slate, these pants are highly durable and surprisingly comfortable. They have a relaxed fit for those who need to move around a lot while wearing them. Plus, they have a reinforced gusset and knees to prevent holes. These pants have plenty of storage options for valuables and tools.

What you should consider: They are made of cotton rather than denim.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cargo jean for the money

Juniors’ SO High-Rise Cargo Jogger Mom Jeans

What you need to know: These high-rise cargo jeans offer multiple utility pockets and have a relaxed fit that makes them perfect for lounging around or working outside in the garden.

What you’ll love: Made from denim, cotton and spandex, these cargo jeans are practical and fashionable. They’re long-lasting and comfortable enough for all-day wear.

What you should consider: The material is on the thicker side.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

Worth checking out

Wrangler Authetics Men’s Classic Relaxed Fit Cargo Short

What you need to know: Made in the traditional style, these cargo shorts are great for warm weather.

What you’ll love: These cargo shorts are available in denim, cotton, twill and ripstop. They have a relaxed fit and multiple side flap pockets, slash pockets and back patch pockets for carrying valuables.

What you should consider: They run a little long in the legs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Angela Watson writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.