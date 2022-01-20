Best black tennis skirt

Tennis skirts can easily transition from running on the courts to running errands while still looking chic.

Which black tennis skirts are best?

Whether you play tennis, golf or just like the look of athleisure wear, you can never go wrong with a black tennis skirt. They can go from the court to brunch, or anywhere in between, without missing a beat. Casual, cute and classy, a black tennis skirt is a classic staple piece for any wardrobe.

If you’re looking for the perfect black tennis skirt that is both fashionable and functional, the Santiny Pleated Tennis Skirt, with its hidden phone pocket and back zipper pocket for keys or cards, is a standout.

What to know before you buy a black tennis skirt

Pockets

Most tennis skirts come with pockets. While most activewear has small pockets for phones, keys or an identification card, tennis skirts usually need extra storage for holding tennis balls.

These skirts usually have a zippered pocket at the back of the waistband to keep important items secure. Often, they will also have hidden pockets in the leg of the shorts for storing extra tennis balls. Just like leggings with side pockets, it’s not uncommon for the shorts underneath to have a similar storage area for a phone.

Fabric

The material can vary on tennis skirts, but you can expect the fabric to feel the same as regular activewear. Most will be a polyester and spandex blend, making the skirt stretchy and comfortable.

Sometimes they will have strategically placed mesh cutouts to allow for airflow. It’s also common for the fabric to be treated for sweat-wicking to keep you dry as you play. This can also help alleviate unpleasant odors that the fabric might otherwise retain.

Length

Tennis skirts are designed to be short. On average, a medium-sized skirt will run about 14 to 15 inches long with a 3-inch inseam.

Always check the measurements to make sure that both the skirt and liner underneath are a comfortable fit for you. There are a variety of options available based on height, weight and personal preference. Although it’s rare that a tennis skirt will shrink, always follow the care instructions to keep the exact length and shape intact.

What to look for in a black tennis skirt

Design

The most popular design is a classic choice: the pleated tennis skirt. Beyond being fashionable, the pleats help keep you cool as you run across the court. For this reason, the tennis skirt has gained a lot of popularity for running and jogging. The pleats add airflow and help eliminate chafing.

Tennis skirts are also available without pleats. Some are more of a flat fit, while others are still flouncy and flowy. The one thing they all have in common is some type of lining underneath.

Liner

Many tennis skirts have built-in shorts underneath. These usually resemble bike shorts and are a bit shorter than the skirt. Oftentimes, the shorts have their own pockets, allowing for extra space to store miscellaneous items as well as tennis balls.

Some skirts have more of an underwear-type lining called a bloomer. This resembles a conservative swimsuit bottom. Although this option might keep you cooler, it won’t have as much storage space as shorts.

Waistband

High-waisted workout wear has been trending over the last few years, and it’s a flattering design that is here to stay. While a lot of tennis skirts have converted to this look, it’s not uncommon to find a mid-rise waistband.

Some tennis skirts will include a drawstring to give the waist a tighter fit, which can be helpful when running is involved. Some of these skirts also have wider or deeper waistband pockets for tennis ball storage.

How much you can expect to spend on a black tennis skirt

The price can vary depending on the brand or material, but on average, you can expect to spend between $12-$30.

Black tennis skirt FAQ

Are black tennis skirts machine-washable?

A. Most tennis skirts are made from spandex and polyester, which are fabrics that do well in the washing machine. Tennis skirts with pleats, zippers or mesh details are going to be more delicate, so it’s important to follow the instructions on the label. If you’re unsure, hand-wash your skirts, and hang them up to dry to keep them in pristine condition.

Can I wear a black tennis skirt to the gym?

A. It has become increasingly acceptable to wear these skirts both on and off the court. Always check the dress code of your fitness facility to make sure that wearing a skirt is acceptable for general exercising. Tennis skirts work well for cardio and a lot of group classes, but leggings or biker shorts will be more comfortable for cycling or yoga.

What’s the best black tennis skirt to buy?

Top black tennis skirt

Santiny Pleated Tennis Skirt

What you need to know: It has four pockets and shorts with mesh detailing to keep you cool.

What you’ll love: Not only does it have a zippered pocket to keep things secure, but it also has pockets for a phone and tennis balls. It has a wide, high waistband, and the skirt is composed of quick-drying fabric.

What you should consider: The skirt wrinkles easily, so it’s best to hang it in a closet instead of storing it in a dresser drawer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top black tennis skirt for the money

Goldstitch Tennis Skirt

What you need to know: This polyester skirt is stretchy, soft and high-waisted with an invisible side zipper.

What you’ll love: This skirt wicks away sweat and dries quickly. The weight of the material keeps it from flipping up easily, so it works well for casual wear.

What you should consider: Consider sizing up because this skirt runs on the small side.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Werena Pleated Tennis Skirt

What you need to know: It has three pockets and a wide elastic waist for maximum comfort.

What you’ll love: You can feel confident that this double-layered skirt won’t show sweat. It’s soft and breathable, and it provides an ample amount of coverage.

What you should consider: The fit on the shorts is a little bit loose.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

