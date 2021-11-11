Most 4K TVs use vertical alignment (VA) panels that offer high contrast and deep blacks but tend to lag in terms of viewing angles. If wide viewing angles are important, keep an eye out for TVs with IPS or OLED panels, which don’t wash out nearly as much (or at all) compared to VA panels.

What are the best Black Friday TV deals?

As the holidays approach, there are sure to be more electronics on sale than at any other time of the year. However, in past years, some heavily discounted Black Friday items like TVs have been of lower quality. Unscrupulous manufacturers have previously offered 4K TVs that appear similar to their most popular models but without some advanced features. To quell those fears, this list includes trustworthy models that are either already offered at a holiday discount or are the most likely to see price cuts as Black Friday approaches.

How to find the best Black Friday TV deals

Look at older models

In-depth research has uncovered the fact that a number of well-respected manufacturers are offering Ultra HD TVs from the previous generation or models that are roughly 1-2 years old. While two years might seem like an eternity in terms of electronics advancements, the truth is that many great lineups of UHD TVs have seen only moderate incremental upgrades for a couple of cycles now. In real-world terms, that means most consumers won’t notice a huge difference — or in some cases, any difference at all — between a 2020 model and a 2021 release. At the end of the day, manufacturers are offering deep discounts on these slightly older models in order to get them off the shelves. It’s highly likely that one of this year’s Black Friday TV deals will suit your budget and your needs.

Sign up for newsletters

Sometimes, stores and other websites have email lists you can sign up for to make sure you know what the Black Friday deals are well in advance. To stay on top of limited-time deals, consider signing up for the BestReviews newsletter, where you’ll find the latest holiday sales on high-quality electronics at several stores.

Best TVs likely to go on sale for Black Friday 2021

LG C1 OLED

For the most part, experts agree that this is one of the best TVs on the market overall. It offers premium HDR compatibility using the Dolby Vision standard and its variable refresh rate technology makes for smooth gaming as long as you have a capable gaming PC or one of the latest consoles. Granted, even with the holiday discount it’s still likely to be pretty pricey, but if you’ve had your eye on the latest and greatest OLED technology for a while, now’s a great time to buy a TV.

Sold by Amazon

LG CX OLED

There are surprisingly few differences between this 2020 model and its 2021 refresh, as this older version has similar support for the HDMI 2.1 standard, including all the associated features like auto low latency mode and a 120Hz refresh rate at a 4K resolution. Like all OLED TVs, its self-illuminating pixels make for an essentially infinite contrast ratio and consistently deep blacks. While it’s not quite as bright as many LCD TVs, pretty much any type of content will look fantastic on the LG CX.

Sold by Amazon

Sony A80J OLED

There’s a lot to like about Sony’s latest OLED release. It offers all the pros of per-pixel illumination shared by all OLED models, but where it really shines is in its peak brightness, which is where many other OLEDs fall somewhat flat. If you’re willing to make an investment, this may be the most capable TV on the market for displaying HDR content.

Sold by Amazon

TCL S535

A few years ago, TCL was known more for its low prices and user-friendly Roku operating system than it was for the actual image quality of its TVs. With the release of HDR-enabled models with local dimming and wide color gamut coverage thanks to QLED filtration, that stigma is no more. It’s not the most high-end choice, but there are few TVs out there as cost-effective as the S535.

Sold by Amazon

Hisense A6G

Hisense is another manufacturer that’s recently undergone a huge upgrade in terms of general reputation. A short time ago they were known for ultracheap TVs and computer monitors with middling to subpar quality control, but that’s very much not the case any longer. The 75-inch version of the A6G lineup in particular is one of the best-priced models in its size class, but all of the sizes offer good performance at bargain prices.

Sold by Amazon

Hisense U6G

If you want to make the jump from an entry-level to a midrange 4K TV, it’s hard to go wrong with the U6G. Its combination of a 600-nit peak brightness, 60 local dimming zones and quantum dot filtration plus Dolby Vision support make it one of the best moderately priced HDR TVs on the market. There’s even a special Filmmaker Mode that disables artificial post processing in an attempt to accurately reflect the director’s intent with each scene.

Sold by Amazon

Insignia F501NA22 Fire TV

The newest line of Insignia Fire TVs is proof that you don’t need to spend a fortune on a great 4K TV. Its QLED technology delivers an impressive color gamut and the Fire TV operating system is easier to use than ever before. It provides access to a huge range of content. It even comes with an Alexa-compatible voice remote for in-depth and highly convenient control.

Sold by Amazon

Samsung Neo QN85A

If you find Samsung’s naming conventions for its latest TVs to be confusing, you’re not alone, but rest assured that the QN85A is one of their best-performing models. While a lot of their TVs suffer from subpar viewing angles, this one is engineered specifically to be viewed by groups, which makes it one of the best on the market for watching sports with friends or family. Beyond that, it’s also great for gaming, even if you’re using it in a relatively bright room.

Sold by Amazon

Vizio M75Q6-J03

Right off the bat, even a small discount makes this one of the most cost-effective large-format TVs on the market. When you consider how bright it gets and how wide of a color space it can display, it turns into a clear leader in terms of price-to-performance ratio. It offers support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ high dynamic range content and has convenient features like Apple Airplay and Google Chromecast built in.

Sold by Amazon

Sony X85J

Sometimes, bigger is better. If you’re looking for a truly massive Ultra HD TV and you have space on the wall for it, you’d be hard-pressed to do better than this one. Its 120Hz refresh rate and impressive peak brightness make it suitable for nearly any room and type of content, whether you’re watching ultrasmooth sports with powerful frame interpolation or taking advantage of its HDMI 2.1 connectivity to enjoy your high-end gaming console.

Sold by Amazon

Samsung Q80A

It’s a couple of steps above Samsung’s entry-level QLED TVs, but it’s priced significantly less than the company’s high-end offerings. It delivers a level of performance that pretty much any consumer will be happy with. With a relatively steep holiday discount, it’s one of the best options for gamers or cinema lovers and offers highly accurate colors in addition to a powerful Tizen operating system with convenient controls and a snappy response to commands.

Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Chris Thomas writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.