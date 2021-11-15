Best Black Friday gun safe deals

The safest way to store a firearm is locked and unloaded, with the ammunition kept in a separate location. In some states, it is a criminal offense to store a loaded gun.

Which Black Friday gun safe deals are best?

Even if you do not have young children in your home, it is important to secure any firearms you own. The best way to do that is by using a gun safe because a gun safe keeps unwanted individuals from having easy access to your firearms.

Unfortunately, a gun safe can be expensive. This can make some individuals put off getting one or settle for an inferior model. However, if you plan your purchase and shop wisely, this Black Friday, you may be able to get exactly what you need.

Do I need a gun safe?

If you are wondering if you need a gun safe, if you have guns, the answer is yes. Even if you aren’t sold on the idea of owning a gun safe, many states have regulations that require guns to be locked up to prevent children from having access to them. Furthermore, several states mandate having locking devices on firearms regardless of children being present.

A gun safe also helps protect your firearms from burglary and damage that would result from a fire. This makes a gun safe a great place to store valuable documents as well as other cherished possessions you might have.

How to get the best deals on Black Friday

It doesn’t matter if you want to purchase an HD TV or a gun safe; there are a few basic shopping strategies to employ that will help you get the best deal on Black Friday.

Know what you want

Black Friday is not the day you should begin your shopping. Long before Black Friday arrives, peruse your options, determine which features are best for you and select a model that checks all the boxes.

Have a backup in mind

In the event the model that you have your heart set on doesn’t go on sale, it is important to have backup choices. Using the same careful process you used to pick your favorite gun safe, choose a few high-quality backup safes.

Recognize a real deal

Since the price of each gun safe can vary by hundreds of dollars, do some comparison shopping to find out what the average price of your favorite model is. After you learn what the typical price is, then you know how excited you should get when you see a sale — is it just a few pennies off the regular price, or are the savings substantial?

Take advantage of online tools

Even the most vigilant shopper can inadvertently let a deal slip by. To keep this from happening, take advantage of the free online tools that are available. One option is to subscribe to the BestReviews newsletter. This free service suggests quality models and points out exceptional deals on a wide variety of items to help ensure you get the best bang for your buck. Another handy online tool is Amazon’s 30-Day Price Tracker. This shopper’s helper shows the high and low price of any item over the past 30 days, so you know immediately if you are getting a good deal.

Gun safes to watch for on Black Friday

While it is too early to predict which gun safes will go on sale this Black Friday, these models are ones you should keep an eye on because of their high quality.

Fortress 14 Gun Fire Safe with Electronic Lock

This option is a large, high-end, steel gun safe with an electronic lock and notched bolts for increased pry resistance. It has several shelves that make it suitable for holding a variety of important items or documents you’d like protected.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Honeywell Executive Gun Safe

The Honeywell Executive gun safe features 3.85 cubic feet of space with a programmable digital lock to secure important papers and items. It can hold up to eight guns, has a carpeted interior, recessed hinges and predrilled holes for easy mounting.

Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Fort Knox Personal Handgun Safe

This is a 13.5-inch safe that features a mechanical lock with over one thousand different combinations. It has a carpeted liner and four predrilled holes for mounting. It is made in the USA and features a lifetime warranty.

Sold by Amazon

VAULTEK VT20i Biometric Smart Safe

The compact design of this pistol safe allows it to be stashed nearly anywhere, even in your vehicle. It is large enough to hold a handgun, magazines, passport and cash. The biometric scanner is capable of storing up to 20 unique fingerprints.

Sold by Amazon

American Furniture Classics 5-Gun Locking Metal Security Cabinet

Using this gun safe allows you to keep your small arms and ammunition separate from any long guns you may own. This model is approved by the California DOJ and arrives fully assembled.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Hornady RAPiD Safe Shotgun Wall Lock

If you’d like to keep your firearm in full view yet secure, this wall lock is a solid option. The unit is manufactured using 14-gauge steel and has an RFID lock that offers touch-free access using a wristband, keyfob or sticker.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

SentrySafe QAP1BLX Biometric Gun Safe

This small, handgun safe has a pry-resistant, instant-open door that features single-handed access. It also has an interior light for visibility in any condition and requires four AA batteries to operate.

Sold by Amazon

RPNB Mounted Gun Safe

The quick-access biometric fingerprint scanner on this safe can recognize high-resolution images in less than a second. The slim, desk-mount design of this model makes it easy to discreetly place the unit in a wide variety of locations. The safe can be mounted from the top, right side or left side, depending on user preference.

Sold by Amazon

SafeArms Biometric Gun Safe

These gun safes feature a rugged construction coupled with a discreet design. They are easy to set up and can be accessed in less than a second. The unit has a foam lining that can be removed if you require additional storage space.

Sold by Amazon

SentrySafe PP1K Portable Gun Safe

If you require a portable gun safe, this model is a solid option. It features a pry-resistant door that is secured via a key. The safe has a built-in handle for transport and a tether cable for added security.

Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.