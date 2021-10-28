Best Babolat tennis racket

To make sure your racket lasts and continues to offer peak performance, limit wear and tear. Dropping it on the ground and hitting other surfaces can weaken the frame and ultimately affect performance.

Which Babolat tennis racket is best?

Whether you’re an avid tennis player or just learning the sport, you need a quality racket. Tennis doesn’t require much equipment, but a racket can be costly, so you want to find one that lets you compete without breaking the bank.

Babolat is a trusted brand that utilizes the latest in technology to make rackets suited for pros and amateurs alike. Finding the best racket for you will depend on your skill level and how often you play, but the best is the Babolat 2021 Pure Drive Tennis Racket.

What to know before you buy a Babolat tennis racket

Skill level

Don’t assume that a higher-quality racket automatically makes you a better player. The opposite can be true — a racket designed for an advanced player can actually put a beginner at a disadvantage. Select a racket based on your skill level.

Beginner: When just learning the sport, opt for a racket with a larger head (typically over 105 square inches), a lighter weight (310 grams or less), and a length between 25 and 27 inches to create a larger margin for error.

Once you're experienced, a racket with a smaller head (under 100 square inches) that is a little heavier (over 320 grams) and is 28 to 29 inches long can allow for better control and help you create more power.

Types of Babolat rackets

Pure Aero: Versions are available for all ability levels. This style is designed with an emphasis on pace and spin.

Made for those with a power game, this style attempts to strike a balance between speed, power and precision.

With excellent stability, this type of racket is designed to create the most control.

With excellent stability, this type of racket is designed to create the most control. Boost: The most budget-friendly models, these are quality rackets for those who are just learning the sport or don’t play as often.

What to look for in a Babolat tennis racket

The grip

Tennis-racket grips are often made from leather, rubber or synthetic material. Babalot has developed memo-grip technology, which provides a visual reference to help kids and beginners remember the proper hand placement.

The strings

Tennis-racket strings are typically made from nylon and can vary in firmness depending on the quality of the model. Some rackets include polyester, and the best of the best are made from natural gut, a form of animal intestine.

Babolat’s patented Woofer technology has changed the way the strings interact with the frame, and let all the strings work together, creating more powerful and precise ball strikes.

How much you can expect to spend on a Babolat tennis racket

Babolat tennis rackets are of high quality, so they tend to be a little more expensive. Kids’ rackets can be found for $30, but adult rackets start at around $50, with the best rackets costing $100-$300.

Babolat tennis racket FAQ

What type of tennis racket is good for tennis elbow?

A. If you suffer from tennis elbow, opt for a heavy racket with a light head, and avoid using a light racket with a heavy head.

Does a larger racket offer more power?

A. If you’re looking to increase your power, try a heavier racket, so you can hit the ball with more force. However, if you’re a new or inexperienced player, you don’t want to sacrifice power for accuracy, so you need the racket’s weight to be comfortable.

What’s the best Babolat tennis racket to buy?

Top Babolat tennis racket

Babolat 2021 Pure Drive Tennis Racket

What you need to know: This racket has been impressively popular since its 1994 debut due to its extreme power level and easy playability.

What you’ll love: Tennis players rave about this racket’s all-around easy use, spin-friendly ability and massive power. It’s made from SWX Pure Feel material that helps reduce vibrations.

What you should consider: Some sellers ship the racket unstrung, so review how it will be delivered before purchasing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Babolat tennis racket for the money

Babolat Boost A Tennis Racket

What you need to know: This budget-friendly full-graphite racket is ideal for beginner and junior players getting ready to move up to their first full-sized adult frame.

What you’ll love: Junior tennis players will love that this racket comes pre-strung with Babolat’s proprietary Spiraltek 16 at the ideal 53 pounds of tension. The graphite construction gives a junior player stability and a solid feel, while Babolat’s Woofer system assists the string movement for ultimate performance.

What you should consider: Some players say having the racket restrung at a pro shop enhances its overall performance.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Babolat 2019 Pure Strike Tennis Racket

What you need to know: This Babolat racket designed for exceptional feel and sharp control is available in multiple sizes and weights.

What you’ll love: Loaded with technological advancements and made with a sturdy frame, this racket is a great way to enhance offensive performance. Its string pattern improves aerodynamics and helps you better retain control after the hardest of swings.

What you should consider: Some sellers deliver the racket unstrung, so make sure to read the product description before purchasing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

