Best Adidas shoe for weightlifting

Weightlifters, rejoice! Adidas hasn’t come out with new Adipower or Powerlift weightlifting shoes for nearly a decade, but this year they’ve released the new and much improved versions.

Which Adidas shoes for weightlifting are best?

Weightlifting with the proper shoes can make a quantifiable difference in the numbers you’re putting up. Most of the time, people with running shoes will work with squats or cleans and find themselves unstable or coming off their heels and wobbling on the balls of their feet. Having correct footwear can mean the difference in your form. Adidas has a long reputation of providing athletes with quality equipment, and right now, the best Adidas weightlifting shoe that you can get is the Adidas Adipower 2.

What to know before you buy an Adidas shoe for weightlifting

The Adipower 2 and the Powerlift 4 are two of the most anticipated weightlifting shoes in recent years because of just how great the Adipower and the Powerlift 3 were. These shoes don’t disappoint, but are they the only options? Also, what makes them so great?

First of all, no they’re not the only options, since Adidas still sells the older models. The previous generation was released in 2012, and offered more flexibility, maneuverability and support to lifters than ever before. The TPU material and lightweight construction makes the shoes in this family extremely form-friendly. They aren’t just functional though — they’re also amazingly comfortable thanks to spacious toe boxes and breathable uppers.

What to look for in a quality Adidas weightlifting shoe

A flat sole

A weightlifting shoe should have a flat sole with a good grip to spread the weight evenly while increasing your stability. This also ensures that your feet are as close to the ground as possible, minimizing the amount of distance the bar will need to travel. Lifting with flat soles will also train your feet to push off the ground, something you won’t get if you lift in running shoes.

The other huge difference between weightlifting shoes and running shoes is that while running shoes are soft and cushiony to help shield you from the constant impacts, weightlifting shoes are hard and firm. Because of that extra cushion, when you lift heavy weights, it can cause your feet to wobble, as your feet aren’t firmly connected to the ground.

Stability features

Adidas weightlifting shoes should have more compressive material over the middle of the foot and around the ankles to reduce wobble and ankle movement. This also helps support your lower back and produces way less hip displacement. Because your heel is already a little bit raised, your ankles won’t need to stretch as much at the lower end of the squat which is why it’s easier to keep your heels on the ground.

How much you can expect to spend on an Adidas weightlifting shoe

The newer versions of the Adipower and the Powerlift will run you more than the older ones. Depending on your shoe size, you can expect to spend anywhere between $70-$300 on Adidas weightlifting shoes.

Adidas weightlifting shoes FAQ

Why do weightlifting shoes have tall heels?

A. The reason weightlifting shoes need tall heels is because it shifts your center of gravity while performing exercises like squats or cleans. It takes all of the pressure that would be exerted through your hips and lower back and moves it to your knees, keeping them straight and preventing you from leaning forward or coming off your heels.

How do I want weightlifting shoes to fit?

A. The best weightlifting shoes will stay on your feet securely but aren’t too snug. You want there to be room inside the shoe for your foot to expand as the weight presses down through your body. If your shoes are too narrow then you’ll experience discomfort or uncomfortable friction that can lead to blisters.

What’s the best Adidas shoe for weightlifting to buy?

Top Adidas weightlifting shoe

Adidas Adipower Weightlifting II

What you need to know: The Adipower 2 has breathable, woven uppers, a wide sole, a stiff heel and a flexible midsole.

What you’ll love: The shoes lace up and have hook and loop straps to keep them firmly on. There’s no metal support, but that just adds to the comfort without sacrificing performance.

What you should consider: Some customers have reported a narrow toe box. It also has issues with durability, with some customers reporting that the soles began to wear out after a few weeks of workouts.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Adidas weightlifting shoe for the money

Adidas Powerlift 4

What you need to know: The latest weightlifting shoe from Adidas, the Powerlift 4 is made for stability and lockdown.

What you’ll love: The shoes are lightweight but have a good grip due to canvas uppers and rubber outsoles. These weightlifting shoes have solid heels that make you feel rooted to the ground. The shoe is recommended to help with squats and dead lifts.

What you should consider: The shoe runs very narrow intentionally because Adidas wanted them snug around the midsole for added stability. The reviews for the shoe tell you that it’s either too small or too big, but besides having a narrow toe box, these shoes are true to size.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Adidas Men’s Power Perfect 3

What you need to know: The rubber soles and air mesh upper material on this shoe make it well suited for team workouts and days when you might get overheated. They are breathable and have a moisture-wicking system.

What you’ll love: These shoes feel nice and tight because they keep everything compact and stable. The three-quarter-inch heel shifts your center of gravity from your hips to your legs. They’ll help keep you from wobbling and will reduce stress on your knees and lower back.

What you should consider: Customers report that the shoe runs large. Also, lifters have noticed that the sole tends to squish when getting over 315 pounds.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sam Bramlett writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.