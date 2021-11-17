Best 100-foot Ethernet cable

You aren’t limited to one cable option or the other — you can use both an Ethernet and Wi-Fi cable in your home network.

Which 100-foot Ethernet cables are best?

While most people have come to depend on a wireless signal, that is not the best way to transmit data. Based on the technology we have available to us, an Ethernet cable outshines Wi-Fi in every area except mobility. Therefore, if you want to run a signal to a stationary device in your home, such as a desktop computer, an Ethernet cable is the way to go.

If you want the best of the best, something suitable for commercial use, the DbillionDa 100-Foot Ethernet cable is a great option. It’s a Cat 8 Ethernet cable that will provide more than what you need for average home use.

What to know before you buy a 100-foot Ethernet cable

What is an Ethernet cable?

For individuals who still have a landline in their home, an Ethernet cable looks like a telephone cable on steroids. It’s what you need if you would like to create a wired network in your home or business. An Ethernet cable can be used to connect a wide variety of devices to each other so they can transmit data back and forth. The most common example is running an Ethernet cable from your modem to your desktop computer to have access to the internet.

Benefits of using an Ethernet cable

Since most of us are so comfortable with the convenience of having Wi-Fi in our homes, it might seem like a step backward to use a wired connection. But that is not the case. In almost every situation, an Ethernet cable is going to be faster than your home’s Wi-Fi. Additionally, as long as your cables are in good condition, the signal is going to be stronger and more reliable. In fact, using an Ethernet cable is one solution for connecting to the internet in a room that has no Wi-Fi signal. Lastly, using an Ethernet cable makes your home network much more hack-proof — there is no way to hack into an Ethernet network without a physical connection.

What to look for in a quality 100-foot Ethernet cable

Suitable category

Ethernet cables are classified according to a category number. Each category has a different set of standards. You need a cable that is capable of handling the top speed your provider is offering.

Cat 5: This outdated cable can handle speeds up to 100 Mbps.

This outdated cable can handle speeds up to 100 Mbps. Cat 5e: This is the updated version of Cat 5. It can handle speeds up to 1,000 Mbps and has reduced crosstalk.

This is the updated version of Cat 5. It can handle speeds up to 1,000 Mbps and has reduced crosstalk. Cat 6: This cable has the same speed ratings as Cat 5e, but offers more than double the bandwidth (500 MHz) for faster download and upload times.

This cable has the same speed ratings as Cat 5e, but offers more than double the bandwidth (500 MHz) for faster download and upload times. Cat 6a: This is an augmented version of Cat 6 that has 10 times the speed (10,000 Mbps) and double the bandwidth.

This is an augmented version of Cat 6 that has 10 times the speed (10,000 Mbps) and double the bandwidth. Cat 7: This cable is fully shielded to prevent crosstalk and has the same speed but a slightly higher bandwidth than Cat 6a Ethernet cables.

This cable is fully shielded to prevent crosstalk and has the same speed but a slightly higher bandwidth than Cat 6a Ethernet cables. Cat 8: These Ethernet cables are powerful enough for data centers. They can handle speeds up to 40,000 Mbps and have an impressive bandwidth: 2,000MHz. While this is the best Ethernet cable, it’s overkill for home use.

Booted

A booted Ethernet cable has a molded plastic boot on the end of the cable that helps provide strain relief so your cable lasts longer.

Snagless

Snagless Ethernet cables have a protective cover over the plastic locking clip to keep it from accidentally getting caught on items and breaking off. While this can greatly increase the lifespan of your Ethernet cable, some designs can make it difficult to remove the Ethernet cable from its port.

Shielded

Purchasing a shielded Ethernet cable means the wires are protected from electromagnetic interference so the cables operate more efficiently. In most households, however, there isn’t enough electromagnetic interference for this to cause a significant problem.

Indoor/outdoor

While any Ethernet cable can be used indoors, if you will be running your Ethernet cable in a location where it will be exposed to the elements, you will need one that is rated for outdoor use.

How much you can expect to spend on a 100-foot Ethernet cable

The cost of a 100-foot Ethernet cable is mostly dependent on the category. You can get a 100-foot Cat 5 Ethernet cable for $20-$30, but a Cat 8 Ethernet cable of the same length may cost as much as $70.

Ethernet cable FAQ

What are signs of a bad Ethernet cable?

A. Ethernet cables are like Apple power cords: The wear and tear from regular use will eventually make them fail. There are a few ways to tell when your cable is going bad. If a device frequently drops connection and can be fixed with a wiggle, there’s a good chance something is wearing out in the cable. If you have slower service on a device that is connected to the Ethernet, or changing cables makes your device work better, it’s probably time to invest in a new Ethernet cable.

Is it hard to connect an Ethernet cable?

A. An Ethernet cable can only be plugged into an Ethernet port in one direction, so connection is very easy: Just insert and press until you hear a slight click. However, the little plastic locking mechanism is extremely fragile, so care must be taken whenever you are plugging or unplugging an Ethernet cable.

If the locking clip snaps off, the cable won’t stay in the port. Luckily, if that clip snaps off, a quick fix is to purchase an RJClip. This solution will serve you well in lighter-duty situations.

What are the best 100-foot Ethernet cables to buy?

Top 100-foot Ethernet cable

DbillionDa 100-Foot Ethernet cable

What you need to know: This top-performing Cat 8 Ethernet cable is manufactured to support speeds up to 40Gbps.

What you’ll love: This male-to-male Ethernet cable is manufactured using 100% oxygen-free copper inside to run cooler and be less likely to corrode. It is suitable for outdoor use and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

What you should consider: This type of cable is more than you need for typical home use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top 100-foot Ethernet cable for the money

NTW Snagless 100-Foot Ethernet Cable

What you need to know: If you’re looking for a cable that’s affordable, this Cat 5e option may be just what you need.

What you’ll love: This is a solid and affordable Ethernet cable that is sufficient for most homes. It features a snagless boot design to help prevent unwanted snags and breakage. It comes in blue and has a limited lifetime warranty to give you peace of mind.

What you should consider: Though this option is unshielded, in most home-use situations, that shouldn’t be a problem.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Worth checking out

NXT Technologies 100-Foot Ethernet Cable

What you need to know: This is a 100-foot Cat 6 Ethernet cable that has a maximum transmission speed of up to 10 Gbps.

What you’ll love: This model offers a good balance of desirable features and price. It has a booted design, offers reliable performance and comes with a limited lifetime warranty.

What you should consider: This is not a snagless cable, so care must be taken when using it.

Where to buy: Sold by Staples

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.