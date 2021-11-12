Shopping this weekend? Here are the best deals on the internet

Now is the perfect time to find early deals on products from popular categories, including electronics, kitchen, home and clothing.

Top retailers have started offering holiday prices even earlier this year as concerns swirl around fulfillment. To help people who are in the market for holiday shopping, we collected the best deals we could find on the internet this weekend.

The roundup includes a collection of deals across a wide spectrum of categories. So whether you’re looking for an air fryer, tools or a new vacuum, you can get some early holiday shopping done and gifts secured.

Best deals to shop today

Samsung 70-Inch QLED Q60A TV: $352 off at Amazon

In addition to a lifelike display with 4K resolution, this Samsung TV has built-in Alexa so you can find your favorite movies, series, sports and more by voice command. The 70-inch screen is perfect for any home entertainment setup.

Darn Tough Merino Wool Boot Sock: $26.94-$49.99 at Amazon

Crafted of merino wool, these seamless socks are made to keep feet warm and dry without being hot or bulky. We love that they are made in Vermont and backed by a lifetime guarantee.

Etta Avenue Hudson L-Shaped Desk: 20% off at Wayfair

With ample work space and roomy shelves, this attractive desk makes a nice addition to a home office. The practical L-shape looks modern and provides a nice fit for most rooms.

Roborock S6 MaxV Robot Vacuum: $260 off at Amazon

Roborock’s S6 MaxV robotic vacuum does the work for you with intelligent mapping technology and Alexa voice control. Long battery life, powerful suction and infrared night vision round out its impressive features set.

Crux 3.7-Quart Touchscreen Electric Air Fryer: $55 off at Macy’s

This air fryer’s sleek touchscreen takes the guesswork out of preparing your favorite food. Cooking for a group is easy with the 3.7-quart capacity.

Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier: $90 off at Amazon

The combination of HEPA filtration and a quiet motor make the Winix 5500-2 air purifier ideal for a bedroom or child’s room. Smart sensor technology self-adjusts to the environment for precise results.

Under Armour Men’s Rival Fleece Pants: $34.94-$67.31 at Amazon

Under Armour’s Rival fleece pants are top sellers for good reasons — they’re comfortable, come in a nice selection of colors and sizes and look great, too.

Shark IZ142 Rocket Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum: $260 off at Macy’s

The Rocket Pro is made to impress, with a lightweight design and extreme suction that makes cleaning floors almost effortless. Cordless operation means vacuuming tight, hard-to-reach spaces is hassle-free with this stick vacuum.

Mr. Heater Portable Heater: $70.57 at Amazon

Keeping warm during outdoor adventures in the winter is easy with this portable heater that’s powered by propane. It’s lightweight and easy to transport, so it’s great for hiking and camping trips.

P&L Art Personalized Photo to Canvas Print: $13.99 and up at Amazon

You can turn any treasured photo into a work of art on canvas. Simply choose a size and upload a photo for a beautiful gift that will be appreciated long after the holidays are over.

Bushnell H2O Extreme Compact Binoculars: $40 off at Amazon

These Bushnell binoculars deliver 10 x 42 magnification that brings crisp clarity to far-away objects. Rough outdoor conditions are no match for their rugged, waterproof construction.

Spikeball Game Set: $64.99 at Amazon

Spikeball is an awesome game for outdoor fun with friends and family. This set comes with all the necessary pieces for friendly competition and includes a bag for transport.

VersionTECH G2000 Gaming Headset: 52% off at Amazon

The low price of this gaming headset will make you want to stock up for all the gamers on your list. Despite the low price, it offers a comfortable fit and LED lighting.

Stanley 65-Piece Home Tool Set: 28% off at Home Depot

A hammer, tape measure, pliers and more — this comprehensive set is packed with the items that come in handy for DIY and repair tasks around the home. It includes a durable case to keep the tools organized and ready for use.

Eddie Bauer Home Plush Sherpa Fleece Throw: $29.29 at Amazon

This blanket is crafted with soft fleece that provides cozy warmth on chilly nights. It’s reversible, too, with a cotton flannel side that comes in a choice of several plaid patterns that gives it a stylish look when draped across a bed, chair or sofa.

Sharper Image Fly and Drive 7-Inch Drone: $72 off at Macy’s

Not only is the Fly and Drive drone easy to navigate in the air, but it can also be driven on the ground just like an RC car. It comes with a charging cable, remote and several replacement blades.

Best Office Gaming/Office Chair: $101.99 at Amazon

From gaming to work, a comfortable chair like this model is a must-have. It offers thick cushioning and a contoured design, plus it’s adjustable for a customized fit.

National Tree Company 6.5-Foot Pre-Lit Jersey Fraser Fir: $20% off at Bed Bath & Beyond

Decorating for Christmas is easy with this realistic-looking tree that comes equipped with lights. Its slim design doesn’t take up a lot of space, making it a good choice for smaller rooms.

