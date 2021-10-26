25 best Halloween movies on Blu-ray

Pop some popcorn, turn off the lights and get ready for Halloween with these spooky films.

Which Halloween movie on Blu-ray is best?

Halloween is a great time to host a scary movie marathon. Whether you’re into campy classics, hardcore horror or fun family fare, there’s something spooky to suit every taste.

If you have a Blu-ray player, then you have the opportunity to give yourself a movie theater-like experience with crystal clear picture quality. After the movie, you can explore the menus and check out additional exclusive content like deleted scenes or interviews with the cast and crew.

What’s the difference between DVD and Blu-ray?

Blu-ray discs look very similar to DVDs but offer higher resolution for a sharper picture, plus more memory per disc, which allows for additional content and behind-the-scenes features. Sound and image quality are top priority, and sometimes you’ll see “remastered” Blu-ray films where the clarity of an older film has been cleaned up and restored.

A DVD usually doesn’t come with a Blu-ray edition, but sometimes Blu-ray editions will come with a DVD disc or a digital copy, making it a more complete package at a slightly higher price. Make sure your media player is compatible with Blu-ray before purchasing, although most media players that accept discs are Blu-ray friendly these days.

Scary Halloween movies for adults on Blu-ray

The Witch (Blu-ray + Digital HD)

“The Witch” takes place in 1630 and follows a rural New England family growing increasingly suspicious that a child among them has engaged in witchcraft. The Blu-ray features one disc at an unbeatable price and includes a digital HD version of the film as well.

Get Out (Blu-ray)

A young African American man experiences unimaginable terror when he visits his white girlfriend’s family on their estate in this contemporary classic. The one-disc Blu-ray features deleted scenes, an alternate ending and a Q&A with cast and crew, plus audio commentaries with director Jordan Peele.

The Others (Blu-ray + Digital)

This atmospheric tale follows a young woman who is caring for her two young children in an isolated mansion as she awaits the return of her soldier husband. The one-disc Blu-ray includes four behind-the-scenes featurettes, plus a digital copy of the film.

Sinister (Blu-ray + Digital Copy + Ultraviolet)

In this film, a true crime writer looking for inspiration gets more than he bargained for when he finds an old set of disturbing home movies in his new home. The Blu-ray has one disc and includes a digital copy of the film.

The Conjuring (Blu-ray)

Inspired by real events, “The Conjuring” follows a family as they team up with a pair of established paranormal investigators to explain the strange and at times dangerous things going on in their new home. There’s not much in the way of special features with this Blu-ray but the film is a fall staple for any horror fan.

Fun Halloween movies for adults on Blu-ray

The Cabin In The Woods (Blu-ray + Digital + Ultraviolet)

In this film, five friends are met with havoc, chaos and gore when they go to stay at a remote cabin in the woods. This movie explores all the horror tropes and makes for a great film to appease those who want humor and horror all in one. The Blu-ray comes with a digital copy so you can watch it anywhere.

Tucker & Dale vs. Evil (Blu-ray)

In this horror-comedy, two innocent best friends cross paths with a group of spoiled college kids who immediately mistake them for backwoods killers. The Blu-ray only comes with one disc but “Tucker & Dale vs. Evil” is slapstick horror at the top of its game.

Scary Movie (Blu-ray + Digital)

“Scary Movie” is the first in the hit spoof franchise that likes to poke fun at popular horror movies. This Blu-ray comes with a digital copy you can use anywhere.

Trick ‘R Treat (Blu-ray)

This little horror movie is a fan favorite in the horror community, and while it’s not a comedy, it does have some fun with four interconnected stories all taking place on Halloween. It’s a great way to jump into Halloween season, provided you don’t scare too easily.

Sleepy Hollow (Blu-ray)

If you only watch one Tim Burton movie for Halloween, this live-action adaptation of the classic headless horseman legend is the way to go. It’s atmospheric and spooky, while also having a bit of fun with the lead character, Ichabod Crane.

Family-friendly Halloween movies Blu-ray

Casper (Blu-ray)

“Casper” is a live-action film about the friendly little ghost who befriends the very human daughter of a “ghost therapist,” despite the protests of his fellow apparitions. The Blu-ray includes several bonus features, including deleted scenes and an audio commentary with director Brad Silberling.

Coraline (LAIKA Studios Edition Blu-ray + DVD)

Here is a stop-motion film about a little girl unhappy with her family’s recent move who stumbles upon an alternate world where everything isn’t quite what it seems. The Blu-ray comes with a digital copy, plus half a dozen special features including interviews, commentaries, artwork and deleted scenes.

The Witches (Blu-ray)

“The Witches” is a classic fall film about a little boy who comes across a coven of witches who want to turn the world’s children into mice. The Blu-ray has great sound and picture quality, though there aren’t a ton of features.

Hocus Pocus (Blu-ray + Digital Code)

Here is an anniversary edition of “Hocus Pocus,” a fun and funny family film about a couple of kids and a talking cat who team up against three witches. The Blu-ray has been remastered, so the sound and picture quality are great.

Hotel Transylvania Trilogy (Blu-ray)

There’s plenty of bang for your buck with this trilogy. The 3-disc Blu-ray set includes all three movies: “Hotel Transylvania,” “Hotel Transylvania 2” and “Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation.”

Iconic Halloween movies for adults on Blu-ray

The Exorcist (Blu-ray)

This is the extended director’s cut version of the classic film about the exorcism of a 12-year-old girl in Washington D.C. Blu-ray features a documentary about “The Exorcist,” plus behind-the-scenes footage and an audio commentary with director William Friedkin.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (Blu-ray)

This is the 40th Anniversary edition of Tobe Hooper’s classic slasher flick about a chainsaw-wielding killer. The Blu-ray features a restored version of the film, plus outtake footage.

Halloween 1978/2018 2-Pack (Blu-ray)

You get two movies for the price of one with this two-disc Blu-ray set. It comes with the original John Carpenter classic from 1978, plus the 2018 continuation directed by David Gordon Green. There are also a ton of special features for each, including interviews, retrospectives, deleted/extended scenes and an audio commentary for the original film with Carpenter and star Jamie Lee Curtis.

Scream (Blu-ray + Digital)

This is the 25th Anniversary Edition of the Wes Craven self-aware teen slasher classic. The Blu-ray also comes with a digital copy of the film, so you can watch it anywhere.

An American Werewolf in London (Blu-ray)

This restored Blu-ray special edition of the classic werewolf film comes with a ton of additional features. It has interviews, commentaries and deep-dive looks into the special effects that have made this movie so famous.

Classic Halloween movies on Blu-ray

Frankenstein (Blu-ray)

Here is the 1931 classic monster movie starring Boris Karloff in the title role. The one-disc Blu-ray includes nearly a dozen special features steeped in cinematic history.

Psycho (Blu-ray + Digital Code)

Considered one of Alfred Hitchcock’s most famous films, “Psycho” is about a woman on the run and a young man devoted to his mother. The Blu-ray features an uncut version of the film, plus a digital copy of the original. There are also storyboards, archive footage, production photographs and more all on one disc.

Dracula (Blu-ray)

Bela Lugosi stars as the vampire, Dracula, in this 1931 classic. Bonus features on the Blu-ray include feature commentaries, archival galleries and an alternate score.

Mystery of the Wax Museum (Blu-ray)

This 1930s pre-code horror film features original scream queen Fay Wray and a curious mystery surrounding a wax museum with eerily life-like wax figures. What makes this film striking is that it was filmed using the Two-Color Technicolor process that gives audiences a uniquely colorful look at 1930s cinema. The Blu-ray doesn’t have too many features, but it’s a difficult film to come by and worth having a personal copy tucked away on a shelf.

Night of the Living Dead (The Criterion Collection Blu-ray)

George A. Romero’s classic zombie feature is brought to Blu-ray here by The Criterion Collection. The film itself is restored in 4K with a never-before-scene edit and there are interviews, film dallies and commentaries included as well.

